What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time, and automate work with AI agents. Your workspace becomes the foundation for living software.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator that brings vibe coding to everyone. Describe what you want in plain English and get a live, working application in minutes. Your Taskade workspace becomes the backend with built-in data storage, AI agents, and agentic workflows.

What is Softr?

Softr is a no-code platform that creates web apps and portals from Airtable or Google Sheets data. It uses pre-built blocks to design interfaces and requires an external data source. Softr is focused on creating front-ends for existing spreadsheet data.

Why choose Taskade over Softr

No external database needed. Your workspace is the backend. Softr requires Airtable or Google Sheets.

Your workspace is the backend. Softr requires Airtable or Google Sheets. Prompt to app. Describe what you want. Softr requires manual block-by-block building.

Describe what you want. Softr requires manual block-by-block building. AI agents included. Your apps think and execute tasks. Softr has no native AI.

Your apps think and execute tasks. Softr has no native AI. Built-in automation. Workflows run in your workspace. Softr needs Zapier for automation.

Workflows run in your workspace. Softr needs Zapier for automation. Complete solution. One tool for data, app, and automation. Softr is just the front-end.

One tool for data, app, and automation. Softr is just the front-end. Lower cost. Free tier with everything included. Softr starts at $49/month plus Airtable costs.

Who is Taskade for?

Teams who don't want to manage multiple tools

Founders building complete solutions, not just front-ends

Agencies delivering apps without the spreadsheet dependency

Anyone tired of the Airtable + Softr + Zapier stack

Get started

One tool. Complete apps. Try Taskade Genesis free and build without the no-code stack complexity.