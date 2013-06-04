Taskade Genesis vs Bolt

Taskade vs Bolt
Taskade is the best Bolt alternative.
|Bolt
|Free
|Free
|Feature
|Taskade (Genesis)
|Bolt
|One prompt to live app
|Create a live, shareable app in minutes with a running backend, data, and UI connected to your workspace
|Generates full-stack code from prompts with live preview and quick deploy to hosting or your stack
|Workspace as backend
|Your Taskade workspace is the backend and brain. Projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations power the app
|No native workspace backend. Connect databases, APIs, and services in code
|Live knowledge and data sync
|Apps read and write to projects, tables, and files. Changes stay in sync across views
|Data persistence and syncing are configured in code. No built-in workspace knowledge base
|AI agents and automations
|Built-in multi-agent orchestration plus trigger-based automations that plan and execute work
|AI coding assistance for generating and editing code. No native in-app agent orchestration for operations
|Collaboration
|Real-time multiuser editing with built-in chat and video across apps and projects
|Multiplayer building in the editor. Generated apps rely on external tools for chat or video
|Multi-view UI
|Switch between list, board, table, calendar, and mind map. The same data stays consistent
|Outputs code for your chosen UI. Additional views require coding
|No-code editing
|Design, edit, and extend apps visually inside Taskade. No code required
|Code-first customization. Iterate with prompts and code edits
|Deployment and sharing
|Instant share, clone, and embed with a link. Permissioned access in your workspace
|Preview and one-click deploy to hosting or export code to your repo
|End-to-end workflow
|Idea to live app to ongoing operations in one platform with tasks, docs, agents, and automations
|Strong for idea to code and deploy. Operations, tasking, and workflow live in other tools
|Scales with your team
|Apps scale as your workspace grows. Agents and automations adapt without rebuilds
|Scale by modifying code and infrastructure. More developer ownership as apps grow
|Free plan
|Generous free tier to build live apps and try AI agents and automations
|Free tier to try AI coding and projects. Higher usage moves to paid plans
|Best for
|Teams that want live, workspace-powered apps with automation, collaboration, and zero setup
|Teams that want AI to write full-stack code quickly and keep full control in a developer stack
Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.
One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.