The Best Free Bitrix24 Alternative

Taskade is the fastest way to get work done!

Brainstorm Ideas Taskade is the fastest way to get work done!

Taskade vs Bitrix24 Taskade is a sleek free alternative to Bitrix24

No overall view of projects, allows tracking of individual tasks

The Right Tool For The Right Job

What Is Bitrix24?

Bitrix24 is an all-in-one Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform that was founded by Sergey Rizhikov in 2012. It is a cloud based software that can be used as a hub for you to centralize all communications and work processes within your business.

On Bitrix24, you can manage all internal and external communications, manage projects, share files, and collaborate with your team. The CRM platform has a plethora of tools for you to make use of to get your work done.

Bitrix24 is one of the most popular CRM platforms with over 10 million users across the world. Other similar alternatives to Bitrix24 include Taskade, Basecamp, Monday, Asana, and Jira.

What Features Does Bitrix24 Have?

Bitrix24 has many key features and can be used to do multiple things. However, today we will be taking a look specifically at its project management and other similar features.

Amongst other things, Bitrix24 can be used tas a project management tool. You can create tasks and projects, both of which are housed in different tabs within your workspace. Tasks can be created as a checklist so that you can check off subtasks as you go along. On Bitrix24, projects are a collection of tasks that contribute to the completion of the project.

To help you visualize your projects, Bitrix24 has a Kanban and an Efficiency view. The Kanban view works similarly with other popular Kanban board applications. The Kanban process helps you break down projects into smaller task cards so that you can visualize the entirety of your project.

On the other hand, the Efficiency view gives you a productivity report so that you can track the progress made on your project. This is also useful if you're interested in time tracking for your project tasks.

When managing projects regardless of size and complexity, internal communication within your team is key. Without proper communication, your project is doomed to fail. Bitrix24 offers a communication solution for your team. The CRM suite has a Chat and Calls tool within it to help you communicate with your team members via chat, and video & voice calls.

W﻿hat's more, Bitrix24 offers free Gantt charts so that you can view all task dependencies and make sure that your project flows as intended.

Additionally, external communication can also be managed with Bitrix24. All of your emails are automatically tagged to the appropriate CRM records, and all instant messages are automatically relayed into Bitrix24. These messages are also recorded so that you can review them at a later stage.

Bitrix24 has many more features included in its suite. This includes document management, time management, and even human resource solutions. There is also a mind map integration that can let you create mind maps on Bitrix24. Check out our complete guide on how to get started with mind mapping to become an expert in mind mapping!

What Is Bitrix24 Good For?

Bitrix24 is an all-in-one platform that can be used to serve multiple use-cases including:

P﻿roject management tool

As a communication hub

Using it as a hub for all business processes

Customer relationship management

What Are Some Limitations of Bitrix24?

Even though it is an all-in-one tool, Bitrix24 does not have advanced features for project management. Sure you can manage projects via the Kanban view, but by doing this you’re essentially losing out on other potential methods of visualizing your project.

For example, Taskade allows you to visualize your data with a List, Kanban Board, Mind Map, Action, and even an Org Chart view with our free plan. What’s more, Taskade’s built-in chat and call feature on every project means that you can communicate and collaborate with your team members for free, all in one single workspace.

Being loaded with features also means that Bitrix24 is a difficult tool to master. It will take plenty of onboarding time to ensure that new users understand how your business operates on Bitrix24.

T﻿his means that if you're looking for a simpler task management to use, you will have to source for a Bitrix24 alternative.

How Much Does Bitrix24 Cost?

Bitrix24 comes in 4 different price points which are its Free plan, Basic plan, Standard plan, and Professional plan. Something to take note of is that these prices are for all users - meaning that you pay one price for everyone on your team to get onboard Bitrix24.

Bitrix24 Free Plan

Unlimited records

5GB storage limit

Email marketing

Free call center

Bitrix 24 Basic Plan ($49/month)

Screen sharing

24GB storage limit

Webmail access

Bitrix 24 Standard Plan ($99/month)

100GB storage limit

Company shared drive

Recurring tasks

Access to templates

Bitrix24 Professional Plan ($199/month)

1024GB storage limit

Unlimited company knowledge bases

Task automation

Access rights

Advanced business automation

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

With Taskade, you can organize and break down your projects into smaller actionable steps. Change between multiple project views, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Invite your teammates and stakeholders into your projects, folders, and workspaces with a unique link and collaborate to get work done together.

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time.

Taskade is the best free Bitrix24 alternative. Get started instantly for free today.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View. This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View. This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mind Map View. This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View. Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View. Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.



Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

For an exhaustive list of Taskade’s features, click here.

Taskade Pros

Free-forever plan is loaded with features

Real-time collaboration within the same project

Free built-in video call and chat function in each project

Customizable templates to give you a headstart

Work and chat in the same window, in the same app

Frequent updates based on user/your feedback and suggestions

Tabbed workflow for working with multiple Projects

Taskade Cons

No Gantt view (yet)

Taskade Pricing

Taskade Free Plan

Unlimited Tasks & Projects

Unlimited Members & Guests

Unlimited Folders & Teams

Templates, Calendar, Repeat Tasks

Real-time Collaboration

Built-in Free Chat and Video Call

Taskade Unlimited Plan - Starts from $5/month

Everything in Free, plus:

Version History

Advanced Permission

Cloud Upload Integration

2-Way Calendar Integration

Click here for more information.

Is Taskade Right for You?

Taskade can be used by individuals and teams working from anywhere. Use Taskade individually or collaborate with your team for weekly agendas, team meetings, note-taking, project management, product roadmaps, and more.

Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing available on every project. Automatic syncing ensures that your data is always up to date across devices.

Our customizable templates are available even with our free plan. Choose from hundreds of templates to help you get started with your project, and customize it to create a workflow that fits your needs!

Taskade is the simplest way to create task lists, checklists, and workflows. Manage projects and get more work done the simple way with Taskade.

Taskade is the best free Bitrix24 alternative. Try Taskade for free today.