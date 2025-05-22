More

🤖 Autopilot Beta, CSV to Tables, Enhanced Forms, Gmail Automation, DALL·E 3 & More

By John Xie May 22, 2025 16 Min Read

Big news: Taskade Autopilot is now live. With a single prompt, generate your entire AI workforce — agents, projects, and automations, fully wired up and ready to execute.

That’s not all. We’ve also added major upgrades to the Table View, CSV import, AI Forms, project automation, Gmail & Google Workspace integrations, and more!

Let’s break it down 👇

⚡️ Introducing Taskade Autopilot (Beta)

Taskade interface showing AI agents, projects, and automations being created automatically from a single user prompt in a workspace.

Build your AI workforce in seconds. One prompt generates a team of AI agents, projects, and automation flows, fully connected in a unified workspace. Learn more.

  • Structured projects: Generate real, actionable projects that drive progress.
  • Collaborative AI agents: Create agents that plan, delegate, and execute together.
  • 24/7 automation workflows: Build and run always-on, connected workflows.

👉 How to use: Go to taskade.com/create > Launch Autopilot

📥 Convert CSVs into AI Tables 

User importing a CSV file into Taskade and converting it into a dynamic table with mapped custom fields and built-in automation support.

Import any spreadsheets and bring your data into Taskade. Upload a CSV file and instantly turn it into an AI table, with column data mapped to custom fields. Learn more.

  • Flexible, dynamic tables: Built to adapt and easy to update.
  • Match columns to custom fields: Your data falls right into place.
  • Automation and AI Agents ready: Use AI to organize, sort, and analyze data.

👉 How to use: Go to Workspace > ➕ Create new > Import CSV

📩 Capture Contacts with AI Forms

AI Form in Taskade collecting email addresses and international phone numbers.

AI Forms now support emails and phone numbers with international formatting. A small change that opens the door to better follow-up. Learn more.

  • Capture more context: Add phone and email fields.
  • Collect leads or sign-ups: Gather contact info at scale.
  • Data for automations: Use form inputs in downstream actions.

👉 How to use: Go to Automations > ➕ Add Trigger > Add Field

⚙️ Automate Projects in One Click

Taskade project view where a user adds triggers and actions to automate workflows directly within the project interface.

The new Automate Menu inside projects now includes both triggers & actions. This lets you quickly set up project-based automations right where you work. Learn more.

  • Create automations faster: Set up new flows without leaving projects.
  • Ready to use: Triggers and actions link to the current project for you.
  • Easier to maintain: Projects include backlinks to your new automations.

👉 How to use: Go to Project > Automate > Pick Action/Trigger

📎 Automate Gmail & File Attachments

Incoming Gmail message in Taskade being processed to extract multiple attachments.

Want to automate incoming emails with attachments? Capture docs, reports, or resources with the improved Gmail integration to keep momentum. Learn more.

  • Handle multiple attachments: Capture everything in one go.
  • Categorize with AI: Let AI analyze files automatically.
  • Better replies, faster: Automate responses with full context.

👉 How to use: Go to Automations > ➕ Add Step > Gmail (requires a loop).

🪄 Generate Images with DALL·E 3

User entering a text prompt in Taskade to generate an AI-created image using DALL·E 3 for blog posts and social media content.

Generate beautiful visuals for blogs, social media, YouTube, and more with the all-new DALL·E 3 automation action. Just write a prompt and watch the magic. Learn more.

  • Use as Agent Tool: Create images on demand with your agents.
  • Simplify content creation: Generate assets for docs, posts, and slides.
  • Boost your socials: Use DALL·E 3 in LinkedIn, Facebook, and X automations.

👉 How to use: Go to Automations > ➕ Add Step > Enter your OpenAI API key.

✨ Try the Top AI Kits of the Week!

Get started with these ready-to-use AI Kits with one-click install. Learn more.

  1. 📅 Automated Facebook Page Posting Kit → Automate Facebook Page posts.
  2. 📥 AI Customer Feedback Kit → Convert feedback emails into tasks.
  3. 🤝 New Hire Onboarding Kit → Simplify employee onboarding.
  4. 🚀 AI Marketing Launch Kit → Boost marketing campaign execution.
  5. 🍿 YouTube Video to Blog post → Turn YouTube videos into blog content.

🧩 Other Improvements

  • New: Taskade Autopilot (Beta) is live! Instantly build your AI workforce — agents, projects, and automations — in one unified workspace, all from a single prompt.
    • Want early access? Try it now on Twitter / XLinkedInFB Group and Reddit.
    • Multi-Agent Collaboration: Agents that plan, delegate, and act together.
    • Built-In Autonomy: Always-on workflows that learn and improve.
    • Instant Setup: No templates — prompt and launch your AI team!
  • New: AI Agent Enhancements
    • New: Conversation starter support
    • New: Copy link popup for agent actions
    • New: Sidebar dropdown for switching agents
    • Improved: Agent panel dropdown consistent with edit screen
    • Improved: Added confirmation when disabling agent public access
    • Improved: Overflow fix for create project modal from agent chat
    • Improved: UI now supports conversation starters with drag-and-drop
  • New: AI Automation Enhancements
    • New: Date field added to Forms
    • New: Form fields now support phone, email, and URL validation
    • New: GitHub triggers for new comments and issue comments
    • New: Gmail trigger now supports attachments
    • New: Stripe automation (beta): search invoices, create refunds, more
    • New: Onboarding automation tour
    • New: HTTP Request preset for image generation (DALL·E 3)
    • New: Add plain text to media action
    • New: New presets for Ask AI actions
    • Improved: Better error reporting, dropdown handling, and styling for automation UI
    • Improved: RSS feed trigger testing UI and timeout handling
    • Improved: Categorize with AI now searchable
    • Improved: Form output scrollability and truncation
    • Fixed: RSS pubDate bug, duplicate action keying, removed deprecated Extract Data with AI
  • New: Taskade AI Assistant Tools
    • New: Web Search, Site Scraper, and Taskade Actions now available in-agent
    • Improved: TAA tools panel, updated with version info
    • Fixed: Paywall and UI integration improvements
  • New: Workspace & Generator Enhancements
    • New: Generate entire workspace with AI Agents and automation flows
    • Improved: Generator modal UI, prompt filtering, and structured output support
    • Fixed: Workspace creation from onboarding now supports automation
  • New: Table View Upgrades
    • New: Table View per-project config
    • New: Legacy assignees and due dates shown
    • Improved: Column menu drag fix, filter/group enhancements
    • Improved: Select filter support
  • New: Editor & Web UI Updates
    • New: Create project dropdown
    • New: Tabs for space navigation
    • Improved: Navigation to projects/tasks/roadmap
    • Improved: Gantt chart due date removal
    • Improved: Truncate long team names
    • Improved: Folder tooltips, My Tasks panel behavior
    • Fixed: Header menu pointer bug
  • New: Forms Enhancements
    • New: Support for localized titles
    • New: Phone field in production
    • Improved: Styling and validation for email/phone/number fields
    • Improved: Publish modal now supports affiliate toggles
  • New: CSV Import Improvements
    • New: Import CSV with number fields, select options, and default views
    • Fixed: Max row limits, column exclusion bugs, overflow options
  • New: AI Kit & Templates Improvements
    • New: Creation bar pills for kits
    • Improved: Kit modal behavior, styling fixes for Safari/mobile
    • Fixed: Public kit scrolling and text overflow
  • Improved: Backend & Stability Enhancements
    • Improved: Mailhook policy, Pulsar job, SES schema fixes
    • Improved: Smoother onboarding UI and referrals in automation share modals
    • Improved: Error handling in email, automation, and webhook flows
    • Improved: Cache busting, URL validation for media links and webpages
    • Improved: Normalized analytics paths
    • Fixed: Table view header drag, agent team paywalls, legacy feature flags
    • Fixed: Admin tools and permissions management

Check out all the latest updates on our Changelog Forum.

🚀 Join the Community

Join us every Friday at 9 AM (US PT) for our weekly Taskade Live Stream, featuring demos, advanced use cases, and live Q&A with the Taskade team.

Need help with something else? Contact us — we’re here to help!

— Team Taskade 🐑

Thanks for being on this journey with us.

Taskade is building more than just automation — we’re building an intelligent execution layer for your work. Where agents don’t just assist, but collaborate, delegate, and act on your behalf.

This is just the beginning. With Taskade Autopilot, one prompt creates your entire AI workforce — agents, projects, and automations, all working in sync. Your second brain, running on autopilot.

We’re just getting started.

John Xie, Co-founder & CEO, Taskade

