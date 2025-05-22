Big news: Taskade Autopilot is now live. With a single prompt, generate your entire AI workforce — agents, projects, and automations, fully wired up and ready to execute.

That’s not all. We’ve also added major upgrades to the Table View, CSV import, AI Forms, project automation, Gmail & Google Workspace integrations, and more!

Let’s break it down 👇

⚡️ Introducing Taskade Autopilot (Beta)

Build your AI workforce in seconds. One prompt generates a team of AI agents, projects, and automation flows, fully connected in a unified workspace. Learn more.

Structured projects : Generate real, actionable projects that drive progress.

: Generate real, actionable projects that drive progress. Collaborative AI agents : Create agents that plan, delegate, and execute together.

: Create agents that plan, delegate, and execute together. 24/7 automation workflows: Build and run always-on, connected workflows.

👉 How to use: Go to taskade.com/create > Launch Autopilot

📥 Convert CSVs into AI Tables

Import any spreadsheets and bring your data into Taskade. Upload a CSV file and instantly turn it into an AI table, with column data mapped to custom fields. Learn more.

Flexible, dynamic tables: Built to adapt and easy to update.

Match columns to custom fields: Your data falls right into place.

Automation and AI Agents ready: Use AI to organize, sort, and analyze data.

👉 How to use: Go to Workspace > ➕ Create new > Import > CSV

AI Forms now support emails and phone numbers with international formatting. A small change that opens the door to better follow-up. Learn more.

Capture more context: Add phone and email fields.

Collect leads or sign-ups: Gather contact info at scale.

Data for automations: Use form inputs in downstream actions.

👉 How to use: Go to Automations > ➕ Add Trigger > Add Field

⚙️ Automate Projects in One Click

The new Automate Menu inside projects now includes both triggers & actions. This lets you quickly set up project-based automations right where you work. Learn more.

Create automations faster: Set up new flows without leaving projects.

Ready to use: Triggers and actions link to the current project for you.

Easier to maintain: Projects include backlinks to your new automations.

👉 How to use: Go to Project > Automate > Pick Action/Trigger

📎 Automate Gmail & File Attachments

Want to automate incoming emails with attachments? Capture docs, reports, or resources with the improved Gmail integration to keep momentum. Learn more.

Handle multiple attachments: Capture everything in one go.

Categorize with AI: Let AI analyze files automatically.

Better replies, faster: Automate responses with full context.

👉 How to use: Go to Automations > ➕ Add Step > Gmail (requires a loop).

🪄 Generate Images with DALL·E 3

Generate beautiful visuals for blogs, social media, YouTube, and more with the all-new DALL·E 3 automation action. Just write a prompt and watch the magic. Learn more.

Use as Agent Tool: Create images on demand with your agents.

Simplify content creation: Generate assets for docs, posts, and slides.

Boost your socials: Use DALL·E 3 in LinkedIn, Facebook, and X automations.

👉 How to use: Go to Automations > ➕ Add Step > Enter your OpenAI API key.

✨ Try the Top AI Kits of the Week!

Get started with these ready-to-use AI Kits with one-click install. Learn more.

🧩 Other Improvements

Check out all the latest updates on our Changelog Forum.

— Team Taskade 🐑

Thanks for being on this journey with us.



Taskade is building more than just automation — we’re building an intelligent execution layer for your work. Where agents don’t just assist, but collaborate, delegate, and act on your behalf.



This is just the beginning. With Taskade Autopilot, one prompt creates your entire AI workforce — agents, projects, and automations, all working in sync. Your second brain, running on autopilot.



We’re just getting started. John Xie, Co-founder & CEO, Taskade

