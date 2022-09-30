Frequently Asked Questions

What is Taskade?

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. Organize tasks, write product specs, automate repetitive workflows, and video chat with your team, all in one unified workspace. You can get started instantly for free.

How do I use Taskade?

Create a project to capture your ideas, team goals, and weekly tasks. To collaborate with your team, simply share your project, or invite team members into a workspace.

Is Taskade Free?

Yes! The free version of Taskade includes all the essential features unlocked for individuals and teams. You have the option to upgrade, which includes advanced features, unlimited file uploads, and more.

In what ways can I use Taskade to be more productive?

You can use Taskade for weekly agendas, team meetings, project outlines, product roadmaps, and much more. For inspiration, please visit our templates gallery and try out over 300 free templates.

Can I collaborate with others?

Yes! Use Taskade as your unified team workspace to organize ideas, manage tasks, and get work done. Start by creating a workspace and inviting your team members. From there, you can work together, assign tasks to team members, and chat live alongside your projects.

Is there a limit to the number of video chat participants? Workspace members?

There is no limit. Taskade offers unlimited project collaborators and workspace members for free.

What is a workspace?

A workspace is a collection of projects. By inviting others to join the workspace, you can collaborate on multiple projects, all in real-time. You can also create folders for different teams and departments.

How do I invite someone to join my workspace?

Go to your workspace and click on the ‘Invite’ button at the top. You can invite others by sending them a share link. Members will by default have full access to the workspace. You can learn more about permissions here.

Can I share an individual project?

Yes, you can share individual projects. To share multiple projects in the same workspace, you can simply invite them to your workspace. External projects shared with you will appear in the Recent tab.

How do I assign a task to someone else?

Simply click on the assign icon above each task. You can also tag members by typing @ followed by their username (e.g., @john). You can assign members to the entire project by clicking on ‘Assign’ near the title.

Can I set deadlines and due dates for tasks?

Yes, you can set due dates for any task. Click on the calendar icon to select a due date. Learn more here.

Who can see my projects?

Your projects are hidden and invisible to others by default. You can share a project or create a workspace to collaborate with your team. If you need more privacy, simply create a new workspace for yourself.

Is there a mobile app or desktop app for Taskade?

Yes! Download our apps here. Taskade is on Web, iOS, Android, Chrome, Firefox, Linux, Windows, and Mac.

What is the company background?

Taskade was founded in 2017 by a product-driven team based in New York and Singapore. Please visit our about page to learn more about our team and vision for Taskade.

Do you have a public roadmap for Taskade?

Yes, please follow our product updates and progress on our Twitter, blog, and the official Taskade Roadmap.

How does Taskade compare to competitors?

You can see a full list of Taskade comparisons and competitor reviews here.

Do you have a referral or partnership program?

Yes, we have both. Our referral program offers free Taskade credits on signups. Our affiliate partnership program offers ways to earn cash on paid signups and referrals. Learn more here.

What languages do you support?

Taskade can be used in any language. Our platform is currently translated into English, French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. You can request a new language here.

What other tools integrate with Taskade?

Taskade currently integrates with Google Calendar and more when syncing tasks with due dates. You can also upload files from Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and more. You can request a new integration here.

I have a suggestion for Taskade.

We’d love to hear your feedback. You can share and exchange ideas with the community here and submit feature requests and bug reports directly to our team. As we grow, we’ll continue to improve Taskade, and when we have news, we’ll be sure to update you on our blog.

I love Taskade! How can I help?

We love you too! You can help by sharing the love on social media and upgrading to Taskade Unlimited. You can also follow us on Twitter, Reddit, and subscribe to our Youtube for the latest updates.

How do I reach support?

Have more questions? Visit our Help Center or contact us directly. Have a suggestion? Send us your feedback.