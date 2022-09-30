Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Free

For individuals and small teams getting started with Taskade.

$0

Free forever, for everyone

Includes unlimited members

What's included:

Unlimited members

Unlimited team folders

Unlimited tasks and projects

Unlimited guest editors and sharing

500+ templates and workflows

List, Board, Calendar, Org Chart, Mind Map Views

Taskade AI powered by OpenAI & ChatGPT

1 GB file storage

1 week project history

5 attendees per video meeting

Pro

Unlock advanced features, sharing and control for multiple teams.

$19

per month for 5 team members billed annually

$39 billed monthly

Everything in Free, plus:

Secure your team of up to 5 people for a flat monthly price

2 private and secure workspaces with unlimited projects and folders for every team and client

1-click guest access with unlimited editors and visitors on shared projects. No sign-in required

Easily find and share projects with unlimited teams and project folders

Advanced Permission

Calendar Integration & Syncing

5000+ Automations & Integrations through Zapier

20 GB file storage

6 months project history

20 attendees per video meeting

$5 per additional team member

Business

For teams looking to scale collaboration with advanced features and security.

$49

per month for 25 team members billed annually

$99 billed monthly

Everything in Pro, plus:

Secure your team of up to 25 people for a flat monthly price

10 private and secure workspaces with unlimited projects and folders for every team and client

Securely collaborate outside your team with unlimited guests on private and team projects. Sign-in required

Cloud Upload Integration from Google Drive, Dropbox, and more

Secure and simplify access with Single Sign On (SSO) through OKTA, Google, Azure, Auth0, and more

100 GB file storage

1 year project history

100 attendees per video meeting

$10 per additional team member

Ultimate

Work across your entire organization with unlimited workspaces for your teams and clients.

$99

per month for 100 team members billed annually

$199 billed monthly

Everything in Business, plus:

Secure your team of up to 100 people for a flat monthly price

Unlimited private and secure workspaces with unlimited projects and folders for every team and client

1000 GB file storage

5 years project history

300 attendees per video meeting

$20 per additional team member

Enterprise

For large organizations that need additional security, control, and support.

EnterpriseContact Sales

Organization-wide deployment

Automated license management with SCIM

Enhanced visibility with SIEM integrations and audit logs

Scale Taskade across the entire organization risk-free with our flexible licensing program

Access premium 24/7 support and guaranteed SLAs

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use Taskade for free?

Yes! The free version of Taskade has all the essential features unlocked for individuals and teams.

Can I use Taskade with my team?

Yes. Taskade is designed for remote team collaboration. Simply share a project or invite your teammates to join a workspace for free.

What if I have multiple teams?

You can create folders to organize and manage your teams under the same workspace for free. A folder has its own member list, team permissions, projects and templates. You can also create and upgrade multiple workspaces.

What payment methods do you accept?

We accept all major credit cards and use Stripe to process payments, the same provider trusted by companies like Lyft and Yelp.

What is your refund policy?

We have a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If for any reason, you are unsatisfied with your upgrade, simply let us know within 30 days and we will be happy to issue you a full refund. You can also cancel and downgrade at any time, and continue to use Taskade for free.

Is the Free Plan really free?

Absolutely! Our Free Plan offers an unmatched level of functionality and collaboration compared to other “freemium” apps. Project sharing and Workspace membership are included free.

Are there any monthly upload or storage limits?

No! Share and upload as many files as needed for free. There is only a per upload file size limit on the free plan of 25MB. Tasks and projects do not count towards any limits.

When do I need to upgrade?

Can I collaborate with people outside my workspace?

Yes, you can invite guests or collaborate with people outside your workspace by inviting them to a project or folder.

How am I billed when I add new members to the team?

You will only be charged for new members added to the workspace. Sharing a project with editors and collaborators is 100% free. Taskade automatically bills you at a prorated price based on the plan selected, and time left in your cycle for any members added to your team.

Do you offer discounts?

If you are a student, startup, nonprofit or an educational institution, you may qualify for a discount. Simply contact us to apply.

Do you have a public roadmap?

Yep! Check out our blog updates, product roadmap, and feedback portal. Send us your feedback and suggestions. We are always looking for ways to improve Taskade.

How do I change my plan if I start on the Free Plan?

You can upgrade or downgrade anytime! Simply visit the billing area and select a workspace to manage the subscription plan, billing cycle, and payment details.

What happens when I hit my usage limits?

You’ll still be able to use Taskade for free, and we’ll let you know as soon as a limit is reached, from premium features to advanced integrations. We’re here to help and find the plan that works for you!

