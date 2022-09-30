Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Fundamentals
Workspaces
?
1
2
10
Unlimited
Storage Limit
?
1 GB
20 GB
100 GB
1000 GB
Tasks and Projects
?
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Workspace Members
?
Unlimited
5 included
25 included
100 included
Collaborate with Guests
?
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Custom Workflows & Templates
?
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
iOS, Android, Chrome, Desktop Apps
?
Real-time Collaboration & Video Chat
?
Taskade AI powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 & ChatGPT
?
Task Management
Reminders & Due Dates
?
Recurring Tasks
?
Assign Tasks & Projects
?
Task Commenting
?
Move and Copy
?
@Mention People and Projects
?
#Tag Tasks and Projects
?
Countdown Timer
?
Sort Projects & Tasks
?
Backlinks
?
Custom Repeat Interval
?
Bulk Assign Tasks
?
Bulk Due Dates
?
Communication
Video Chat & Project Meetings
?
5 Attendees
20 Attendees
100 Attendees
300 Attendees
Screen Sharing
?
Chat and Messaging
?
Collaboration
Project Activity
?
1 week
6 months
1 year
5 years
Version History
?
1 week
6 months
1 year
5 years
File Upload Size Limit
?
25 MB
250 MB
500 MB
1 GB
Real-time Multiplayer Syncing
?
Workspace and Folders
?
Team Calendar / Roadmap / Agenda
?
Push Notifications
?
Activity Feed
?
Search
?
Team Permissions
?
Shareable Project Links
?
Checker Role Permission
?
Project Views
List View
?
Board View
?
Calendar View
?
Mind Map View
?
Action View
?
Org Chart View
?
Customize List Format
?
Workspace Customizations
Create Custom Templates
?
Templates Gallery
?
Dark Mode / Night Theme
?
Internationalization (15+ languages)
?
Upload Logo
?
Upload Backgrounds
?
Integrations
Embed Projects Anywhere
?
Embed Apps & Instant Preview
?
Import and Export
?
Export as Image
?
Calendar Feed Integration
?
2-Way Google Calendar Integration
?
Zapier Automations
?
Dropbox, Google Drive, One Drive
?
Admin & Security
Data Encryption
?
Regular Backups
?
Google Single Sign-On
?
SAML-based single sign-on (SSO)
?
Advanced authentication controls
?
Unlimited Workspaces
?
SCIM user provisioning
?
Audit Log
?
Support
Self-serve Knowledge Base
?
24 / 7 Support
?
On-demand Webinars
?
Priority Support
?
Onboarding and Training
?
Coming soon!
Gantt Chart View
?
Time Tracker
?
Email to Taskade
?
Schedule Templates & Projects
?
Advanced Reporting
?
Custom URL & Domain (CNAME)
?

Frequently Asked Questions

Can’t find the answer you’re looking for? Please visit our Help Center.

Can I use Taskade to create mind maps?

Yes! Taskade features a powerful Mind Map view that lets you map out your tasks and visualize your work. . Toggle between multiple project views and find your perfect project visualization and workflow. Write notes, organize branches, and collaborate in real-time. Start your mind-mapping journey with Taskade, the best cross-platform mind mapping tool for Web, Mobile, Windows, and Mac.

How can I better organize my life and work with Taskade?

Taskade is the ultimate to-do list app for managing tasks, writing notes, and collaborating with others. Keep track of all your tasks, set due dates and deadlines, schedule events in the calendar, and make sure that nothing slips through the cracks.

Each to-do list is a living document you can fully customize. Keep it to yourself or share it with others; the choice is yours! You can organize, assign tasks, and visualize across multiple views (Kanban Board, Mind Map, and more). You can work alone or collaborate together, and even chat and video call all on the same page.

Supercharge your productivity with the ultimate platform for getting things done.

Can I make my calendar shared and collaborative?

Absolutely! Taskade integrates with popular calendar services, including Apple Mail, Google Calendar (with 2-way synchronization), and Outlook. You can easily share project calendars with your to-do lists and tasks with your teammates or invite others into your workspace.

Collaborate, add new tasks, set reminders, and see all moving parts in one place. Share your project calendars and workspaces along with all to-do lists and tasks with your teammates. Collaborate, add new tasks, set reminders, and create notes and checklists for your colleagues and others. Get your to-do list and project calendar shared anytime and anywhere.

Taskade is free to use with unlimited project sharing and workspace collaboration.

Are my to-do lists and task lists cross-platform in Taskade?

Yes, Taskade is fully cross-platform with native apps available on mobile and desktop. You can also use our fully featured web app and web clipper / new tab browser extensions.Download our apps

Taskade syncs all your data, tasks and notes in real-time without limits . You can start typing on your PC or Mac and continue adding a task or note on mobile or a web browser. With Taskade, you can access your projects wherever you are.

Supercharge your productivity with real-time syncing between our web, mobile, and desktop applications. Download our apps.

Can I share a direct read-only link to my online calendar planner and weekly to-do list?

Yes, you can quickly share your to-do list and project calendar anywhere you want, including email, chat apps, social media, and websites, by visiting share and copy-pasting the direct link to it. Your to-do list will become available online in a read-only mode if you share the project view link. You can also share projects with edit permissions so others can contribute in real-time with full access, including guests.

Can I use Taskade for task management on a project?

Yes, Taskade is the fastest and smartest way to manage your tasks. It's simple, beautiful, and fun to use. There is a universal My Tasks and Calendar to help you keep track of your tasks across all projects and workspaces. Add due dates, set reminders, schedule recurring events, and automate your workflows easily.

Taskade will help you keep track of tasks and projects across multiple teams and workspaces with a shared calendar, master agenda, customizable notifications, and more. Taskade is the ultimate platform for getting work done!

Does Taskade have Templates?

Taskade features over 300+ customizable templates for every occasion. Choose from a wide range of template categories, including to-do lists, task management systems, project management frameworks, and more!

Taskade templates are free and fully customizable so you can easily tailor them to a specific project or task.

Are Taskade’s to-do lists printable?

Yes, you can print and export Taskade to-do lists and projects. It doesn't matter if you want to keep them in your pocket or hang them on the wall (we're not judging). Taskade to-do lists, mind maps, and kanban boards will look beautiful everywhere!

Can I use Taskade as just a to-do list app?

Yes! A significant benefit of Taskade is that you can use it both as a simple personal to-do list and a collaborative project management platform with your team. Easily share and invite guest viewers, guest editors, and team members to each to-do list and project for free.

Taskade can be as simple or as complex as you need. You can use it as a streamlined personal to-do list, a fully-featured collaborative project management platform, or both.

Is there subtask and checklist functionality in Taskade?

Yes, you can create subtasks with unlimited levels of hierarchies. Simply enter and tab to indent on the web or desktop app. Taskade lets you create multiple levels of sub-tasks for each task. Organize your checklists like an outliner with indentations and the ability to fold and unfold sub-tasks as needed.

Can I implement specific productivity methods like Pomodoro, Getting Things Done (GTD), Kanban, or Build a Second Brain in Taskade?

Absolutely! Taskade is super flexible and supports multiple productivity methods and frameworks, including GTD, BASB, SCRUM, Pomodoro, Flowtime, and more! Build your productivity system in Taskade.

Taskade is the ultimate productivity and to-do list application. Sign up for free today!

