Feature Taskade Perplexity
Pricing Free tier available Free tier with limits
Core Function AI workspace for teams AI search and answers
AI Agents Multiple agents that research, write, and execute Search-focused AI
Web Search Built into agents and automations Primary feature
Workspace Projects, tasks, docs, databases, mind maps Collections for saving
Collaboration Real-time multiplayer editing Share threads
Task Management Full project management suite No task features
Automation 100+ integrations with workflows No automation
App Generation Build apps with Genesis No app generation
Knowledge Base Train agents on your documents Web search only
Best For Teams needing research plus execution Quick answers and research

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. AI agents help with research, writing, and task execution. Everything integrates with your projects, documents, and workflows.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe what you need and get a complete application with AI agents, databases, and automation workflows built in.

What is Perplexity?

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that searches the web and synthesizes information. It provides cited answers to questions and can follow up with related queries.

Why choose Taskade over Perplexity

  • Research plus execution. Taskade agents don't just find information. They create tasks, update documents, and trigger workflows based on research.
  • Full workspace. Store findings in projects, link to tasks, build knowledge bases. Perplexity is search only.
  • Team collaboration. Work together in real time with comments, chat, and video.
  • Custom knowledge. Train agents on your own documents, not just web search.
  • Workflow automation. Turn research into automated processes with 100+ integrations.
  • App generation. Build research tools and dashboards with Genesis.

Common use cases

  • Competitive research with findings stored in structured projects
  • Content creation workflows with AI research and writing
  • Knowledge management systems with AI-powered search
  • Market analysis with automated data gathering
  • Documentation with real-time collaboration

Get started

Try Taskade free and see how AI agents transform research into action.

