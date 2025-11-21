download dots
🚀 AI App Builder Generators

Build AI apps that automate work, process data, and run themselves. Generate fully working apps from a single prompt with Taskade Genesis. No code required.

16 generators available

AI Invoice Generator

Create professional invoices instantly with AI. Generate, customize, and send invoices with automatic calculations, tax handling, and client managemen...

AI Expense Splitter

Split expenses effortlessly with unlimited groups. Track shared costs, calculate who owes what, and settle balances instantly.

AI Time Tracker

Track time professionally across projects. Log hours, generate timesheets, and calculate billable amounts automatically.

AI Meeting Cost Calculator

Calculate the true cost of meetings based on attendees and duration. Make data-driven decisions about meeting efficiency.

AI QR Code Generator

Generate QR codes instantly for any URL, text, or content. Create, manage, and share scannable codes in seconds.

AI Poll Creator

Create interactive polls with real-time results. Build custom surveys, collect votes, and analyze responses instantly.

AI Prompt Evaluator

Analyze and score your AI prompts for effectiveness. Get detailed feedback to improve prompt quality and AI results.

AI Mood Tracker

Track your emotional well-being with daily mood logging. Visualize patterns, gain insights, and improve mental wellness.

AI Cover Letter Generator

Create personalized cover letters tailored to any job. Generate ATS-optimized letters that get you interviews.

AI Presentation Generator

Generate polished presentations from outlines. Create slides with smart sections, formatting, and professional design.

AI Multi-Platform Publisher

Publish content across social platforms automatically. Create once, format for each platform, and schedule distribution.

AI RSS Feed Reader

Centralize and track articles from multiple RSS feeds. Never miss important content from your favorite sites.

AI Fitness Tracker

Track workouts and build fitness habits. Log exercises, monitor progress, and stay motivated with personalized tracking.

AI Breathing Exercise App

Reduce stress with guided breathing exercises. Follow visual breathing patterns for relaxation and focus.

AI Inventory Manager

Track inventory levels and manage stock efficiently. Monitor products, set alerts, and optimize ordering for small businesses.

AI Store Manager

Manage your store operations simply. Track orders, customers, and inventory in one easy-to-use app.

Turn one prompt into a working app powered by agents, memory, and automation. Taskade Genesis lets you build AI applications that think, learn, and execute — without writing a single line of code.

What Is an AI App Builder?

An AI app builder is a platform that transforms natural language prompts into fully functional applications. Unlike traditional development that requires coding expertise, AI app builders use large language models and automation to generate complete app structures, user interfaces, and backend logic automatically.

With Taskade Genesis, you describe what you want to build, and the system creates projects, agents, automations, and workflows that work together as a cohesive application. Your apps are powered by three core pillars:

Why Use an AI App Builder?

Traditional app development requires months of coding, testing, and deployment. AI app builders change the game:

  • Zero Code Required: Describe your app in plain language — no programming skills needed. The AI handles the technical implementation.

  • Instant Deployment: Go from idea to working app in minutes, not months. Your apps are live and shareable immediately.

  • Built-in Intelligence: Every app includes AI agents that can analyze data, make decisions, and automate complex workflows.

  • Living Applications: Your apps evolve over time. Add new features, connect integrations, and train agents — all without rebuilding.

  • Full Customization: Start from templates or build from scratch. Browse the Community Gallery for inspiration.

Who Should Use AI App Builders?

Taskade Genesis AI app builders empower creators across every field:

  • Entrepreneurs launching MVPs and testing business ideas rapidly
  • Teams building internal tools, dashboards, and productivity systems
  • Agencies creating client portals, booking systems, and marketing tools
  • Educators developing interactive learning apps and assessment tools
  • Developers prototyping ideas before committing to full-scale development

How To Build Your First AI App?

Follow our step-by-step tutorial or get started in minutes:

  1. Open Taskade Genesis and describe your app idea
  2. Watch as projects, agents, and automations are generated automatically
  3. Customize the generated components to match your needs
  4. Share your app with a public link or embed it anywhere
  5. Add integrations to connect with 100+ external services

Learn more about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA.

Start building AI apps today — your second brain for work, powered by Projects, Agents, and Automations. Explore ready-made apps in our Community Gallery.

