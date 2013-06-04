download dots

Taskade vs V0

Taskade is the best V0 alternative.

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

V0
FreePaid
Category
What it isAI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspaceAI pair programmer that generates UI and code, then you deploy to Vercel
Build approachNo code workflow inside Taskade, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing codePrompt to React and Next.js code, you copy or sync code and keep iterating in code
Backend and dataPowered by your Taskade workspace as the backend and brain. Data lives in projects and tables with permissionsCode first. Bring your own database or services in code
AI capabilitiesAgents and AI commands across projects and apps. Chat to change structure, generate content, and route actionsGenerates code and UI from natural language, then iterates in the editor
Automations and workflowsBuilt in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspaceHandled in code. You wire automations using libraries, APIs, or platform services
CollaborationRealtime multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls baked in for teamsTeam collab through code workflow using GitHub and preview links
DeploymentInstant share and publish inside Taskade. No Git or cloud setup requiredDeploy to Vercel from generated code with GitHub sync and preview links
Design systemBlocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UITailwind CSS and shadcn UI components out of the box for modern React UI
ExtensibilityApps connect to agents, forms, and workspace data. Publish as AI Kits and reuse across teamsPlatform and API to automate generation workflows, then extend in code
Learning curveFast for non technical teams. One prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutesBest for developers and technical makers. You will read and modify React and Next.js code
Security and data locationData stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controlsApp code and hosting on Vercel. You control code in your repo and deploy on Vercel
Templates and startersLibrary of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflowsPrompt library and examples that output ready to edit components and pages
Ideal use casesInternal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, knowledge workflows, AI assisted operations for business teamsCustom web apps, marketing sites, React dashboards owned in code and deployed on Vercel
Pricing snapshotGenesis in preview. Use with Taskade plans for teams and workspacesFree and paid credit based plans with more credits and advanced features on premium tiers
Bottom lineOne prompt to a live, collaborative app that runs on your data with agents and automations. Great when you want value now without codeOne prompt to working React code you own and deploy. Great when you want maximum control in code and already ship on Vercel

What is Taskade?

Taskade is our AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship in one place. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time with chat and video, and automate work with AI. Everything lives inside a unified workspace so you can move from ideas to execution without switching tools.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Type a prompt and you get a live, shareable app powered by your Taskade workspace. Your projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations become the app’s backend, database, and logic. No code, instant deployment, real-time collaboration included.

What is V0.dev?

V0.dev is a prompt-to-code tool that generates front-end interfaces you can export. It is useful for quickly scaffolding UI prototypes that developers will host, connect to a backend, and extend.

Why choose Taskade over V0.dev

  • **Prompt to live app:**Taskade creates a running app in minutes. V0.dev creates code you still need to host and wire up.
  • **Workspace as backend:**Your Taskade workspace is the app’s data and logic. V0.dev starts from a blank stack.
  • **AI built in:**Use multi-agent orchestration and automations that plan and execute work. V0.dev has no native agents or triggers.
  • **Collaboration included:**Chat, video, comments, and multi-user editing are built into every Taskade app.
  • **Flexible views:**Switch between list, board, table, calendar, and mind map without breaking data.
  • **Instant sharing:**Publish, clone, and embed with a link. No deployment friction.
  • **No-code editing:**Design and extend apps visually inside Taskade. Developers optional.

Who is Taskade for?

  • Founders and product teamsthat need to launch a working product today, not in weeks.
  • Remote and client-facing teamsthat want apps with real-time collaboration and permissions.
  • Agencies and consultantsthat ship portals, dashboards, and forms without engineering overhead.
  • Operators and growth teamsthat need AI agents and automations to run repeatable processes.

Common Genesis use cases

  • Client portals and project hubswith tasks, files, and status dashboards.
  • Lead capture and onboarding formsthat trigger automations and create records.
  • Knowledge bases and wikisconnected to live workspace data.
  • Product launch workspaceswith timelines, approvals, and AI updates.
  • Support desks and intakewith routing, SLAs, and agent follow-ups.
  • Content calendars and campaign plannerswith multi-view planning and AI drafting.

Taskade vs V0.dev: the bottom line

If you want a prototype that engineers will take over, V0.dev is a solid UI starting point. If you want alive, workspace-powered appthat you can share now, withAI agents, automations, flexible views, and real-time collaboration, choose Taskade Genesis. You go from prompt to production in one platform, with your data and workflows already connected.

Get started

Build your first app in minutes. Use our tool to turn a simple prompt into a live app, powered by your workspace, ready for your team or customers.

