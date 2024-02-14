Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
Definition: Scrum is a framework that facilitates teamwork on complex projects through iterative progress, flexibility, and collaborative problem-solving.

Scrum is one of the most widely used frameworks that support Agile development. It is especially prevalent in the world of software development but is also applicable across other industries that value adaptive planning, evolutionary development, and fast delivery. Scrum promotes a structured yet flexible way of managing projects, allowing for rapid adjustments and continuous improvement.

What is Scrum?

Scrum is a lightweight, agile project management framework with a focus on time-boxed iterations known as sprints. Its purpose is to improve communication, teamwork, and speed of development. It is structured around a set of roles, responsibilities, and meetings that never change, allowing teams to address complex adaptive problems while productively and creatively delivering products of the highest possible value.

The Scrum methodology is particularly effective in projects where requirements are rapidly changing or not clearly defined. It encourages teams to self-organize, communicate regularly, and reflect on wins and losses to continuously improve both the product and the working process.

Roles in Scrum

There are three fundamental roles within a Scrum team:

  • Product Owner: Responsible for maximizing the value of the product and managing the product backlog.
  • Scrum Master: Acts as a facilitator for the team and ensures that the Scrum framework is followed.
  • Development Team: A cross-functional group that does the work of delivering the product increment.

Scrum Events

To foster continuous collaboration and progress, Scrum delineates several key events:

  • Sprint: A time-boxed period when a specific work is completed and made ready for review.
  • Sprint Planning: A meeting that defines what can be delivered in the upcoming sprint.
  • Daily Scrum: A short, daily meeting to synchronize activities and create a plan for the next 24 hours.
  • Sprint Review: Held at the end of a sprint to inspect the increment and adapt the product backlog if needed.
  • Sprint Retrospective: A meeting to reflect on the sprint that concluded, identifying successes and potential improvements.

Scrum Artifacts

Scrum artifacts are designed to maximize transparency of key information so that everybody has the same understanding of the work:

  • Product Backlog: An ordered list of everything that is known to be needed in the product.
  • Sprint Backlog: A set of items, identified by the Scrum team, to be completed within a sprint.
  • Increment: The sum of all the Product Backlog items completed during a Sprint and all previous Sprints.

Related Terms/Concepts:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Sprint
  • Product Backlog
  • Sprint Backlog
  • Increment
  • Agile Project Management
  • Kanban
