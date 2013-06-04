download dots

Monday Magic
FreeFree
FeatureTaskade (Genesis)Monday Magic
What It IsAI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspaceAI tool inside monday.com that generates ready to use boards, dashboards, forms, and workflows from a prompt
Build ApproachNo code workflow inside our tool, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing codeDescribe needs in plain language and auto generate monday boards and workflows you can refine in the platform
Backend And DataYour Taskade workspace is the backend and brain, data lives in projects and tables with permissionsmonday.com boards, items, and columns serve as the data layer, extend with integrations and apps
AI CapabilitiesNative agents and AI commands across projects and apps, chat to change structure, generate content, and route actionsPrompt to board and workflow generation, uses AI blocks and best practice patterns inside monday
Automations And WorkflowsBuilt in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspaceAutomations and integrations available in monday, attach to the generated boards and items
CollaborationReal time multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls in every appCollaboration in monday with updates, comments, and notifications across boards
DeploymentInstant share and publish inside Taskade, no Git or cloud setup requiredAdd generated solution to your monday account and start using immediately
Design SystemBlocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UIBoards, columns, dashboards, and forms using monday’s templates and components
ExtensibilityConnect to agents, forms, and workspace data, publish as AI Kits and reuse across teamsExtend with monday apps marketplace, integrations, and API on higher tiers
Learning CurveFast for non technical teams, one prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutesEasy to start, deeper customization requires knowing monday boards, columns, automations, and permissions
Security And Data LocationData stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controlsHosted on monday.com with platform security, privacy settings, and enterprise options
Templates And StartersLibrary of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflowsUses monday templates plus AI generated structures for boards and dashboards
Ideal Use CasesInternal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, AI assisted operations for business teamsTeams already on monday that want to spin up structured boards and workflows quickly
Pricing SnapshotGenesis in preview, use with Taskade plans for teams and workspacesFree to use, some generated features may require Pro or Enterprise after trial
Bottom LineOne prompt to a live, collaborative app that runs on your data with agents and automations, built for speed without codeFast way to create monday boards and workflows with AI, best if your work lives inside monday.com

What Is Taskade

Taskade is our AI powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship in one place. You organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time with chat and video, and automate work with AI. Everything lives inside a unified workspace so you can move from ideas to execution without switching tools.

What Is Taskade Genesis

Genesis is our AI app generator. Type a prompt and you get a live, shareable app powered by your Taskade workspace. Your projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations become the app backend, database, and logic. You get no code editing, instant deployment, and real time collaboration.

What Is Monday Magic

Monday Magic is an AI tool inside monday.com that turns a short prompt into a ready to use work solution. It builds boards with columns, AI blocks, dashboards, and forms based on best practices so teams can start tracking and collaborating right away. It lives fully within the monday platform.

Why Choose Taskade Over Monday Magic

  • Prompt to live app inside your workspace, not just boards, so you orchestrate tasks, docs, chat, video, and data in one place.
  • Workspace as backend, your data, tables, and permissions are consistent across every app you generate.
  • Native AI agents and automations run actions across projects and apps without third party plugins.
  • Real time collaboration for everyone with comments, chat, and video embedded in every app.
  • Flexible views switch between list, board, table, calendar, and mind map without breaking data.
  • Instant publishing and cloning with a link, no deployment friction or extra setup.

Who Is Taskade For

  • Founders and product teams that need to launch a working product today.
  • Remote and client facing teams that want collaboration and permissions without code.
  • Agencies and consultants that ship portals and dashboards without engineering overhead.
  • Operators and growth teams that need AI agents and automations to run repeatable processes.

Common Genesis Use Cases

  • Client portals and project hubs with tasks, files, and status dashboards.
  • Lead capture and onboarding forms that trigger automations and create records.
  • Knowledge bases and wikis connected to live workspace data.
  • Product launch workspaces with timelines, approvals, and AI updates.
  • Support desks and intake with routing, SLAs, and agent follow ups.
  • Content calendars and campaign planners with multi view planning and AI drafting.

Taskade Vs Monday Magic, The Bottom Line

If you want a live, workspace powered app you can share now with AI agents, automations, flexible views, and real time collaboration, choose Taskade Genesis. If you want AI to spin up monday boards and workflows inside the monday platform, Monday Magic is a useful fit, especially for teams already committed to monday.com.

Get Started

Build your first app in minutes. Use our tool to turn a simple prompt into a live app, powered by your workspace, ready for your team or customers.

Try Taskade for freetoday.

