🚀 AI App Builder Generators

Turn one prompt into a working app powered by agents, memory, and automation. Taskade Genesis lets you build AI applications that think, learn, and execute — without writing a single line of code.

What Is an AI App Builder?

An AI app builder is a platform that transforms natural language prompts into fully functional applications. Unlike traditional development that requires coding expertise, AI app builders use large language models and automation to generate complete app structures, user interfaces, and backend logic automatically.

With Taskade Genesis, you describe what you want to build, and the system creates projects, agents, automations, and workflows that work together as a cohesive application. Your apps are powered by three core pillars:

Built-in databases that store and organize your app's data 🤖 Custom AI Agents: Intelligent agents that analyze, decide, and act

Intelligent agents that analyze, decide, and act ⚡️ Automations & Workflows: 100+ integrations that connect and execute

Why Use an AI App Builder?

Traditional app development requires months of coding, testing, and deployment. AI app builders change the game:

Zero Code Required: Describe your app in plain language — no programming skills needed. The AI handles the technical implementation.

Instant Deployment: Go from idea to working app in minutes, not months. Your apps are live and shareable immediately.

Built-in Intelligence: Every app includes AI agents that can analyze data, make decisions, and automate complex workflows.

Living Applications: Your apps evolve over time. Add new features, connect integrations, and train agents — all without rebuilding.

Full Customization: Start from templates or build from scratch. Browse the Community Gallery for inspiration.

Who Should Use AI App Builders?

Taskade Genesis AI app builders empower creators across every field:

launching MVPs and testing business ideas rapidly Teams building internal tools, dashboards, and productivity systems

creating client portals, booking systems, and marketing tools Educators developing interactive learning apps and assessment tools

How To Build Your First AI App?

Follow our step-by-step tutorial or get started in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and describe your app idea Watch as projects, agents, and automations are generated automatically Customize the generated components to match your needs Share your app with a public link or embed it anywhere Add integrations to connect with 100+ external services

Learn more about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA.

Learn more about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA.