Create custom AI Forms with automated flows to handle tasks effortlessly. Design forms that automate processes, streamline workflows, and get work done with ease.

Build, Collect, and Process with AI Forms

Taskade AI Forms are interactive forms that leverage AI to assist in data collection, analysis, and task management. Integrated directly into the Taskade ecosystem, these forms can be embedded into any project, shared with your team, and automatically linked to your tasks and workflows.