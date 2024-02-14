Browse Topics
Definition: Scrum is a framework that facilitates teamwork on complex projects through iterative progress, flexibility, and collaborative problem-solving.
Scrum is one of the most widely used frameworks that support Agile development. It is especially prevalent in the world of software development but is also applicable across other industries that value adaptive planning, evolutionary development, and fast delivery. Scrum promotes a structured yet flexible way of managing projects, allowing for rapid adjustments and continuous improvement.
Scrum is a lightweight, agile project management framework with a focus on time-boxed iterations known as sprints. Its purpose is to improve communication, teamwork, and speed of development. It is structured around a set of roles, responsibilities, and meetings that never change, allowing teams to address complex adaptive problems while productively and creatively delivering products of the highest possible value.
The Scrum methodology is particularly effective in projects where requirements are rapidly changing or not clearly defined. It encourages teams to self-organize, communicate regularly, and reflect on wins and losses to continuously improve both the product and the working process.
There are three fundamental roles within a Scrum team:
To foster continuous collaboration and progress, Scrum delineates several key events:
Scrum artifacts are designed to maximize transparency of key information so that everybody has the same understanding of the work:
Related Terms/Concepts: