What Kind of Templates Do Startups Need?

Each startup template has a different purpose. Use it to help you hit the ground running and quickly get your startup organized.

The type of template you’ll require depends on the stage that your startup is currently in.

Before the launch – When you’re gathering information and funding

Already launched and running – When you’re up and running but still want more clarity and refinement when it comes to your operations

Scaling – When you’re ready to take your startup or startups to the next level

It’s essential to evaluate your startup’s current position so that you can choose the right template for your use case.

How Do I Use One of These Templates for My Startup?

Taskade makes it simple for you to use any of these fully customizable startup templates. Getting started takes only a few simple steps:

Hover over any template you want to use, and click ‘Use Template’ to use it to create your own project page. Pick the one that you think will work best for your team or experiment with a few. Choose the Workspace where you want to add your new project page. Taskade will copy the template and create a project page. You will be redirected to your new project page, where you can edit the template. Add your own details to make them more specific to your team’s needs.

Why Should I Use a Startup Template?

Startups can feel overwhelming. After all, you’re wearing a few hats and putting out fires as they happen daily.

This is where our collection of startup templates comes in. With our free templates, you’ll get a framework of how to run your startup more efficiently, guides on how to better structure your ideas, or even tips to help you pitch to potential investors.

In short, templates can be a valuable resource, especially for startups.

What Are Some Popular Startup Templates on Taskade?

We’ve compiled the ultimate list of templates to help your startup succeed. These are our most popular and frequently used startup templates:

Startup Idea Checklist. When it comes to startups, you can think of plenty of things your business can provide. However, you’ll need a way to filter them until you’re left with the best ideas – and that’s what this startup template is for. This template will make it easy for you to brainstorm with your team, compile ideas, and leave the best ones that you can apply to your startup. Startup Launch Checklist. If you want your team to be on the same page when thinking of ideas, the best way to go about it is for you to read the same things. This startup template compiles essential books and articles for startup founders and entrepreneurs, as well as helpful notes, tips, and even advice! Whether you’re just starting out or have already launched, these resources for startups will give you further information on how to make your business even better. Startup Business Pitch Template. Getting ready to pitch one of your startups to potential investors? Well, it can definitely get stressful. That’s why we created this startup template. With this, you’ll be able to confidently plan and present your business pitch, increasing your chances of successfully onboarding partners! Startup Funding Template. Need to raise funds for your million-dollar idea? Use this template to get organized with three important guiding questions: what your startup does, how your startup does it, and why they should fund you. This startup template will help you build a strategy for a successful fundraising round. Startup Checklist Template. This startup template is the ultimate checklist to ensure your startup’s success. This checklist covers everything from conceptualizing your startup, sorting out your finances, all the way to full-scale project management.

