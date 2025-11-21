What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Beyond chat, Taskade gives you project management, real-time collaboration, AI agents that take action, and workflow automation. Everything lives in one workspace.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe what you need in plain English and get a live, working application with databases, AI agents, and automation workflows. Your workspace becomes the backend.

What is Claude?

Claude is an AI assistant developed by Anthropic. It excels at conversational AI, analysis, writing, and coding assistance through a chat interface. Claude is known for nuanced understanding and helpful responses.

Why choose Taskade over Claude

Taskade agents don't just answer questions. They create tasks, update projects, trigger automations, and work across your entire workspace. Full workspace, not just chat. Get projects, documents, databases, calendars, and mind maps. Claude is conversation only.

Get projects, documents, databases, calendars, and mind maps. Claude is conversation only. Real-time team collaboration. Work together with multiplayer editing, comments, chat, and video. Claude conversations are individual.

Work together with multiplayer editing, comments, chat, and video. Claude conversations are individual. Workflow automation. Connect to 100+ apps and automate repetitive work. Claude has no integrations.

Connect to 100+ apps and automate repetitive work. Claude has no integrations. App generation. Build complete applications from prompts with Genesis. Claude cannot create apps.

Build complete applications from prompts with Genesis. Claude cannot create apps. Persistent knowledge. Train agents on your documents. They remember everything. Claude has conversation-length context.

Common use cases

Team project management with AI-assisted planning and execution

Knowledge bases that AI agents can search and reference

Automated workflows triggered by forms, schedules, or events

Client portals and dashboards built with Genesis

Meeting notes, documentation, and collaborative writing

Get started

