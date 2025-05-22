Big news: Taskade Autopilot is now live. With a single prompt, generate your entire AI workforce — agents, projects, and automations, fully wired up and ready to execute.
That’s not all. We’ve also added major upgrades to the Table View, CSV import, AI Forms, project automation, Gmail & Google Workspace integrations, and more!
Let’s break it down 👇
⚡️ Introducing Taskade Autopilot (Beta)
Build your AI workforce in seconds. One prompt generates a team of AI agents, projects, and automation flows, fully connected in a unified workspace. Learn more.
- Structured projects: Generate real, actionable projects that drive progress.
- Collaborative AI agents: Create agents that plan, delegate, and execute together.
- 24/7 automation workflows: Build and run always-on, connected workflows.
👉 How to use: Go to taskade.com/create > Launch Autopilot
📥 Convert CSVs into AI Tables
Import any spreadsheets and bring your data into Taskade. Upload a CSV file and instantly turn it into an AI table, with column data mapped to custom fields. Learn more.
- Flexible, dynamic tables: Built to adapt and easy to update.
- Match columns to custom fields: Your data falls right into place.
- Automation and AI Agents ready: Use AI to organize, sort, and analyze data.
👉 How to use: Go to Workspace > ➕ Create new > Import > CSV
📩 Capture Contacts with AI Forms
AI Forms now support emails and phone numbers with international formatting. A small change that opens the door to better follow-up. Learn more.
- Capture more context: Add phone and email fields.
- Collect leads or sign-ups: Gather contact info at scale.
- Data for automations: Use form inputs in downstream actions.
👉 How to use: Go to Automations > ➕ Add Trigger > Add Field
⚙️ Automate Projects in One Click
The new Automate Menu inside projects now includes both triggers & actions. This lets you quickly set up project-based automations right where you work. Learn more.
- Create automations faster: Set up new flows without leaving projects.
- Ready to use: Triggers and actions link to the current project for you.
- Easier to maintain: Projects include backlinks to your new automations.
👉 How to use: Go to Project > Automate > Pick Action/Trigger
📎 Automate Gmail & File Attachments
Want to automate incoming emails with attachments? Capture docs, reports, or resources with the improved Gmail integration to keep momentum. Learn more.
- Handle multiple attachments: Capture everything in one go.
- Categorize with AI: Let AI analyze files automatically.
- Better replies, faster: Automate responses with full context.
👉 How to use: Go to Automations > ➕ Add Step > Gmail (requires a loop).
🪄 Generate Images with DALL·E 3
Generate beautiful visuals for blogs, social media, YouTube, and more with the all-new DALL·E 3 automation action. Just write a prompt and watch the magic. Learn more.
- Use as Agent Tool: Create images on demand with your agents.
- Simplify content creation: Generate assets for docs, posts, and slides.
- Boost your socials: Use DALL·E 3 in LinkedIn, Facebook, and X automations.
👉 How to use: Go to Automations > ➕ Add Step > Enter your OpenAI API key.
✨ Try the Top AI Kits of the Week!
Get started with these ready-to-use AI Kits with one-click install. Learn more.
- 📅 Automated Facebook Page Posting Kit → Automate Facebook Page posts.
- 📥 AI Customer Feedback Kit → Convert feedback emails into tasks.
- 🤝 New Hire Onboarding Kit → Simplify employee onboarding.
- 🚀 AI Marketing Launch Kit → Boost marketing campaign execution.
- 🍿 YouTube Video to Blog post → Turn YouTube videos into blog content.
🧩 Other Improvements
- New: AI Agent Enhancements
- New: Conversation starter support
- New: Copy link popup for agent actions
- New: Sidebar dropdown for switching agents
- Improved: Agent panel dropdown consistent with edit screen
- Improved: Added confirmation when disabling agent public access
- Improved: Overflow fix for create project modal from agent chat
- Improved: UI now supports conversation starters with drag-and-drop
- New: AI Automation Enhancements
- New: Date field added to Forms
- New: Form fields now support phone, email, and URL validation
- New: GitHub triggers for new comments and issue comments
- New: Gmail trigger now supports attachments
- New: Stripe automation (beta): search invoices, create refunds, more
- New: Onboarding automation tour
- New: HTTP Request preset for image generation (DALL·E 3)
- New: Add plain text to media action
- New: New presets for Ask AI actions
- Improved: Better error reporting, dropdown handling, and styling for automation UI
- Improved: RSS feed trigger testing UI and timeout handling
- Improved: Categorize with AI now searchable
- Improved: Form output scrollability and truncation
- Fixed: RSS pubDate bug, duplicate action keying, removed deprecated Extract Data with AI
- New: Taskade AI Assistant Tools
- New: Web Search, Site Scraper, and Taskade Actions now available in-agent
- Improved: TAA tools panel, updated with version info
- Fixed: Paywall and UI integration improvements
- New: Workspace & Generator Enhancements
- New: Generate entire workspace with AI Agents and automation flows
- Improved: Generator modal UI, prompt filtering, and structured output support
- Fixed: Workspace creation from onboarding now supports automation
- New: Table View Upgrades
- New: Table View per-project config
- New: Legacy assignees and due dates shown
- Improved: Column menu drag fix, filter/group enhancements
- Improved: Select filter support
- New: Editor & Web UI Updates
- New: Create project dropdown
- New: Tabs for space navigation
- Improved: Navigation to projects/tasks/roadmap
- Improved: Gantt chart due date removal
- Improved: Truncate long team names
- Improved: Folder tooltips, My Tasks panel behavior
- Fixed: Header menu pointer bug
- New: Forms Enhancements
- New: Support for localized titles
- New: Phone field in production
- Improved: Styling and validation for email/phone/number fields
- Improved: Publish modal now supports affiliate toggles
- New: CSV Import Improvements
- New: Import CSV with number fields, select options, and default views
- Fixed: Max row limits, column exclusion bugs, overflow options
- New: AI Kit & Templates Improvements
- New: Creation bar pills for kits
- Improved: Kit modal behavior, styling fixes for Safari/mobile
- Fixed: Public kit scrolling and text overflow
- Improved: Backend & Stability Enhancements
- Improved: Mailhook policy, Pulsar job, SES schema fixes
- Improved: Smoother onboarding UI and referrals in automation share modals
- Improved: Error handling in email, automation, and webhook flows
- Improved: Cache busting, URL validation for media links and webpages
- Improved: Normalized analytics paths
- Fixed: Table view header drag, agent team paywalls, legacy feature flags
- Fixed: Admin tools and permissions management
Check out all the latest updates on our Changelog Forum.
🚀 Join the Community
Join us every Friday at 9 AM (US PT) for our weekly Taskade Live Stream, featuring demos, advanced use cases, and live Q&A with the Taskade team.
- 📺 Missed a session? Watch all past episodes on our YouTube channel.
- 🎥 Latest episode: 🤖 Agentic AI Teams Demo, Google Forms & Email Automation
- 🤝 Connect with us: Forum | Official Subreddit | Facebook Group | X (Twitter)
- 🤔 Have questions? Explore the Help Center, FAQ, Product Updates, or API Docs.
Need help with something else? Contact us — we’re here to help!
— Team Taskade 🐑
Co-founder & CEO, Taskade
