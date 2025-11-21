🏢 Client Portal Builder Generators

Build Client Portals Your Clients Actually Use. Create secure, branded portals for onboarding, projects, reporting, and bookings. Share one link and give every client a live workspace powered by agents and automations with Taskade Genesis.

What Is a Client Portal?

A client portal is a secure online workspace where clients can view updates, access documents, book services, and communicate with you in one place. Powered by Projects & Memory, Taskade portals include dashboards, forms, file sharing, and automated workflows — all accessible through a custom-branded interface.

How Do I Build a Client Portal with Taskade Genesis?

Pick a template like BusinessPro or Event Management Portal, duplicate it per client, customize branding, and share a private link. No code required. Follow our step-by-step tutorial to get started.

Can I Create Separate Portals for Each Client?

Yes. You can create one workspace per client, each with its own permissions, dashboards, and Automations.

Why Client Portals Matter

Email and shared drives are messy. Client portals create professional experiences:

Branded Experience: Custom logos, colors, and layouts that reflect your business

Are Taskade Client Portals Secure?

Yes. Portals use private links and workspace permissions, so you control exactly who can access each client portal.

Can I Automate Updates Inside a Client Portal?

Yes. You can connect Automations and AI Agents that update reports, send summaries, and keep dashboards live without manual work.

Portal Components You Can Build

Project Dashboards: Progress tracking and milestone visualization

Progress tracking and milestone visualization Reporting Portals: Analytics and performance reports

Analytics and performance reports Booking Portals: Appointment scheduling and availability

Appointment scheduling and availability Feedback Portals: Testimonials, reviews, and satisfaction surveys

Testimonials, reviews, and satisfaction surveys Document Portals: Organized file sharing and asset libraries

Organized file sharing and asset libraries Communication Hubs: Threaded discussions and announcements

How To Build Your Client Portal?

Open Taskade Genesis and describe your portal needs Customize branding with logos, colors, and layouts Add dashboards, forms, and content sections Configure permissions for different client access levels Add AI Agents to answer client questions

Learn more about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA.

Build professional client portals today — impress clients and scale your services.