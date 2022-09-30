Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Taskade is where remote teams get work done. Organize tasks, write product specs, automate repetitive workflows, and video chat with your team, all in one unified workspace. You can get started instantly for free.
Create a project to capture your ideas, team goals, and weekly tasks. To collaborate with your team, simply share your project, or invite team members into a workspace.
Yes! The free version of Taskade includes all the essential features unlocked for individuals and teams. You have the option to upgrade, which includes advanced features, unlimited file uploads, and more.
You can use Taskade for weekly agendas, team meetings, project outlines, product roadmaps, and much more. For inspiration, please visit our templates gallery and try out over 300 free templates.
Yes! Use Taskade as your unified team workspace to organize ideas, manage tasks, and get work done. Start by creating a workspace and inviting your team members. From there, you can work together, assign tasks to team members, and chat live alongside your projects.
There is no limit. Taskade offers unlimited project collaborators and workspace members for free.
A workspace is a collection of projects. By inviting others to join the workspace, you can collaborate on multiple projects, all in real-time. You can also create folders for different teams and departments.
Go to your workspace and click on the ‘Invite’ button at the top. You can invite others by sending them a share link. Members will by default have full access to the workspace. You can learn more about permissions here.
Yes, you can share individual projects. To share multiple projects in the same workspace, you can simply invite them to your workspace. External projects shared with you will appear in the Recent tab.
Simply click on the assign icon above each task. You can also tag members by typing @ followed by their username (e.g., @john). You can assign members to the entire project by clicking on ‘Assign’ near the title.
Yes, you can set due dates for any task. Click on the calendar icon to select a due date. Learn more here.
Your projects are hidden and invisible to others by default. You can share a project or create a workspace to collaborate with your team. If you need more privacy, simply create a new workspace for yourself.
Yes! Download our apps here. Taskade is on Web, iOS, Android, Chrome, Firefox, Linux, Windows, and Mac.
Taskade was founded in 2017 by a product-driven team based in New York and Singapore. Please visit our about page to learn more about our team and vision for Taskade.
Yes, please follow our product updates and progress on our Twitter, blog, and the official Taskade Roadmap.
You can see a full list of Taskade comparisons and competitor reviews here.
Yes, we have both. Our referral program offers free Taskade credits on signups. Our affiliate partnership program offers ways to earn cash on paid signups and referrals. Learn more here.
Taskade can be used in any language. Our platform is currently translated into English, French, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. You can request a new language here.
Taskade currently integrates with Google Calendar and more when syncing tasks with due dates. You can also upload files from Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and more. You can request a new integration here.
We’d love to hear your feedback. You can share and exchange ideas with the community here and submit feature requests and bug reports directly to our team. As we grow, we’ll continue to improve Taskade, and when we have news, we’ll be sure to update you on our blog.
We love you too! You can help by sharing the love on social media and upgrading to Taskade Unlimited. You can also follow us on Twitter, Reddit, and subscribe to our Youtube for the latest updates.
Have more questions? Visit our Help Center or contact us directly. Have a suggestion? Send us your feedback.