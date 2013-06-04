Free Paid

What it is AI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspace AI pair programmer that generates UI and code, then you deploy to Vercel

Build approach No code workflow inside Taskade, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing code Prompt to React and Next.js code, you copy or sync code and keep iterating in code

Backend and data Powered by your Taskade workspace as the backend and brain. Data lives in projects and tables with permissions Code first. Bring your own database or services in code

AI capabilities Agents and AI commands across projects and apps. Chat to change structure, generate content, and route actions Generates code and UI from natural language, then iterates in the editor

Automations and workflows Built in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspace Handled in code. You wire automations using libraries, APIs, or platform services

Collaboration Realtime multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls baked in for teams Team collab through code workflow using GitHub and preview links

Deployment Instant share and publish inside Taskade. No Git or cloud setup required Deploy to Vercel from generated code with GitHub sync and preview links

Design system Blocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UI Tailwind CSS and shadcn UI components out of the box for modern React UI

Extensibility Apps connect to agents, forms, and workspace data. Publish as AI Kits and reuse across teams Platform and API to automate generation workflows, then extend in code

Learning curve Fast for non technical teams. One prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutes Best for developers and technical makers. You will read and modify React and Next.js code

Security and data location Data stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controls App code and hosting on Vercel. You control code in your repo and deploy on Vercel

Templates and starters Library of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflows Prompt library and examples that output ready to edit components and pages

Ideal use cases Internal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, knowledge workflows, AI assisted operations for business teams Custom web apps, marketing sites, React dashboards owned in code and deployed on Vercel

Pricing snapshot Genesis in preview. Use with Taskade plans for teams and workspaces Free and paid credit based plans with more credits and advanced features on premium tiers