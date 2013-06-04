Taskade Genesis vs Bolt

download dots

Taskade vs Bolt

Taskade is the best Bolt alternative.

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Bolt
FreeFree
FeatureTaskade (Genesis)Bolt
One prompt to live appCreate a live, shareable app in minutes with a running backend, data, and UI connected to your workspaceGenerates full-stack code from prompts with live preview and quick deploy to hosting or your stack
Workspace as backendYour Taskade workspace is the backend and brain. Projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations power the appNo native workspace backend. Connect databases, APIs, and services in code
Live knowledge and data syncApps read and write to projects, tables, and files. Changes stay in sync across viewsData persistence and syncing are configured in code. No built-in workspace knowledge base
AI agents and automationsBuilt-in multi-agent orchestration plus trigger-based automations that plan and execute workAI coding assistance for generating and editing code. No native in-app agent orchestration for operations
CollaborationReal-time multiuser editing with built-in chat and video across apps and projectsMultiplayer building in the editor. Generated apps rely on external tools for chat or video
Multi-view UISwitch between list, board, table, calendar, and mind map. The same data stays consistentOutputs code for your chosen UI. Additional views require coding
No-code editingDesign, edit, and extend apps visually inside Taskade. No code requiredCode-first customization. Iterate with prompts and code edits
Deployment and sharingInstant share, clone, and embed with a link. Permissioned access in your workspacePreview and one-click deploy to hosting or export code to your repo
End-to-end workflowIdea to live app to ongoing operations in one platform with tasks, docs, agents, and automationsStrong for idea to code and deploy. Operations, tasking, and workflow live in other tools
Scales with your teamApps scale as your workspace grows. Agents and automations adapt without rebuildsScale by modifying code and infrastructure. More developer ownership as apps grow
Free planGenerous free tier to build live apps and try AI agents and automationsFree tier to try AI coding and projects. Higher usage moves to paid plans
Best forTeams that want live, workspace-powered apps with automation, collaboration, and zero setupTeams that want AI to write full-stack code quickly and keep full control in a developer stack

Taskade Genesis vs Bolt

Looking at AI app creation, Bolt helps developers generate full-stack code quickly. We take a different path. With Taskade Genesis, you type a prompt and get a live, shareable app powered by your workspace, complete with data, collaboration, and automation from the start.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator inside a unified workspace. Your projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations act as the backend, database, and logic. You edit visually, invite teammates, and publish or embed with a link. No code required.

What is Bolt?

Bolt is an AI coding environment. It writes code from prompts, shows live previews, and lets developers deploy and extend apps in their stack. It is built for teams that want to own and maintain code.

Why teams choose Taskade over Bolt

  • **Prompt to live app:**Launch something usable in minutes, not a codebase to wire up later.
  • **Workspace as backend:**Your data, docs, and permissions are already connected and stay in sync.
  • **AI agents and automations:**Orchestrate multi-agent workflows. Trigger actions from forms, events, schedules, and data updates.
  • **Collaboration included:**Real-time co-editing, chat, comments, and video in every app.
  • **Multiple views, one dataset:**List, Board, Table, Calendar, and Mind Map without refactors.
  • **No-code editing:**Ship fast without engineering overhead. Developers are optional, not required.
  • **Instant sharing and embedding:**Publish, clone, and embed with a link. Control access with workspace permissions.
  • **Scales with your team:**Grow apps by growing your workspace and automations, not by rebuilding code.

When Bolt makes sense

If your goal is AI-assisted coding that engineers will fully own, a code-first tool like Bolt can fit. If you need a live, workflow-ready app today with collaboration and automation built in, Genesis is the better choice.

Common Taskade Genesis use cases

  • Client portals and project hubs with tasks, files, and status dashboards.
  • Lead capture and onboarding forms that create records and trigger automations.
  • Knowledge bases and wikis that stay synced with workspace documents.
  • Support desks and intake with routing, SLAs, and agent follow-ups.
  • Content calendars and campaign planners with AI drafting and multi-view planning.

The Bottom Line

Bolt focuses on generating code. We focus on running your work. If you want a live, workspace-powered app you can use and share immediately, choose Taskade Genesis.

Try Taskade for free

