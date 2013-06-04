download dots

Taskade vs Base44

Taskade is the best Base44 alternative.

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Base44
FreeFree
FeatureTaskade (Genesis)Base.44
One prompt to live appCreate a live, shareable app in minutes with a running backend, data, and UI connected to your workspaceGenerates app code from prompts for developers to extend and deploy
Workspace as backendYour Taskade workspace is the backend and brain. Projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations power the appNo native workspace backend. Connect external data sources or wire up your own
Live knowledge and data syncApps read and write to projects, tables, and files. Changes stay in sync across viewsCode persistence and data need developer setup. No built-in live knowledge base tied to your documents
AI agents and automationsBuilt-in multi-agent orchestration plus trigger-based automations that plan and execute workFocus on code generation. No native in-app agent orchestration for operations
CollaborationReal-time multiuser editing with built-in chat and video across apps and projectsCollaboration centered on the builder. Generated apps do not include native chat or video
Multi-view UISwitch between list, board, table, calendar, and mind map. The same data stays consistentOutputs a single UI per build. Layouts and views are extended in code
No-code editingDesign, edit, and extend apps visually inside Taskade. No code requiredCode-first customization. Iterate with prompts and code edits
Deployment and sharingInstant share, clone, and embed with a link. Permissioned access in your workspacePreview and deploy via developer workflows or a managed host if provided
End-to-end workflowIdea to live app to ongoing operations in one platform with tasks, docs, agents, and automationsStrong for idea to prototype and code. Operations, tasking, and workflow live in other tools
Scales with your teamApps scale as your workspace grows. Agents and automations adapt without rebuildsScale by modifying code and infrastructure. More developer ownership as apps grow
Free planGenerous free tier to build live apps and try AI agents and automationsFree tier typically aimed at exploration. Higher usage moves to paid plans
Best forTeams that want live, workspace-powered apps with automation, collaboration, and zero setupTeams that want AI to generate full-stack code fast and keep full control in a developer stack

What is Taskade?

Taskade is our AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship in one place. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time with chat and video, and automate work with AI. Everything lives in one workspace so you can move from ideas to execution without switching tools.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Type a prompt and you get a live app that runs on your workspace. Your projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations become the backend and logic. You can share, clone, and embed instantly. No code required.

What is Base44?

Base44 is an AI app generator that produces full-stack code from natural language prompts. It is designed for rapid prototyping and code-centric iteration so developers can extend, integrate, and deploy within their preferred stack.

Why choose Taskade over Base44

  • **Prompt to live app, not just code.**We generate a running app connected to your data, tasks, and documents so you skip plumbing and start using it right away.
  • **Workspace as backend.**Your workspace is the database and logic. Apps read and write to projects and tables, reference files, and keep knowledge in sync.
  • **Agents and automations included.**Orchestrate multi-agent workflows and trigger actions from forms, events, schedules, or data updates.
  • **Collaboration inside the app.**Work together with real-time editing, chat, and video. Share with a link, set permissions, and keep everything in one place.
  • **Flexible views without refactors.**Switch between list, board, table, calendar, or mind map while the data stays consistent.
  • **Instant sharing and embedding.**Publish, clone, and embed with a link. No deployment friction.

Who is Taskade for?

  • Founders and product teamsthat need to launch something usable today.
  • Remote and client-facing teamsthat want real-time collaboration and permissions built in.
  • Agencies and consultantsthat ship portals, dashboards, and forms without engineering overhead.
  • Operators and growth teamsthat need agents and automations to run repeatable processes.

Common Genesis use cases

  • Client portals and project hubs with tasks, files, and status dashboards.
  • Lead capture and onboarding forms that create records and trigger automations.
  • Knowledge bases and wikis that stay synced with workspace documents.
  • Support desks and intake with routing, SLAs, and agent follow-ups.
  • Content calendars and campaign planners with AI drafting and multi-view planning.

Taskade vs Base44: the bottom line

If you want AI to draft code that engineers will own, Base44 is a code-first path.

If you want a live, workspace-powered app you can share now, with AI agents, automations, flexible views, and real-time collaboration, choose Taskade Genesis.

With Taskade Genesis, you go from prompt to production in one platform, with your data and workflows already connected.

Get started

Build your first app in minutes. Use our tool to turn a simple prompt into a live app that is powered by your workspace and ready for your team or customers.

