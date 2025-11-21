💳 AI Stripe Automations

Stripe Payment Automation
Connect Stripe to Taskade to automate your entire payment and subscription lifecycle. From customer onboarding to renewal reminders to churn prevention, these automations keep your revenue operations running smoothly.
What You Can Automate
- New Customer Onboarding: Trigger welcome sequences when payments are received
- Subscription Management: Handle upgrades, downgrades, and renewals
- Failed Payment Recovery: Automated dunning sequences to recover revenue
- Financial Reporting: Automatic daily, weekly, and monthly revenue reports