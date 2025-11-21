download dots

Taskade vs Cursor

Taskade is the best Cursor alternative for non-developers.

Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Feature Taskade (Genesis) Cursor
Pricing Free tier available Free tier with limits
Target User Everyone, no code required Developers and engineers
App Building Prompt to live app in minutes AI-assisted code writing
Backend Workspace is the backend with data, agents, automations You build and host your own
Deployment Instant share and publish You manage deployment
Collaboration Real-time multiplayer with chat and video Code collaboration features
AI Agents Built-in agents that reason and execute tasks AI code completion and chat
Automation Visual workflow builder with 100+ integrations Write automation code
Learning Curve Minutes to first app Requires coding knowledge
Data Storage Built into workspace as projects and tables External databases
Best For Business apps without code Professional software development

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time, and automate work with AI agents. Your workspace becomes the foundation for living software.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator that brings vibe coding to everyone. Describe what you want in plain English and get a live, working application in minutes. Your Taskade workspace becomes the backend with built-in data storage, AI agents, and agentic workflows. One prompt = one app. No code required.

What is Vibe Coding?

Vibe coding is a natural language approach to app creation. Instead of writing code, you describe the vibe of what you want. Genesis understands your intent and builds the complete application with UI, data connections, and automation logic.

What is Cursor?

Cursor is an AI-powered code editor built on VS Code. It helps developers write code faster with AI completions, chat, and codebase-aware suggestions. Cursor is designed for professional software development and requires coding knowledge.

Why choose Taskade over Cursor

  • Vibe coding vs. traditional coding. Describe what you want and Genesis builds it. Cursor still requires you to write and understand code.
  • Living software. Your apps adapt as your workspace evolves. Cursor outputs static code that needs manual updates.
  • Instant deployment. Apps are live immediately with shareable links. No servers, no DevOps, no deployment pipelines.
  • Workspace as backend. Data, documents, and knowledge power your apps. No external databases or APIs needed.
  • AI agents included. Agents reason through problems and execute agentic workflows 24/7. Cursor only assists with writing code.
  • Build without permission. Anyone can create production apps. Cursor requires technical expertise.

Who is Taskade for?

  • Founders building MVPs without a dev team
  • Teams creating internal tools and dashboards
  • Agencies building client portals and project hubs
  • Operators automating business workflows
  • Anyone who believes in building without permission

Common Genesis use cases

  • Customer portals with intake forms and live status tracking
  • AI-powered CRMs with lead scoring and automated follow-ups
  • Knowledge bases where AI agents answer questions
  • Project dashboards with real-time data visualization
  • Content calendars with AI drafting and multi-view planning

