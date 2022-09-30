Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots

⚡️ Project Management Templates

Here you will find project management templates to help you and your team complete tasks, collaborate on work, delegate assignments, and communicate effectively on what needs to get done. Everything you need for your scrums, sprints, and agile project solutions as well as simple team task lists to keep your team on track.

Agile Project Management Board
Agile Project Management Board
Agile Sprint Planning
Agile Sprint Planning
Daily Standup Board
Daily Standup Board
Project Changelog
Project Changelog
Project Planning Checklist
Project Planning Checklist
Team Project Dashboard
Team Project Dashboard
Responsibility Assignment Matrix for Teams & Event Planning
Responsibility Assignment Matrix for Teams & Event Planning
Sprint Backlog Meeting
Sprint Backlog Meeting
Sprint Retrospective Meeting
Sprint Retrospective Meeting
Daily Stand-Up Scrum Meeting
Daily Stand-Up Scrum Meeting
Team Project Initiative Tracker
Team Project Initiative Tracker
Design Sprint Supplies Checklist
Design Sprint Supplies Checklist
Sprint Meeting Managers’ Checklist
Sprint Meeting Managers’ Checklist
Team Task List
Team Task List
Recurring Tasks/Repeating Checklist
Recurring Tasks/Repeating Checklist
Weekly One-On-One
Weekly One-On-One
Weekly Team Workflow
Weekly Team Workflow
Minimalist Project Board
Minimalist Project Board
Team OKR Tracker
Team OKR Tracker
Team Status Report
Team Status Report
Successful Teamwork Checklist
Successful Teamwork Checklist
Project Roles and Responsibilities Team Chart
Project Roles and Responsibilities Team Chart
Project with Hard Deadline
Project with Hard Deadline
Project Requirements Collection Checklist
Project Requirements Collection Checklist
Multi-Tasking Progress Monitor Projects Tracker
Multi-Tasking Progress Monitor Projects Tracker
Project Management App Features
Project Management App Features
Project Kickoff Checklist
Project Kickoff Checklist
Asset Gathering Checklist for Web Design
Asset Gathering Checklist for Web Design
Weekly Team Update
Weekly Team Update

Organize your projects easily from start to finish using our free project management template.

Use these templates to help you and your team complete projects, collaborate on work, delegate assignments, and effectively communicate on what needs to be done. 

Find all the templates you need for your scrums, sprints, and agile project solutions as well as simple team task lists to keep everyone on track. 

What is a Project Management Template?

A project management template is a tool that provides a project manager and their team guidance on planning, managing, and executing projects. It also acts as a foundation for tracking and reporting progress. 

Templates can help streamline the planning process by providing a set of specific steps and project activities. Templates can also help to ensure that the team is on the same page and that projects are organized efficiently.

Lastly, project management templates help ensure that the project is executed according to the approved project scope and requirements, and is completed on time and on budget.

How Do I Use One of These Templates for My Team’s Project?

While there is no one perfect, one-size-fits-all project management template, it depends on the project at hand, the people involved, and the industry the project falls under.

Taskade has dozens of templates available for managing projects through a variety of methods. From personal projects to managing large projects with external stakeholders, there’s a free template available for your use case.

Getting started takes only a few simple steps:

  1. Hover over any template you want to use, and click ‘Use Template’ to use it to create your own project page. Pick the one that you think will work best for your team or experiment with a few.
  2. Choose the Workspace where you want to add your new project page.
  3. Taskade will copy the template and create a project page.
  4. You will be redirected to your new project page, where you can edit the template. Add your own details to make them more specific to your team’s needs.

Why Should I Use a Project Management Template?

Depending on the size and complexity of your project, it can be hard to keep everyone on the same page when it comes to the tasks to be done and the timeline for those tasks.

As a project manager, you want to make sure that your team members understand the details of the project scope and have access to all the information needed to execute projects.

This is where our free templates come in handy.

When starting a project, it helps to have a template to follow. A project management template can be valuable in helping you stay organized and on track.

More importantly, a template makes it easier to get your team moving on the project. Use them as a starting point and save precious time and effort.

Getting in sync with your team via a collaborative project management template is also great for setting expectations and fostering camaraderie via a common purpose. 

When you use a project management template, you make sure that everyone on the team is using the same set of tools. It provides a consistent format for recording progress, managing stakeholders, and tracking deadlines.

Additionally, using a template can help make sure that your project documentation is accurate and up to date. Get a headstart with our wide range of project management templates today!

semi circlediagonal moon line

All Template Categories

Featured

Automate your workflows with featured templates for free. Taskade is an all-in-one collaboration platform for remote teams with 300+ templates.

Personal

Templates to help you track all your personal task lists, goals, habits, and hobbies. Find templates for bullet journaling, personal task tracking, home hunting, and party planning.

Project Management

Here you will find project management templates to help you and your team complete tasks, collaborate on work, delegate assignments, and communicate effectively on what needs to get done. Everything you need for your scrums, sprints, and agile project solutions as well as simple team task lists to keep your team on track.

Education

Free templates for students and school administrators. Track all your school assignments, exams, org charts, and other activities with our education templates!

Task Management

Looking for free Task Management templates? Automate your workflows and get the upper hand with our free task management templates!

Product Management

Ready to launch the next great product in your market or have you already launched and need to track customer feedback and create a roadmap for future development? Our product management templates give you a great place to get started. You will find templates for roamaps, A/B testing, issue trackers, change requests, and product change logs.

Remote Work

Here you will find templates to help you be more productive working from home or for managing a team of remote workers. There are templates for creating your remote work policies and procedures, building a tech stack, conducting remote meetings with your team, and managing a remote project.

Marketing

Use our ready-made free marketing templates and get a headstart! Organize campaigns and plan your marketing strategy with our templates today.

AI

Use our free AI templates to write faster and smarter with high-quality generative content for your blog and more.

Meetings

Use our templates to create and plan effective meetings that people want to attend. Whether it is your daily stand-up meeting or a quarterly meeting with your marketing team, our templates will make it easy for you to build agendas, assign meeting tasks, and track action items.

Mind Map

Use our free mind map templates to plan, organize, and brainstorm for your next project. You will find templates for product and business launch brainstorming, stand-up meetings, issue tree maps, and more. Use one of our templates to build your own ultimate mind map.

Team Management

Use one of our team management templates to build and guide your team to success. You will find templates for recruiting, onboarding new employees, employee reviews, goal setting meetings, and more.

Roadmap

Templates for product roadmaps, sprints, project overviews, launches and more. Manage where you are going with your product with one of our easy to use templates.

Strategy

Business strategy templates for client proposals, KPI trackers, project kickoffs, SWOT analysis, and more to keep your business on track towards your goals.

Startup

Startups have a lot to keep track of and it can sometimes feel overwhelming. This is why we’ve created some of the best free templates to help your startup stay on track!

Gaming

Here you will find templates built for game designers and developers to help game design teams collaborate, assign tasks, and communicate effectively.

Production

Templates for your video production needs. Create a pre-production checklist and make sure you hit every task with our video production template.

Engineering

Engineering and Programming templates for everything an engineer might need including onboarding, tech stacks, QA testing, managing sprints, and more.

Organizational

Use one of these templates to build your organizational chart. You will find templates for hospitals, tech startups, human resources, educational institutions, and more. Track your team and organization as it grows.

Design

Templates for design team sprints, U/I designs and redesigns, web design and development, and for building SOPs for your design team. You will also find customizable templates you can use to build mobile UI's, product designs, for managing your remote design team.

Research

Use these customizable templates for planning out case studies, gathering and analyzing product feedback, measuring UX metrics, or conducting your next A/B test.

Maintenance

Templates for property management, household maintenance, or creating a store cleanup list.

Y Combinator

Templates for preparing for your Y Combinator interview, weekly planners, and guides from other founders

How-Tos

Utilize one of these templates to create your own list of tips for boosting productivity, managing remote teams, brainstorming a mindmap, or taking better meeting notes.

Trip Planning

These templates will help you to plan your ultimate trip itinerary, for everything from your next family vacation to an exotic getaway. You can also create your very own travel bucket list and check off the destinations as you hit them.

Music

You will find templates you can customize for your music production. You will find templates for everything from producing your next new song to a mixing workflow checklist.

Planning

Prepare for your next event, project, or retrospective meeting with our planning templates. You will find a template for everything from wedding plans, to birthday parties, to your next business trip.

squaressquarescylinder circlesred circles

Contribute to Our Template Gallery

Do you have a template that you’d like to share with the community? Or is there a specific one that you'd like to see in our gallery? We want to hear from you!

TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.