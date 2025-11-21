What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. AI agents help with research, writing, and task execution. Everything integrates with your projects, documents, and workflows.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe what you need and get a complete application with AI agents, databases, and automation workflows built in.

What is Perplexity?

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that searches the web and synthesizes information. It provides cited answers to questions and can follow up with related queries.

Why choose Taskade over Perplexity

Research plus execution. Taskade agents don't just find information. They create tasks, update documents, and trigger workflows based on research.

Taskade agents don't just find information. They create tasks, update documents, and trigger workflows based on research. Full workspace. Store findings in projects, link to tasks, build knowledge bases. Perplexity is search only.

Store findings in projects, link to tasks, build knowledge bases. Perplexity is search only. Team collaboration. Work together in real time with comments, chat, and video.

Work together in real time with comments, chat, and video. Custom knowledge. Train agents on your own documents, not just web search.

Train agents on your own documents, not just web search. Workflow automation. Turn research into automated processes with 100+ integrations.

Turn research into automated processes with 100+ integrations. App generation. Build research tools and dashboards with Genesis.

Common use cases

Competitive research with findings stored in structured projects

Content creation workflows with AI research and writing

Knowledge management systems with AI-powered search

Market analysis with automated data gathering

Documentation with real-time collaboration

Get started

Try Taskade free and see how AI agents transform research into action.