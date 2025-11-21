What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time, and automate work with AI agents. Your workspace becomes the foundation for living software.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator that brings vibe coding to everyone. Describe what you want in plain English and get a live, working application in minutes. Your Taskade workspace becomes the backend with built-in data storage, AI agents, and agentic workflows.

What is Figma AI?

Figma AI includes features like AI-powered design generation, auto-layout suggestions, and content generation within the Figma design tool. It helps designers create mockups faster, but the output is still static designs that require development to become functional applications.

Why choose Taskade over Figma AI

Ship apps, not mockups. Genesis creates working applications. Figma AI creates designs that still need to be built.

Genesis creates working applications. Figma AI creates designs that still need to be built. No developer handoff. Your app is live immediately. Figma requires a development team to implement designs.

Your app is live immediately. Figma requires a development team to implement designs. Built-in backend. Data, users, and logic work out of the box. Figma outputs front-end designs only.

Data, users, and logic work out of the box. Figma outputs front-end designs only. AI agents included. Agents power your app with intelligence. Figma AI assists with design tasks.

Agents power your app with intelligence. Figma AI assists with design tasks. Faster time to value. Go from idea to live app in minutes, not weeks of design-to-development cycles.

Go from idea to live app in minutes, not weeks of design-to-development cycles. One tool, complete solution. No need for separate design, development, and deployment tools.

Who is Taskade for?

Founders who want to ship, not just design

Teams tired of design-to-development delays

Agencies delivering working solutions to clients

Anyone who believes mockups shouldn't be the finish line

Get started

Stop designing. Start shipping. Try Taskade Genesis free and turn your ideas into living software.