Product Backlog
Deliverables
Velocity
Burn-Up Chart
Burndown Chart
Iterative Process
Continuous Integration
Continuous Delivery
Lean Management
Project Charter
Project Scope
Kick-Off Meeting
Scope Creep
Project Objectives
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Dependencies
Resource Allocation
Project Manager
Project Timeline
Milestone
Test-driven development (TDD)
MoSCoW Method
SWOT Analysis
RACI Matrix
Release Planning
Project Life Cycle
Browse Topics
Definition: Project Management is the process of leading the work of a team to achieve all project goals within the given constraints such as scope, time, and budget.
Project management is a critical discipline in various industries and organizations. It involves applying knowledge, skills, tools, and techniques to project activities to meet the project requirements. The primary aim is to deliver a project on time, within budget, and with the required quality. Effective project management can result in significant benefits for an organization, including increased efficiency, better quality, and reduced risks.
Project management encompasses a wide array of activities, from the initial concept and planning stages through to execution, monitoring, control, and closure. It is an essential practice that ensures projects are delivered successfully and align with business goals and objectives. The value of project management lies in its ability to help organizations manage work in an orderly fashion and adapt to changes and unforeseen issues.
Incorporating structured methodologies and strategies, project management provides a framework that guides how projects are initiated, planned, executed, controlled, and closed. This structured approach reduces risks, keeps costs under control, and improves the chances of achieving the desired outcomes.
Project management is composed of several core components that are integral to its successful application:
There are various methodologies used in project management to suit different types of projects and organizational needs. Some of the most popular methodologies include:
Related Terms/Concepts: