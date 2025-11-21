🌐 AI Website Builder Generators

Generate Websites with AI. Create fully structured websites — pages, sections, forms, dashboards, and client portals — all generated from one prompt and powered by Taskade Genesis.

Can AI Generate a Full Website?

Yes. Taskade Genesis can generate complete websites — layouts, pages, forms, dashboards, and workflows — from a single prompt, using AI agents and no-code editing tools.

Unlike traditional website builders that require dragging and dropping elements, AI website builders transform natural language descriptions into fully functional sites. Your websites are powered by three core pillars:

🧠 Projects & Memory: Store content, forms, and user data in built-in databases

Store content, forms, and user data in built-in databases 🤖 Custom AI Agents: Add chatbots, lead qualifiers, and smart assistants

Add chatbots, lead qualifiers, and smart assistants ⚡️ Automations & Workflows: Connect forms to email, CRM, and 100+ integrations

Why Use an AI Website Builder?

Traditional website development is slow and expensive. AI website builders offer a better way:

Instant Generation: Describe your website and watch it appear in seconds. No design skills required.

Built-in Lead Capture: Every website includes forms and Automations for capturing and nurturing leads.

AI-Powered Interactions: Add Custom AI Agents for chat, support, and personalization.

Mobile Responsive: All websites automatically adapt to any screen size and device.

Easy Publishing: Share with a link or embed anywhere. No hosting configuration needed.

Does the AI Website Builder Support Publishing?

Yes. You can instantly deploy, update, and host websites, including client portals, landing pages, and internal tools. Share your site with a public link or embed it on any webpage.

What Types of Websites Can You Generate?

Build any type of website with AI:

Landing Pages: High-converting pages for products, services, and campaigns

High-converting pages for products, services, and campaigns Business Websites: Professional sites with about pages, services, and contact forms

Professional sites with about pages, services, and contact forms SaaS Sites: Feature pages, pricing tables, and signup flows

Feature pages, pricing tables, and signup flows Event Pages: Registration, scheduling, and attendee management

Registration, scheduling, and attendee management Portfolio Sites: Showcase work with galleries and case studies

Showcase work with galleries and case studies Client Portals: Branded interfaces for client communication and delivery

Branded interfaces for client communication and delivery E-commerce Pages: Product showcases with checkout integration

Product showcases with checkout integration Nonprofit Sites: Donation pages, volunteer signups, and impact reports

How To Build Your Website?

Follow our step-by-step tutorial or get started in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and describe your website Watch as pages, layouts, and content are generated automatically Customize sections, colors, and branding to match your style Add forms, Automations, and integrations Publish instantly and share your website link

Learn more about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA.

Generate your website today — professional results without the professional price tag. Explore ready-made website templates in our Community Gallery.