What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time, and automate work with AI agents. Your workspace becomes the foundation for living software.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator that brings vibe coding to everyone. Describe what you want in plain English and get a live, working application in minutes. Your Taskade workspace becomes the backend with built-in data storage, AI agents, and agentic workflows. One prompt = one app. No code required.

What is Vibe Coding?

Vibe coding is a natural language approach to app creation. Instead of writing code, you describe the vibe of what you want. Genesis understands your intent and builds the complete application with UI, data connections, and automation logic.

What is Cursor?

Cursor is an AI-powered code editor built on VS Code. It helps developers write code faster with AI completions, chat, and codebase-aware suggestions. Cursor is designed for professional software development and requires coding knowledge.

Why choose Taskade over Cursor

Vibe coding vs. traditional coding. Describe what you want and Genesis builds it. Cursor still requires you to write and understand code.

Describe what you want and Genesis builds it. Cursor still requires you to write and understand code. Living software. Your apps adapt as your workspace evolves. Cursor outputs static code that needs manual updates.

Your apps adapt as your workspace evolves. Cursor outputs static code that needs manual updates. Instant deployment. Apps are live immediately with shareable links. No servers, no DevOps, no deployment pipelines.

Apps are live immediately with shareable links. No servers, no DevOps, no deployment pipelines. Workspace as backend. Data, documents, and knowledge power your apps. No external databases or APIs needed.

Data, documents, and knowledge power your apps. No external databases or APIs needed. AI agents included. Agents reason through problems and execute agentic workflows 24/7. Cursor only assists with writing code.

Agents reason through problems and execute agentic workflows 24/7. Cursor only assists with writing code. Build without permission. Anyone can create production apps. Cursor requires technical expertise.

Who is Taskade for?

Founders building MVPs without a dev team

Teams creating internal tools and dashboards

Agencies building client portals and project hubs

Operators automating business workflows

Anyone who believes in building without permission

Common Genesis use cases

Customer portals with intake forms and live status tracking

AI-powered CRMs with lead scoring and automated follow-ups

Knowledge bases where AI agents answer questions

Project dashboards with real-time data visualization

Content calendars with AI drafting and multi-view planning

Get started

Build without permission. Try Taskade Genesis free and turn your ideas into living software in minutes.