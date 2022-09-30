Supercharge your brain. Start free.
Free
For individuals and small teams getting started with Taskade.
$0
Free forever, for everyone
Includes unlimited members
What's included:
✓ Unlimited members
✓ Unlimited team folders
✓ Unlimited tasks and projects
✓ Unlimited guest editors and sharing
✓ 500+ templates and workflows
✓ List, Board, Calendar, Org Chart, Mind Map Views
✓ Taskade AI powered by OpenAI & ChatGPT
✓ 1 GB file storage
✓ 1 week project history
✓ 5 attendees per video meeting
Pro
Unlock advanced features, sharing and control for multiple teams.
$19
per month for 5 team members billed annually
$39 billed monthly
Everything in Free, plus:
✓ Secure your team of up to 5 people for a flat monthly price
✓ 2 private and secure workspaces with unlimited projects and folders for every team and client
✓ 1-click guest access with unlimited editors and visitors on shared projects. No sign-in required
✓ Easily find and share projects with unlimited teams and project folders
✓ Advanced Permission
✓ Calendar Integration & Syncing
✓ 5000+ Automations & Integrations through Zapier
✓ 20 GB file storage
✓ 6 months project history
✓ 20 attendees per video meeting
✓ $5 per additional team member
Business
For teams looking to scale collaboration with advanced features and security.
$49
per month for 25 team members billed annually
$99 billed monthly
Everything in Pro, plus:
✓
✓
✓ Securely collaborate outside your team with unlimited guests on private and team projects. Sign-in required
✓ Cloud Upload Integration from Google Drive, Dropbox, and more
✓ Secure and simplify access with Single Sign On (SSO) through OKTA, Google, Azure, Auth0, and more
✓ 100 GB file storage
✓ 1 year project history
✓ 100 attendees per video meeting
✓ $10 per additional team member
Ultimate
Work across your entire organization with unlimited workspaces for your teams and clients.
$99
per month for 100 team members billed annually
$199 billed monthly
Everything in Business, plus:
✓ Secure your team of up to 100 people for a flat monthly price
✓ Unlimited private and secure workspaces with unlimited projects and folders for every team and client
✓ 1000 GB file storage
✓ 5 years project history
✓ 300 attendees per video meeting
✓ $20 per additional team member
✓ Organization-wide deployment
✓ Automated license management with SCIM
✓ Enhanced visibility with SIEM integrations and audit logs
✓ Scale Taskade across the entire organization risk-free with our flexible licensing program
✓ Access premium 24/7 support and guaranteed SLAs
Frequently Asked Questions
Can’t find the answer you’re looking for? Please visit our Help Center.
Yes! The free version of Taskade has all the essential features unlocked for individuals and teams.
Yes. Taskade is designed for remote team collaboration. Simply share a project or invite your teammates to join a workspace for free.
You can create folders to organize and manage your teams under the same workspace for free. A folder has its own member list, team permissions, projects and templates. You can also create and upgrade multiple workspaces.
We accept all major credit cards and use Stripe to process payments, the same provider trusted by companies like Lyft and Yelp.
We have a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If for any reason, you are unsatisfied with your upgrade, simply let us know within 30 days and we will be happy to issue you a full refund. You can also cancel and downgrade at any time, and continue to use Taskade for free.
Absolutely! Our Free Plan offers an unmatched level of functionality and collaboration compared to other “freemium” apps. Project sharing and Workspace membership are included free.
No! Share and upload as many files as needed for free. There is only a per upload file size limit on the free plan of 25MB. Tasks and projects do not count towards any limits.
Can I use Taskade with my team?You only need to upgrade if you require advanced features. Workspace members are billable. Project editors and guests are free.
Yes, you can invite guests or collaborate with people outside your workspace by inviting them to a project or folder.
You will only be charged for new members added to the workspace. Sharing a project with editors and collaborators is 100% free. Taskade automatically bills you at a prorated price based on the plan selected, and time left in your cycle for any members added to your team.
If you are a student, startup, nonprofit or an educational institution, you may qualify for a discount. Simply contact us to apply.
Yep! Check out our blog updates, product roadmap, and feedback portal. Send us your feedback and suggestions. We are always looking for ways to improve Taskade.
You can upgrade or downgrade anytime! Simply visit the billing area and select a workspace to manage the subscription plan, billing cycle, and payment details.
You’ll still be able to use Taskade for free, and we’ll let you know as soon as a limit is reached, from premium features to advanced integrations. We’re here to help and find the plan that works for you!
