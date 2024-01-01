Join our Community today.
Map out your brain with our powerful Mind Map view. Easily map out tasks, visualize work, and switch between multiple project views to find your ideal workflow. You can embed a real-time mind map onto your blog, company portal, and websites. Collaborate in real-time, write notes, and organize branches with ease. Experience the ultimate mind-mapping journey with Taskade - the cross-platform tool available on Web, Mobile, Windows, and Mac. Get started today.
Taskade is the ultimate structured task list and note-taking app for keeping track of your tasks, jotting down notes, and working with your team. No more missed deadlines or forgotten tasks, because with Taskade, you'll have everything in one place!
Each to-do list is fully customizable, so you can make it your own. Whether you want to keep it private or share with your team, it's up to you! You can organize tasks, assign them to team members, and view them in different ways (Kanban Board, Mind Map, Org Chart, and more). Plus, you can chat and video call right there in the app.
You can create multiple workspaces to organize and manage various teams within a single account. Get more done and supercharge your productivity with Taskade.
Absolutely! Say goodbye to cluttered calendars and scattered to-do lists! Taskade integrates with top calendar services like Apple Mail, Google Calendar (with two-way sync), and Outlook, making it easy for you to share project calendars and workspaces with your team.
Collaborate in real-time, add new tasks, set reminders, and keep all your moving parts organized in one place. With unlimited project sharing and workspace collaboration, Taskade is the ultimate tool for streamlining your work and keeping everyone on the same page. And the best part? It's free to get started!
Yes! Get ready to boost your productivity with Taskade! Our app is fully cross-platform, so you can access your projects from anywhere, whether that's on your mobile device, desktop, or in your web browser. We've got you covered with native apps for both mobile and desktop, and our web clipper / new tab browser extension makes it easy to add tasks on-the-go.
With real-time syncing between all our apps, you can start a task on your desktop and pick up right where you left off on your phone. No more limits or lost work, just seamless productivity. So, what are you waiting for? Download our apps now and take control of your workflow today!
With Taskade, you can easily share your task lists and calendars with anyone you want, whether it's through email, chat apps, social media, or your website. Just head to the 'Share' section and copy-paste the link - it's that simple!
And here's the best part: you can even share your projects with edit permissions, so your team or guests can jump in and make changes in real-time. Plus, with multi-workspace support, you can manage multiple teams under the same account and share folders and workspaces with external teams.
Yes, Taskade is the fastest and smartest way to manage your tasks. It's simple, beautiful, and fun to use. There is a universal My Tasks and Calendar to help you keep track of your tasks across all projects and workspaces. Add due dates, set reminders, schedule recurring events, and automate your workflows easily.
Taskade will help you keep track of tasks and projects across multiple teams and workspaces with a shared calendar, master agenda, customizable notifications, and more. Taskade is the ultimate platform for getting work done!
Empower your productivity with Taskade's extensive library of over 500+ customizable templates. From AI writing to-do lists to project management frameworks, our templates cover a wide range of categories to suit any need. Best of all, they're all free to use and can be tailored to your specific projects and tasks with ease. Unlock your full potential with our free templates today!
With our easy print and export feature, you can take your to-do lists, projects, mind maps, and kanban boards with you wherever you go. Export in PDF, Image, Text and more, and enjoy the beauty of your work on-the-go or proudly displayed on your wall.
Get the most out of Taskade on the go with our mobile and tablet apps available for iOS and Android. Download now and experience the convenience of Taskade anytime, anywhere!
Taskade is the perfect solution for both personal to-do lists and team projects. It's like having two tools in one! Invite guest viewers, guest editors, and team members to join in on your lists and projects for free. Whether you prefer a simple and streamlined approach or a full-fledged project management platform, Taskade can adapt to your needs.
So, why settle for just a to-do list or just a project management tool, when you can have both in one convenient package? Give Taskade a try and simplify your work life today!
Taskade helps you break down complex projects into manageable and attainable steps. With the ability to create unlimited levels of subtasks, you'll have complete control over the organization of your projects.
Tab to indent and create multiple levels of sub-tasks in our web or desktop app, and easily fold and unfold sub-tasks as needed. Turn your tasks into structured checklists, kanban boards, org charts, and even mind maps to give a creative boost to your workflow.
Our name says it all - Taskade is a blend of 'task' and 'cascade', inspired by the natural hierarchy of waterfalls. We help you turn chaotic to-do lists into a clear, organized series of steps, so you can tackle your work one checkmark at a time. And that's just the beginning. With Taskade, you can transform your lists into checklists, kanban boards, org charts, and mind maps, giving you the flexibility to approach each project in the way that works best for you.
Get organized with Taskade, the task manager that makes it easy to break down even the biggest projects into manageable steps.
Taskade is the ultimate to-do list and productivity app that supports all your favorite productivity methods and frameworks, including GTD, BASB, SCRUM, Pomodoro, Flowtime,and more!
With Taskade, you can build your own custom productivity system and take control of your to-dos. And the best part? It's free to sign up!
Supercharge your workflow with Taskade AI.
Automate 700+ tasks across marketing, sales, support, HR, startups, and agencies. Generate streamlined workflows, spark creative ideas, automate tasks, and chat with AI in every project. Embrace the future of productivity with Taskade, the AI-powered workspace for modern teams.