AI Multi-Platform Publisher Agent

Automate content publishing across platforms with AI. Create, schedule, and distribute content to social media, blogs, and newsletters automatically.

AI Customer Support Agent

Provide 24/7 customer support with AI. Answer questions, resolve issues, and escalate complex cases automatically.

AI Research Analyst Agent

Automate research with AI. Gather information, analyze data, and generate comprehensive reports automatically.

AI Sales Assistant Agent

Boost sales productivity with AI. Qualify leads, nurture prospects, and schedule meetings automatically.

AI Appointment Scheduling Agent

Automate appointment booking with AI. Handle scheduling requests, check availability, and send confirmations.

AI Finance Tracking Agent

Monitor finances automatically with AI. Track expenses, categorize transactions, and generate financial reports.

AI CRM Assistant Agent

Manage customer relationships with AI. Track interactions, update records, and nurture relationships automatically.

AI Study Guide Agent

Enhance learning with AI. Generate study materials, quiz yourself, and track knowledge retention.

AI Investment Research Agent

Research investments with AI. Analyze markets, track portfolios, and get data-driven investment insights.

AI Cover Letter Generator Agent

Create compelling cover letters with AI. Personalize applications for each job and company automatically.

AI Design Assets Generator Agent

Generate design assets with AI. Create gradients, color palettes, backgrounds, and visual elements automatically.

AI Team Capacity Planner Agent

Optimize team workload with AI. Track capacity, allocate resources, and prevent burnout automatically.

AI Mood Tracker Agent

Track emotional wellbeing with AI. Log moods, identify patterns, and get insights for better mental health.

AI Breathe & Focus Agent

Reduce stress with guided breathing and focus exercises powered by AI. Improve mindfulness and productivity.

AI Business Process Agent

Automate business processes with AI. Streamline operations, reduce manual work, and improve efficiency.

AI Multi-Agent Orchestrator

Coordinate multiple AI agents with a master orchestrator. Build AI teams that collaborate on complex tasks.

Build AI Agents That Act on Their Own. From one prompt to a fully functional agent — trained with memory, connected to tools, and running workflows automatically with Taskade Genesis.

What Is an AI Agent Builder?

An AI Agent Builder creates autonomous agents that plan tasks, reason, use tools, and run workflows. Taskade Genesis turns prompts into fully functional agents in seconds. Your agents are powered by three core pillars:

  • 🧠 Projects & Memory: Agents remember past conversations, decisions, and learnings — they get smarter over time
  • 🤖 Custom AI Agents: Train agents on your documents, processes, and preferences through natural interaction
  • ⚡️ Automations & Workflows: Agents trigger workflows based on conditions — they work while you sleep

How Do AI Agents Work?

Agents use memory, reasoning models, and tools to interpret tasks, break them down, and execute actions. Unlike chatbots that simply respond, agents take initiative:

  • Perceive: Monitor conditions, inputs, and triggers
  • Decide: Analyze situations and choose actions
  • Act: Execute tasks, update data, and trigger workflows
  • Learn: Remember context and improve over time

Can Agents Run 24/7?

Yes. Taskade hosts your agents and keeps them running in the background. No servers to manage — agents run in the cloud with automatic scaling.

Can I Create Multiple Agents?

Yes. Build multi-agent systems that collaborate and delegate work. Create AI teams for research, operations, content, support, and more.

What Types of Agents Can I Build?

Build agents for any workflow:

  • Research Agents: Gather, analyze, and summarize information automatically
  • Support Agents: Answer questions and resolve issues 24/7
  • Sales Agents: Qualify leads, nurture prospects, and schedule meetings
  • Operations Agents: Monitor systems, track metrics, and trigger responses
  • Content Agents: Generate, edit, and publish content across platforms
  • Personal Agents: Track habits, manage tasks, and optimize productivity

Why Build Agents with AI?

Building AI agents traditionally requires ML expertise and infrastructure. Agent builders democratize AI:

  • No-Code Training: Describe your agent's role and train with documents
  • Tool Integration: Connect to databases, APIs, and 100+ services via Automations
  • Hosted Infrastructure: No servers to manage — fully hosted and scalable
  • Multi-Agent Systems: Build AI teams that collaborate on complex tasks
  • Always Available: Agents work around the clock without breaks

How To Build Your First Agent?

Follow our step-by-step tutorial or get started in minutes:

  1. Open Taskade Genesis and describe your agent's role
  2. Train the agent on relevant documents and knowledge
  3. Configure tools and integrations the agent can use
  4. Set up triggers and workflow automations
  5. Deploy and monitor agent performance

Learn more about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA.

Build your AI workforce today — autonomous teammates that think, learn, and act. Explore ready-made agents in our Community Gallery.

