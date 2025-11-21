download dots

Taskade vs Figma AI

Feature Taskade (Genesis) Figma AI
Pricing Free tier available $15/editor/month
Output Live working apps Design mockups
From Prompt To Functional application Static designs
Backend Included Yes, workspace is backend No, design only
Deployment Instant share and publish Requires developers
AI Agents Built-in autonomous agents AI design assistance
Data Storage Built into workspace Not applicable
Collaboration Real-time with chat and video Design collaboration
Automation Visual workflow builder Design automation
Best For Shipping working apps Creating design systems

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time, and automate work with AI agents. Your workspace becomes the foundation for living software.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator that brings vibe coding to everyone. Describe what you want in plain English and get a live, working application in minutes. Your Taskade workspace becomes the backend with built-in data storage, AI agents, and agentic workflows.

What is Figma AI?

Figma AI includes features like AI-powered design generation, auto-layout suggestions, and content generation within the Figma design tool. It helps designers create mockups faster, but the output is still static designs that require development to become functional applications.

Why choose Taskade over Figma AI

  • Ship apps, not mockups. Genesis creates working applications. Figma AI creates designs that still need to be built.
  • No developer handoff. Your app is live immediately. Figma requires a development team to implement designs.
  • Built-in backend. Data, users, and logic work out of the box. Figma outputs front-end designs only.
  • AI agents included. Agents power your app with intelligence. Figma AI assists with design tasks.
  • Faster time to value. Go from idea to live app in minutes, not weeks of design-to-development cycles.
  • One tool, complete solution. No need for separate design, development, and deployment tools.

Who is Taskade for?

  • Founders who want to ship, not just design
  • Teams tired of design-to-development delays
  • Agencies delivering working solutions to clients
  • Anyone who believes mockups shouldn't be the finish line

Get started

Stop designing. Start shipping. Try Taskade Genesis free and turn your ideas into living software.

