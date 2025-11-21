What is Taskade?
Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Genesis turns prompts into complete applications with built-in data, AI agents, and automation.
What is Taskade Genesis?
Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe your app and get a live, working application with databases, AI agents, and workflow automation.
What is Glide?
Glide is a no-code platform that turns spreadsheets into mobile-friendly apps. Connect a Google Sheet and Glide creates an app interface for your data.
Why choose Taskade over Glide
- AI generates your app. Describe what you need. No manual building from spreadsheets.
- AI agents included. Apps come with intelligent agents that handle complex tasks.
- Full workspace. Not just apps. Get projects, docs, mind maps, and collaboration.
- More automation. Connect to 100+ apps with visual workflow builder.
- Web-first. Apps work great on desktop and mobile. Glide is mobile-first.
- Real-time collaboration. Work together with chat, video, and multiplayer editing.
Common Genesis use cases
- Client portals with project tracking
- Internal dashboards with live data
- Inventory and asset management
- Lead capture and follow-up automation
- Knowledge bases with AI search
Get started
Build your first app in minutes. Try Taskade Genesis free.