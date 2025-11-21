What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Genesis turns prompts into complete applications with built-in data, AI agents, and automation.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe your app and get a live, working application with databases, AI agents, and workflow automation.

What is Glide?

Glide is a no-code platform that turns spreadsheets into mobile-friendly apps. Connect a Google Sheet and Glide creates an app interface for your data.

Why choose Taskade over Glide

AI agents included. Apps come with intelligent agents that handle complex tasks.

Full workspace. Not just apps. Get projects, docs, mind maps, and collaboration. More automation. Connect to 100+ apps with visual workflow builder.

Web-first. Apps work great on desktop and mobile. Glide is mobile-first. Real-time collaboration. Work together with chat, video, and multiplayer editing.

Common Genesis use cases

Client portals with project tracking

Internal dashboards with live data

Inventory and asset management

Lead capture and follow-up automation

Knowledge bases with AI search

Get started

Build your first app in minutes. Try Taskade Genesis free.