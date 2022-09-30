Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

🌱 Startup Templates

Startups have a lot to keep track of and it can sometimes feel overwhelming. This is why we’ve created some of the best free templates to help your startup stay on track!

Profit Loss
Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist
Startup Idea Checklist
Board Deck Presentation
AI Startup Ideas
Startup Business Pitch
Startup Idea Validation
100+ Startup Directories
SEO Checklist for Startups
Investors’ Wishlist Tracker
Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups
GDPR Compliance Checklist
The Essential Startup Structuring Checklist
Co-Founder Dating Questionnaire
Startup Pitch
YC’s How to Design a Startup Pitch Deck Checklist
Startup’s Narrative & Pitch Checklist
Business Direction Startup Mapping
Elevator Pitch Framework
Startup Launch Reading List
Weekly Founder Updates (Week #1)
How to Fund a Startup
A Fundraising Survival Guide
Startup Business Strategy Mapping
The Hardest Lessons for Startups to Learn (YC)
The Hacker’s Guide to Startup Fundraising
How to Present to Investors
The YC Seed Deck Brainstorming
YC’s Guide to Seed Fundraising
Debugging Your Startup
Recession Startup Successes
Startup Job Evaluation
VC Pitch Meeting
Founder Prioritization Matrix
Customer Success Review
Idea Board
Features Prioritization Board
Grow Organic SEO Traffic
DevOps Security Checklist
The Startup Checklist
Startup Seed Fundraising
Essential Guide to Y Combinator
Startup Reading List
CEO Dashboard
Planning to launch your startup but have no idea where to start? We’re here to help! Choose from our wide range of templates created for startups to help you set a strong foundation.

What Kind of Templates Do Startups Need?

Each startup template has a different purpose. Use it to help you hit the ground running and quickly get your startup organized.

The type of template you’ll require depends on the stage that your startup is currently in. 

  • Before the launch – When you’re gathering information and funding
  • Already launched and running – When you’re up and running but still want more clarity  and refinement when it comes to your operations
  • Scaling – When you’re ready to take your startup or startups to the next level

It’s essential to evaluate your startup’s current position so that you can choose the right template for your use case.

How Do I Use One of These Templates for My Startup?

Taskade makes it simple for you to use any of these fully customizable startup templates. Getting started takes only a few simple steps:

  1. Hover over any template you want to use, and click ‘Use Template’ to use it to create your own project page. Pick the one that you think will work best for your team or experiment with a few.
  2. Choose the Workspace where you want to add your new project page.
  3. Taskade will copy the template and create a project page.
  4. You will be redirected to your new project page, where you can edit the template. Add your own details to make them more specific to your team’s needs.

Why Should I Use a Startup Template?

Startups can feel overwhelming. After all, you’re wearing a few hats and putting out fires as they happen daily. 

This is where our collection of startup templates comes in. With our free templates, you’ll get a framework of how to run your startup more efficiently, guides on how to better structure your ideas, or even tips to help you pitch to potential investors. 

In short, templates can be a valuable resource, especially for startups.

What Are Some Popular Startup Templates on Taskade?

We’ve compiled the ultimate list of templates to help your startup succeed. These are our most popular and frequently used startup templates:

  1. Startup Idea Checklist. When it comes to startups, you can think of plenty of things your business can provide. However, you’ll need a way to filter them until you’re left with the best ideas – and that’s what this startup template is for. This template will make it easy for you to brainstorm with your team, compile ideas, and leave the best ones that you can apply to your startup.
  2. Startup Launch Checklist. If you want your team to be on the same page when thinking of ideas, the best way to go about it is for you to read the same things. This startup template compiles essential books and articles for startup founders and entrepreneurs, as well as helpful notes, tips, and even advice! Whether you’re just starting out or have already launched, these resources for startups will give you further information on how to make your business even better.
  3. Startup Business Pitch Template. Getting ready to pitch one of your startups to potential investors? Well, it can definitely get stressful. That’s why we created this startup template. With this, you’ll be able to confidently plan and present your business pitch, increasing your chances of successfully onboarding partners!
  4. Startup Funding Template. Need to raise funds for your million-dollar idea? Use this template to get organized with three important guiding questions: what your startup does, how your startup does it, and why they should fund you. This startup template will help you build a strategy for a successful fundraising round.
  5. Startup Checklist Template. This startup template is the ultimate checklist to ensure your startup’s success. This checklist covers everything from conceptualizing your startup, sorting out your finances, all the way to full-scale project management.

Try out our free startup templates for yourself and give your startup what it needs to grow! To make things easier, here’s a list of the best project management tools to help you better manage projects for your startup.

All Template Categories

Featured

Automate your workflows with featured templates for free. Taskade is an all-in-one collaboration platform for remote teams with 300+ templates.

Personal

Templates to help you track all your personal task lists, goals, habits, and hobbies. Find templates for bullet journaling, personal task tracking, home hunting, and party planning.

Project Management

Here you will find project management templates to help you and your team complete tasks, collaborate on work, delegate assignments, and communicate effectively on what needs to get done. Everything you need for your scrums, sprints, and agile project solutions as well as simple team task lists to keep your team on track.

Education

Free templates for students and school administrators. Track all your school assignments, exams, org charts, and other activities with our education templates!

Task Management

Looking for free Task Management templates? Automate your workflows and get the upper hand with our free task management templates!

Product Management

Ready to launch the next great product in your market or have you already launched and need to track customer feedback and create a roadmap for future development? Our product management templates give you a great place to get started. You will find templates for roamaps, A/B testing, issue trackers, change requests, and product change logs.

Remote Work

Here you will find templates to help you be more productive working from home or for managing a team of remote workers. There are templates for creating your remote work policies and procedures, building a tech stack, conducting remote meetings with your team, and managing a remote project.

Marketing

Use our ready-made free marketing templates and get a headstart! Organize campaigns and plan your marketing strategy with our templates today.

AI

Use our free AI templates to write faster and smarter with high-quality generative content for your blog and more.

Meetings

Use our templates to create and plan effective meetings that people want to attend. Whether it is your daily stand-up meeting or a quarterly meeting with your marketing team, our templates will make it easy for you to build agendas, assign meeting tasks, and track action items.

Mind Map

Use our free mind map templates to plan, organize, and brainstorm for your next project. You will find templates for product and business launch brainstorming, stand-up meetings, issue tree maps, and more. Use one of our templates to build your own ultimate mind map.

Team Management

Use one of our team management templates to build and guide your team to success. You will find templates for recruiting, onboarding new employees, employee reviews, goal setting meetings, and more.

Roadmap

Templates for product roadmaps, sprints, project overviews, launches and more. Manage where you are going with your product with one of our easy to use templates.

Strategy

Business strategy templates for client proposals, KPI trackers, project kickoffs, SWOT analysis, and more to keep your business on track towards your goals.

Startup

Startups have a lot to keep track of and it can sometimes feel overwhelming. This is why we’ve created some of the best free templates to help your startup stay on track!

Gaming

Here you will find templates built for game designers and developers to help game design teams collaborate, assign tasks, and communicate effectively.

Production

Templates for your video production needs. Create a pre-production checklist and make sure you hit every task with our video production template.

Engineering

Engineering and Programming templates for everything an engineer might need including onboarding, tech stacks, QA testing, managing sprints, and more.

Organizational

Use one of these templates to build your organizational chart. You will find templates for hospitals, tech startups, human resources, educational institutions, and more. Track your team and organization as it grows.

Design

Templates for design team sprints, U/I designs and redesigns, web design and development, and for building SOPs for your design team. You will also find customizable templates you can use to build mobile UI's, product designs, for managing your remote design team.

Research

Use these customizable templates for planning out case studies, gathering and analyzing product feedback, measuring UX metrics, or conducting your next A/B test.

Maintenance

Templates for property management, household maintenance, or creating a store cleanup list.

Y Combinator

Templates for preparing for your Y Combinator interview, weekly planners, and guides from other founders

How-Tos

Utilize one of these templates to create your own list of tips for boosting productivity, managing remote teams, brainstorming a mindmap, or taking better meeting notes.

Trip Planning

These templates will help you to plan your ultimate trip itinerary, for everything from your next family vacation to an exotic getaway. You can also create your very own travel bucket list and check off the destinations as you hit them.

Music

You will find templates you can customize for your music production. You will find templates for everything from producing your next new song to a mixing workflow checklist.

Planning

Prepare for your next event, project, or retrospective meeting with our planning templates. You will find a template for everything from wedding plans, to birthday parties, to your next business trip.

Contribute to Our Template Gallery

Do you have a template that you’d like to share with the community? Or is there a specific one that you'd like to see in our gallery? We want to hear from you!

