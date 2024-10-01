Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free

AI Forms

Create custom AI Forms with automated flows to handle tasks effortlessly. Design forms that automate processes, streamline workflows, and get work done with ease.

email logo
semi circlesdownload dotsdotscrosssquares

Create Custom AI FormsCreate Custom AI Forms

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by over a million users from companies like
3M
Dentsu
Backblaze
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Red Bull
Disney
Blizzard
MLB
Adobe
Starbucks
ESPN
Booking.com
BBC
Lyft
Verizon
TransferWise
Sony
Compass
Indeed
Y Combinator
Costco
Vox
Yamaha
3M
Dentsu
Backblaze
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Red Bull
Disney
Blizzard
MLB
Adobe
Starbucks
ESPN
Booking.com
BBC
Lyft
Verizon
TransferWise
Sony
Compass
Indeed
Y Combinator
Costco
Vox
Yamaha

Build, Collect, and Process with AI Forms

Taskade AI Forms are interactive forms that leverage AI to assist in data collection, analysis, and task management. Integrated directly into the Taskade ecosystem, these forms can be embedded into any project, shared with your team, and automatically linked to your tasks and workflows.

AI-Powered Automation

Automate data processing, task assignment, and follow-up actions with AI-driven insights.

Seamless Task Integration

Integrate forms directly into your Taskade projects, linking responses to tasks and workflows effortlessly.

Workflow Automation

Automate entire processes by setting up triggers and actions based on form submissions, ensuring that data flows seamlessly into your Taskade workflows.

Redefine Your Workflows with Taskade AI.

Show All Features

How to Use Taskade AI Forms

  1. Creating a Form: Start by building a form from a collection of ready to use fields. Customize questions, response types, and design elements to suit your needs.
  2. Sharing and Collaboration: Share your form with your team or external participants. Use Taskade’s collaboration tools to gather inputs and feedback.
  3. Automating Workflows: Link form responses to tasks and projects. Set up AI-based automations to trigger follow-up actions, reminders, or task assignments based on form data.

Benefits of Using Taskade AI Forms

Getting Started with Taskade AI Forms

To get started with Taskade AI Forms, visit the Taskade Help Center for detailed tutorials, or start exploring the feature directly in your Taskade workspace. Enhance your productivity by integrating smart forms into your daily workflow today.

Frequently Asked Questions About Taskade Forms

How do Taskade AI Forms integrate with my projects?

Taskade AI Forms are directly linked to your projects, allowing responses to be automatically converted into tasks or updates within your workflow.

Can I customize the forms?

Yes, you can fully customize your new forms with our collection of ready-to-go form fields to meet your specific needs.

Is it possible to collaborate on forms in real-time?

Absolutely. Taskade AI Forms support real-time collaboration, enabling teams to work together seamlessly.

Can I automate workflows using form responses?

Yes, Taskade AI Forms allow you to set up automation where specific responses trigger predefined actions, such as creating tasks or sending notifications.

Supercharge your workflow with Taskade AI.

Automate 700+ tasks across marketing, sales, support, HR, startups, and agencies. Generate streamlined workflows, spark creative ideas, automate tasks, and chat with AI in every project. Embrace the future of productivity with Taskade, the AI-powered workspace for modern teams.

email logo