Taskade is the fastest way to get work done!

Brainstorm Ideas Taskade is the fastest way to get work done!

Chat, organize, and get things done.

Map out anything with dynamic views.

Taskade vs Toggl Plan Taskade is the best Toggl Plan alternative for Team Management

Large focus on Gantt charts make it unintuitive to new users

Getting Up To Speed

Tasks can be folded and colour-coded

Tasks are segmented into blocks on a Gantt chart

Bird's eye view of workspaces, able to monitor progress on a project level

Overall view of projects, allows tracking of individual tasks

The Right Tool For The Right Job

Data is incompatible with certain views offered

Customizability is restricted to boards and Gantt charts

What Is Toggl Plan?

Toggl Plan is a simple work planning and management solution for small teams. The tool helps users plan, track, and deliver projects. Toggl Plan’s intuitive interface allows team leaders to visualize and balance the workloads of team members.

Toggl Plan traces its beginnings to Teamweek, which merged with time tracking software Toggl in September 2020.

Today, Toggl Plan is used by over 4,000 project teams across the globe. Some alternatives to Toggl Plan include Trello, Asana, Basecamp, and Monday.

Features of Toggl Plan

Toggl Plan is a project management tool that helps you plan projects and stay on track without overworking your team. Available on web browsers and as iOS and Android mobile apps, Toggl Plan is best used for task management, project management, and resource planning.

Here are some of the key features of Toggl Plan:

Drag-and-drop work timelines make it easy to build visual roadmaps and project schedules.

Flexible tasks enable you to add details, comments, and attachments.

Email and in-app notifications help you stay on top of your tasks.

Weekly, monthly, quarterly, and even annual zoom levels offer a broader view of your team’s plans and capacity.

Working with clients is made simpler with invitations to guest users or to read-only views of project timelines.

Even though Toggl Plan provides basic task and project management features, it lacks advanced features.

What Are Some Limitations of Toggl Plan?

While Toggl Plan is a helpful tool, there are some limitations that users should be aware of:

Largely focused on Gantt charts

No built-in chat and video calls

Challenges in setting recurring tasks

Lack of synergy between Toggl Plan and Toggl Track

Although Toggl Plan’s interface is highly visual, it’s orientation towards Gantt charts over other views makes the project management software more ideal for progress tracking.

How Much Does Toggl Plan Cost?

Toggl Plan offers its software to teams that need simple work management along with visual project and resource planning.

Here is a summary of Toggl Plan’s pricing options:

The Team plan offers essential features for $9 per user per month.

The Business plan offers more robust features such as guest users, data exports, and priority customer support for $15 per user per month.

Toggl Plan also provides discounted pricing to non-profit organizations and educational institutions.

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize projects and tasks, change between multiple project views, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time.

Taskade is the best free Toggl Plan alternative. Get started instantly for free today.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View. This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View. This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mind Map View. This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View. Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View. Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.



Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

For an exhaustive list of Taskade’s features, click here.

Taskade Pros

Free-forever plan is loaded with features

Real-time collaboration within the same project

Free built-in video call and chat function in each project

Customizable templates to give you a headstart

Work and chat in the same window, in the same app

Frequent updates based on user/your feedback and suggestions

Tabbed workflow for working with multiple Projects

Taskade Cons

No custom APIs (yet)

Taskade Pricing

Taskade Free Plan

Unlimited Tasks & Projects

Unlimited Members & Guests

Unlimited Folders & Teams

Templates, Calendar, Repeat Tasks

Real-time Collaboration

Built-in Free Chat and Video Call

Taskade Unlimited Plan - Starts from $5/month

Everything in Free, plus:

Version History

Advanced Permission

Cloud Upload Integration

2-Way Calendar Integration

Click here for more information.

Is Taskade Right for You?

Taskade can be used by individuals and teams working from anywhere. Use Taskade individually or collaborate with your team for weekly agendas, team meetings, note-taking, project management, product roadmaps, and more.

Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing available on every project. Automatic syncing ensures that your data is always up to date across devices.

Our customizable templates are available even with our free plan. Find the perfect template to help you get started with your project, and customize it to fit your needs!

Taskade is the simplest way to create task lists, checklists, and workflows. Manage projects and get more work done the simple way with Taskade.

Taskade is the best free Toggl Plan alternative. Try Taskade for free today.