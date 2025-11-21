download dots
🏢 Client Portal Builder Generators

Build secure client portals for projects, reports, bookings, and feedback. Create branded workspaces your clients can access 24/7 — no code, fully hosted with Taskade Genesis.

AI Testimonial Portal

Collect and showcase client testimonials with a branded portal. Gather reviews, approve submissions, and display social proof.

AI Agency Client Portal

Give agency clients a branded workspace for projects, reports, and communication. Centralize deliverables and updates.

AI Investor Relations Portal

Keep investors informed with a dedicated portal. Share KPIs, updates, documents, and reports in one secure workspace.

AI Consulting Client Portal

Onboard and manage consulting clients with a dedicated portal. Share insights, schedule sessions, and track progress.

AI Appointment Booking Portal

Let clients book appointments through a branded portal. Manage availability, confirmations, and reminders automatically.

AI Support Dashboard Portal

Share customer support metrics with stakeholders. Real-time NPS, CSAT, and performance dashboards in a client-facing portal.

AI Event Management Portal

Manage events with a client-facing portal. Share schedules, logistics, guest lists, and updates with stakeholders.

AI Class Booking Portal

Let students book classes through a branded portal. Manage schedules, registrations, and class materials.

AI Room Booking Portal

Manage facility and room bookings with a client portal. Show availability, handle reservations, and track usage.

AI Hospitality Dashboard Portal

Share hospitality metrics with stakeholders. Real-time KPIs, occupancy, and performance in a branded portal.

AI Travel Client Portal

Give travel clients their trip details in one portal. Itineraries, bookings, documents, and real-time updates.

AI Coaching Client Portal

Support coaching clients with a dedicated portal. Session notes, progress tracking, and reflection journals.

AI Nonprofit Donor Portal

Engage donors with a dedicated portal. Share impact reports, upcoming events, and giving opportunities.

AI Pet Services Client Portal

Keep pet owners informed with a service portal. Bookings, pet profiles, visit notes, and updates.

AI Project Status Portal

Keep clients updated on project progress. Milestones, tasks, timelines, and deliverables in one portal.

AI CRM Dashboard Portal

Share sales and CRM data with stakeholders. Pipeline, deals, and customer insights in a branded portal.

Build Client Portals Your Clients Actually Use. Create secure, branded portals for onboarding, projects, reporting, and bookings. Share one link and give every client a live workspace powered by agents and automations with Taskade Genesis.

What Is a Client Portal?

A client portal is a secure online workspace where clients can view updates, access documents, book services, and communicate with you in one place. Powered by Projects & Memory, Taskade portals include dashboards, forms, file sharing, and automated workflows — all accessible through a custom-branded interface.

How Do I Build a Client Portal with Taskade Genesis?

Pick a template like BusinessPro or Event Management Portal, duplicate it per client, customize branding, and share a private link. No code required. Follow our step-by-step tutorial to get started.

Can I Create Separate Portals for Each Client?

Yes. You can create one workspace per client, each with its own permissions, dashboards, and Automations.

Why Client Portals Matter

Email and shared drives are messy. Client portals create professional experiences:

  • Branded Experience: Custom logos, colors, and layouts that reflect your business
  • Centralized Access: All client materials, communications, and deliverables in one place
  • Self-Service: Clients access information without contacting you
  • Automated Updates: Automations keep dashboards current
  • 24/7 Availability: Clients access their portal anytime

Are Taskade Client Portals Secure?

Yes. Portals use private links and workspace permissions, so you control exactly who can access each client portal.

Can I Automate Updates Inside a Client Portal?

Yes. You can connect Automations and AI Agents that update reports, send summaries, and keep dashboards live without manual work.

Portal Components You Can Build

  • Project Dashboards: Progress tracking and milestone visualization
  • Reporting Portals: Analytics and performance reports
  • Booking Portals: Appointment scheduling and availability
  • Feedback Portals: Testimonials, reviews, and satisfaction surveys
  • Document Portals: Organized file sharing and asset libraries
  • Communication Hubs: Threaded discussions and announcements

How To Build Your Client Portal?

  1. Open Taskade Genesis and describe your portal needs
  2. Customize branding with logos, colors, and layouts
  3. Add dashboards, forms, and content sections
  4. Configure permissions for different client access levels
  5. Add AI Agents to answer client questions

Learn more about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA.

Build professional client portals today — impress clients and scale your services. Explore ready-made portal templates in our Community Gallery.

