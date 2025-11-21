Build AI Agents That Act on Their Own. From one prompt to a fully functional agent — trained with memory, connected to tools, and running workflows automatically with Taskade Genesis.

What Is an AI Agent Builder?

An AI Agent Builder creates autonomous agents that plan tasks, reason, use tools, and run workflows. Taskade Genesis turns prompts into fully functional agents in seconds. Your agents are powered by three core pillars:

🧠 Projects & Memory: Agents remember past conversations, decisions, and learnings — they get smarter over time

How Do AI Agents Work?

Agents use memory, reasoning models, and tools to interpret tasks, break them down, and execute actions. Unlike chatbots that simply respond, agents take initiative:

Perceive: Monitor conditions, inputs, and triggers

Can Agents Run 24/7?

Yes. Taskade hosts your agents and keeps them running in the background. No servers to manage — agents run in the cloud with automatic scaling.

Can I Create Multiple Agents?

Yes. Build multi-agent systems that collaborate and delegate work. Create AI teams for research, operations, content, support, and more.

What Types of Agents Can I Build?

Build agents for any workflow:

Research Agents: Gather, analyze, and summarize information automatically

Why Build Agents with AI?

Building AI agents traditionally requires ML expertise and infrastructure. Agent builders democratize AI:

No-Code Training: Describe your agent's role and train with documents

How To Build Your First Agent?

Follow our step-by-step tutorial or get started in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and describe your agent's role Train the agent on relevant documents and knowledge Configure tools and integrations the agent can use Set up triggers and workflow automations Deploy and monitor agent performance

Learn more about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA.

Build your AI workforce today — autonomous teammates that think, learn, and act. Explore ready-made agents in our Community Gallery.