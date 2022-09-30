The Best Free Trello Alternative

Taskade is the fastest way to get work done!

What Is Trello?

Trello is a web-based Kanban board project management application that was founded in 2014 by Joel Spolsky and Michael Pryor. It was originally codenamed “Trellis” and was subsequently renamed Trello.

Spolski and Pryor created a prototype of Trello in 2011 and they soon became pioneers of the online Kanban board movement.

After years of steady growth and a 2017 acquisition by Atlassian, Trello is still one of the most popular options for kanban style project management software today.

Features of Trello

Trello is a project management software that enables users to manage tasks, organize, and share them across teams. Users create Trello cards representing different tasks and then use the drag-and-drop interface to place these on a Trello board.

Although Trello offers multiple project views, these are locked behind a paywall and you would have to purchase a premium subscription to get access to multiple views. With a free or standard plan, you are limited to the default Kanban view.

What Is Kanban?

Taiichi Ohno introduced Kanban as an Engineer at Toyota in the 1940s to help maintain optimal productivity levels. Kanban has since become a popular productivity tool as it allows you to visualize your projects and tasks all in one dashboard.

In order to use Kanban efficiently, teams will have to sync up and discuss the tasks at hand. Ensuring that everyone is aligned on the project is crucial as the Kanban method manages project timelines by breaking down large projects into smaller tasks.

Visualizing the project on a kanban board allows users to stay updated on the progress of the project and its tasks.

What Is Trello Good For?

Trello is usually used for managing and collaborating with team members on projects. Trello’s take on the Kanban board visually helps you stay organized and gives you clarity on what tasks your team members are working on at any given time.

Trello’s simple interface and ease of use make it a viable solution for users and teams of all sizes that are looking for a visual and intuitive kanban project management software.

What Are Some Limitations of Trello?

Trello’s free plan is limited in terms of features. Its free plan is good for beginners who are looking to organize simple projects. However, the lack of basic features such as Power-Ups and integrations means that you will have to upgrade your Trello plan to really use it as a project management tool.

For example, Trello’s free plan only has a default Kanban project view. You will have to upgrade to a premium plan to be able to change your project views.

A common pain point for Trello is that its dashboard too simplistic to handle complex projects. Kanban boards can get cluttered especially when there are multiple tasks at hand. This, combined with the fact that communication within Trello is limited to just commenting, means that it will be hard to collaborate on large projects within Trello.

Trello excels as a simple kanban task management tool. But if you're looking for a more robust project management tool that can handle bigger projects, Taskade would be a better alternative.

Trello Pricing

Trello offers a free plan if you’re looking to organize simple projects individually or with a team. This plan has limited features, meaning that you will have to upgrade to a paid plan to enjoy more of Trello’s features.

Trello’s Standard plan starts at $5 per month and unlocks more features, including unlimited boards and advanced checklists. This plan is a good choice for teams that need to manage more complex projects.

If you’re looking to change your board view on Trello, you will have to upgrade to a Premium plan which starts at $10 per month. A Premium plan allows you to switch board views, use templates, export data, and more.

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize tasks, take detailed notes, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your outlines via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time.

Taskade is the best free Trello alternative.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mindmap, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View . The list view is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View . This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mindmap View . This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View . Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View . Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.

Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ project templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

For an exhaustive list of Taskade’s features, click here.

Taskade Free Plan

Unlimited Members & Guests

Unlimited Folders & Teams

Templates, Calendar, Repeat Tasks

Real-time Collaboration

Built-in Free Chat and Video Call

Taskade Unlimited Plan

Everything in Free, plus:

Version History

Advanced Permission

Cloud Upload Integration

2-Way Calendar Integration

Taskade's Unlimited Plan starts from $5 per month. Click here for more information.

Is Taskade Right for You?

Taskade can be used by individuals and teams working from anywhere. Use Taskade for weekly agendas, team meetings, note-taking, project management, product roadmaps, and more.

If you're looking for an alternative task management tool to Trello, Taskade is your best bet.

Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

List view? Check. Kanban view? Check. Mind map view? You've got it! Simply toggle between project views on your dashboard via a simple click.

Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing available on every project. Automatic syncing ensures that your data is always up to date across devices.

Taskade is the simplest way to create task lists, checklists, and workflows. Manage projects and get more work done the simple way with Taskade.



