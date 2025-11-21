download dots
🌐 AI Website Builder Generators

Create websites instantly with AI. Build landing pages, portals, marketing sites, and interactive web apps from a single prompt with Taskade Genesis.

AI SaaS Landing Page Generator

Generate professional SaaS landing pages with feature sections, pricing tables, testimonials, and lead capture forms. Optimized for conversions.

AI Real Estate Website Generator

Create stunning real estate websites with property listings, galleries, booking forms, and lead capture. Perfect for agents and brokers.

AI Event Website Generator

Generate event websites with registration, schedules, speaker bios, and attendee management. Perfect for conferences, workshops, and webinars.

AI Portfolio Website Generator

Create stunning portfolio websites to showcase your work. Perfect for designers, developers, photographers, and creative professionals.

AI Nonprofit Website Generator

Generate nonprofit websites with donation pages, volunteer signups, impact reports, and campaign management. Built for organizations making a differen...

AI Restaurant Website Generator

Create appetizing restaurant websites with menus, reservations, location info, and online ordering integration. Perfect for cafes, bars, and eateries.

AI Freelancer Website Generator

Generate professional freelancer websites with service pages, portfolios, testimonials, and booking forms. Win more clients online.

AI Product Launch Website Generator

Create product launch microsites with feature showcases, waitlists, and countdown timers. Perfect for launches and announcements.

AI Crypto Landing Page Generator

Generate crypto and blockchain landing pages with tokenomics, roadmaps, and community features. Built for Web3 projects.

AI Consulting Website Generator

Create professional consulting websites with service offerings, case studies, and booking systems. Win enterprise clients online.

AI Booking Website Generator

Generate service booking websites with calendars, availability management, and automated confirmations. Perfect for appointments and reservations.

AI Landing Page Generator

Create high-converting landing pages for any campaign. Lead capture forms, compelling copy, and conversion-optimized layouts.

Generate Websites with AI. Create fully structured websites — pages, sections, forms, dashboards, and client portals — all generated from one prompt and powered by Taskade Genesis.

Can AI Generate a Full Website?

Yes. Taskade Genesis can generate complete websites — layouts, pages, forms, dashboards, and workflows — from a single prompt, using AI agents and no-code editing tools.

Unlike traditional website builders that require dragging and dropping elements, AI website builders transform natural language descriptions into fully functional sites. Your websites are powered by three core pillars:

Why Use an AI Website Builder?

Traditional website development is slow and expensive. AI website builders offer a better way:

  • Instant Generation: Describe your website and watch it appear in seconds. No design skills required.

  • Built-in Lead Capture: Every website includes forms and Automations for capturing and nurturing leads.

  • AI-Powered Interactions: Add Custom AI Agents for chat, support, and personalization.

  • Mobile Responsive: All websites automatically adapt to any screen size and device.

  • Easy Publishing: Share with a link or embed anywhere. No hosting configuration needed.

Does the AI Website Builder Support Publishing?

Yes. You can instantly deploy, update, and host websites, including client portals, landing pages, and internal tools. Share your site with a public link or embed it on any webpage.

What Types of Websites Can You Generate?

Build any type of website with AI:

  • Landing Pages: High-converting pages for products, services, and campaigns
  • Business Websites: Professional sites with about pages, services, and contact forms
  • SaaS Sites: Feature pages, pricing tables, and signup flows
  • Event Pages: Registration, scheduling, and attendee management
  • Portfolio Sites: Showcase work with galleries and case studies
  • Client Portals: Branded interfaces for client communication and delivery
  • E-commerce Pages: Product showcases with checkout integration
  • Nonprofit Sites: Donation pages, volunteer signups, and impact reports

How To Build Your Website?

Follow our step-by-step tutorial or get started in minutes:

  1. Open Taskade Genesis and describe your website
  2. Watch as pages, layouts, and content are generated automatically
  3. Customize sections, colors, and branding to match your style
  4. Add forms, Automations, and integrations
  5. Publish instantly and share your website link

Learn more about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA.

Generate your website today — professional results without the professional price tag. Explore ready-made website templates in our Community Gallery.

