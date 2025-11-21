download dots

Taskade vs Glide

Taskade is the best Glide alternative.

email logo
semi circlesdownload dotsdotscrosssquares

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Feature Taskade (Genesis) Glide
Pricing Free tier available Free tier with limits
App Generation AI generates from prompts Build from spreadsheet data
AI Agents Built-in agents that reason and act No AI agents
Backend Workspace with projects and tables Google Sheets or Glide Tables
Collaboration Real-time workspace collaboration Limited collaboration
Automation 100+ integrations with workflows Basic automations
Views List, board, table, calendar, mind map Mobile-first app views
Deployment Instant web apps Mobile-first apps
Best For Business apps with AI Simple mobile apps from data

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Genesis turns prompts into complete applications with built-in data, AI agents, and automation.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe your app and get a live, working application with databases, AI agents, and workflow automation.

What is Glide?

Glide is a no-code platform that turns spreadsheets into mobile-friendly apps. Connect a Google Sheet and Glide creates an app interface for your data.

Why choose Taskade over Glide

  • AI generates your app. Describe what you need. No manual building from spreadsheets.
  • AI agents included. Apps come with intelligent agents that handle complex tasks.
  • Full workspace. Not just apps. Get projects, docs, mind maps, and collaboration.
  • More automation. Connect to 100+ apps with visual workflow builder.
  • Web-first. Apps work great on desktop and mobile. Glide is mobile-first.
  • Real-time collaboration. Work together with chat, video, and multiplayer editing.

Common Genesis use cases

  • Client portals with project tracking
  • Internal dashboards with live data
  • Inventory and asset management
  • Lead capture and follow-up automation
  • Knowledge bases with AI search

Get started

Build your first app in minutes. Try Taskade Genesis free.

More Competitors & Alternatives

View All Alternatives ↗

ClickUp

While ClickUp promises to be the "one app to replace them all," Taskade delivers on that vision with Genesis app building, autonomous AI agents, and intelligent automation. Experience project management that thinks, learns, and evolves. Build without permission.

Learn More

Notion

Taskade transforms ideas into live applications with AI agents, automation, and real-time collaboration. Unlike Notion's static pages, Taskade builds intelligent workspaces where your data becomes the backend for custom apps. Experience the future of productivity with Genesis - one prompt, infinite possibilities.

Learn More

V0

Compare Taskade Genesis vs V0.dev. Turn a prompt into a live, workspace-powered app with AI agents, automations, flexible views, and real-time collaboration.

Learn More

OmniFocus

What Is Taskade? Taskade is a productivity and collaboration tool that helps remote teams and individuals get work done more efficiently. Founded in 2017 by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang, Taskade offers an all-in-one unified workspace where you can organize projects and tasks, switch between different project views, automate repetitive workflows, and collaborate […]

Learn More

Any.do

While Any.do manages simple tasks, Taskade transforms them into intelligent workflows. Experience task management powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Taskade apps that turn to-do lists into live productivity systems. Build without permission.

Learn More

Whimsical

What Is Whimsical app? Whimsical was founded by Kaspars Dancis and Steve Schoeffel. It is a piece of software that allows users to collaborate visually online by using a drag and drop style interface. The digital collaboration tool encourages visual collaboration and ideation mainly via the use of mind maps, wireframes, documents, and flowcharts.  Founded […]

Learn More

Airtable

While Airtable organizes data, Taskade transforms it into intelligent applications. Experience database management powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Taskade apps that turn spreadsheets into live business systems. Build without permission.

Learn More

Relevance AI

Taskade vs Relevance AI: Don’t just build AI tools, get work done with AI. Taskade integrates powerful AI Agents & Kits into a unified workspace for instant productivity & automation, unlike Relevance AI’s complex builder platform. Discover the smarter choice for team collaboration.

Learn More

Motion

Taskade vs UseMotion: While UseMotion uses AI for scheduling, Taskade deploys advanced AI Agents & Kits for true workflow automation in a flexible, collaborative workspace. See why Taskade’s AI does more.

Learn More

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo