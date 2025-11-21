download dots

Taskade vs Claude

Taskade is the best Claude alternative for teams.

email logo
semi circlesdownload dotsdotscrosssquares

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Feature Taskade Claude
Pricing Free tier available Free tier with limits
AI Agents Multiple specialized agents that execute tasks autonomously Single conversational AI assistant
Workspace Full workspace with projects, tasks, docs, and databases Chat interface only
Collaboration Real-time multiplayer with chat and video Share conversations
Task Management Built-in task lists, boards, calendars, timelines No native task management
Automation 100+ integrations with trigger-based workflows No automation capabilities
App Generation Genesis AI builds complete apps from prompts No app generation
Knowledge Base Train agents on your documents and data Context window per conversation
Views List, board, table, calendar, mind map, org chart Chat only
Templates 1000+ ready-to-use templates No templates
Best For Teams needing AI-powered productivity workspace Individual AI conversations

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Beyond chat, Taskade gives you project management, real-time collaboration, AI agents that take action, and workflow automation. Everything lives in one workspace.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe what you need in plain English and get a live, working application with databases, AI agents, and automation workflows. Your workspace becomes the backend.

What is Claude?

Claude is an AI assistant developed by Anthropic. It excels at conversational AI, analysis, writing, and coding assistance through a chat interface. Claude is known for nuanced understanding and helpful responses.

Why choose Taskade over Claude

  • AI agents that take action. Taskade agents don't just answer questions. They create tasks, update projects, trigger automations, and work across your entire workspace.
  • Full workspace, not just chat. Get projects, documents, databases, calendars, and mind maps. Claude is conversation only.
  • Real-time team collaboration. Work together with multiplayer editing, comments, chat, and video. Claude conversations are individual.
  • Workflow automation. Connect to 100+ apps and automate repetitive work. Claude has no integrations.
  • App generation. Build complete applications from prompts with Genesis. Claude cannot create apps.
  • Persistent knowledge. Train agents on your documents. They remember everything. Claude has conversation-length context.

Common use cases

  • Team project management with AI-assisted planning and execution
  • Knowledge bases that AI agents can search and reference
  • Automated workflows triggered by forms, schedules, or events
  • Client portals and dashboards built with Genesis
  • Meeting notes, documentation, and collaborative writing

Get started

Try Taskade free and see how AI agents transform your team's productivity. Build your first app in minutes with Genesis.

More Competitors & Alternatives

View All Alternatives ↗

Coda.io

What Is Coda.io? Coda.io was founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui in 2014. Mehrotra had previously been a head of product at YouTube, where he managed his team mainly using Google Sheets and Google Docs. The idea behind Coda was to create a modern-day tool that people could use to get more work done. […]

Learn More

Evernote

What Is Evernote? Evernote is a digital note-taking application. It was founded by Russian engineer Stepan Pachikov, who was fascinated by the way that humans store information. He created Evernote to help people organize their thoughts and store more information. Pachikov started working on an Evernote prototype in 2002. He worked on it for 6 […]

Learn More

Airtable

While Airtable organizes data, Taskade transforms it into intelligent applications. Experience database management powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Taskade apps that turn spreadsheets into live business systems. Build without permission.

Learn More

Logseq

What is Taskade? Taskade combines traditional project management with advanced AI technology, revolutionizing work and productivity. It offers essential features like task assignments, timeline tracking, and real-time collaboration for efficient project management. The AI aspect of Taskade takes productivity to new heights. AI agents within the platform specialize in automating repetitive tasks, freeing up valuable […]

Learn More

V0

Compare Taskade Genesis vs V0.dev. Turn a prompt into a live, workspace-powered app with AI agents, automations, flexible views, and real-time collaboration.

Learn More

Momentum

What Is Taskade? Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter. Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize projects […]

Learn More

OmniFocus

What Is Taskade? Taskade is a productivity and collaboration tool that helps remote teams and individuals get work done more efficiently. Founded in 2017 by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang, Taskade offers an all-in-one unified workspace where you can organize projects and tasks, switch between different project views, automate repetitive workflows, and collaborate […]

Learn More

Cursor

Compare Taskade Genesis and Cursor IDE. Taskade turns prompts into live workspace apps with no code, while Cursor is an AI-powered code editor for developers.

Learn More

Zoom

What Is Zoom? Zoom is a videoconferencing and online meeting platform that allows users to connect and collaborate remotely. It was lauched in 2013 and is currently available as a web-based application and has mobile apps for Android and iOS devices. With Zoom, you can host and participate in video meetings, webinars, and video conference […]

Learn More

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo