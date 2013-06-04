Free Free

Feature Taskade (Genesis) Monday Magic

What It Is AI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspace AI tool inside monday.com that generates ready to use boards, dashboards, forms, and workflows from a prompt

Build Approach No code workflow inside our tool, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing code Describe needs in plain language and auto generate monday boards and workflows you can refine in the platform

Backend And Data Your Taskade workspace is the backend and brain, data lives in projects and tables with permissions monday.com boards, items, and columns serve as the data layer, extend with integrations and apps

AI Capabilities Native agents and AI commands across projects and apps, chat to change structure, generate content, and route actions Prompt to board and workflow generation, uses AI blocks and best practice patterns inside monday

Automations And Workflows Built in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspace Automations and integrations available in monday, attach to the generated boards and items

Collaboration Real time multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls in every app Collaboration in monday with updates, comments, and notifications across boards

Deployment Instant share and publish inside Taskade, no Git or cloud setup required Add generated solution to your monday account and start using immediately

Design System Blocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UI Boards, columns, dashboards, and forms using monday’s templates and components

Extensibility Connect to agents, forms, and workspace data, publish as AI Kits and reuse across teams Extend with monday apps marketplace, integrations, and API on higher tiers

Learning Curve Fast for non technical teams, one prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutes Easy to start, deeper customization requires knowing monday boards, columns, automations, and permissions

Security And Data Location Data stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controls Hosted on monday.com with platform security, privacy settings, and enterprise options

Templates And Starters Library of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflows Uses monday templates plus AI generated structures for boards and dashboards

Ideal Use Cases Internal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, AI assisted operations for business teams Teams already on monday that want to spin up structured boards and workflows quickly

Pricing Snapshot Genesis in preview, use with Taskade plans for teams and workspaces Free to use, some generated features may require Pro or Enterprise after trial