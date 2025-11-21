download dots
💳 AI Stripe Automations

Automate Stripe payments, subscriptions, and billing workflows. Handle customer onboarding, failed payments, and revenue tracking automatically.

New Customer Onboarding Flow

Automatically onboard new customers when they complete their first payment. Create projects, send welcome emails, and notify your team.

Subscription Payment Failed Recovery

Recover failed payments with automated dunning sequences. Send reminder emails, update CRM status, and escalate to your team for personal outreach.

Subscription Cancellation Win-Back

Trigger win-back campaigns when customers cancel subscriptions. Collect feedback, offer incentives, and track recovery efforts in your CRM.

Monthly Revenue Report Automation

Generate and distribute monthly financial reports automatically. Compile Stripe data, calculate KPIs, and share with leadership via email and Slack.

Invoice Generation & Delivery

Automatically generate and send invoices when projects complete or services are delivered. Track payment status and send reminders for overdue invoice...

Stripe Payment Automation

Connect Stripe to Taskade to automate your entire payment and subscription lifecycle. From customer onboarding to renewal reminders to churn prevention, these automations keep your revenue operations running smoothly.

What You Can Automate

  • New Customer Onboarding: Trigger welcome sequences when payments are received
  • Subscription Management: Handle upgrades, downgrades, and renewals
  • Failed Payment Recovery: Automated dunning sequences to recover revenue
  • Financial Reporting: Automatic daily, weekly, and monthly revenue reports
