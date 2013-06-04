Taskade vs UI Bakery
Taskade is the best UI Bakery alternative.
|Feature
|Taskade (Genesis)
|UI Bakery
|What It Is
|AI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspace
|Low code internal tools builder to create dashboards, CRUD apps, and admin panels with a visual editor and data connectors
|Build Approach
|No code workflow inside our tool, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing code
|Build screens with components, define actions and queries, extend with JavaScript and custom logic
|Backend And Data
|Your Taskade workspace is the backend and brain, data lives in projects and tables with permissions
|Connect to databases and APIs, query data in the builder, manage environment variables and credentials
|AI Capabilities
|Native agents and AI commands across projects and apps, chat to change structure, generate content, and route actions
|Add AI through third party APIs or services you configure
|Automations And Workflows
|Built in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspace
|Visual actions, conditions, and data queries that run on events and user interactions
|Collaboration
|Real time multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls in every app
|Team collaboration with roles and environments, editor handoff for builders
|Deployment
|Instant share and publish inside Taskade, no Git or cloud setup required
|Hosted publishing with share links, environment promotion, enterprise options available
|Design System
|Blocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UI
|Component library, responsive layout, theming and styling controls
|Extensibility
|Connect to agents, forms, and workspace data, publish as AI Kits and reuse across teams
|REST and database connectors, JavaScript actions, custom code blocks
|Learning Curve
|Fast for non technical teams, one prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutes
|Friendly for builders, deeper apps require learning queries, component states, and performance
|Security And Data Location
|Data stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controls
|Connects to your data sources, role based access and credentials managed in the platform
|Templates And Starters
|Library of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflows
|Template gallery for internal tools, dashboards, and admin panels
|Ideal Use Cases
|Internal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, AI assisted operations for business teams
|Data driven internal tools, admin panels, and CRUD dashboards across existing databases
|Pricing Snapshot
|Genesis in preview, use with Taskade plans for teams and workspaces
|Paid plans for makers and teams with environments and usage based features
|Bottom Line
|One prompt to a live, collaborative app that runs on your data with agents and automations, great when you want value now without code
|Strong choice for building custom internal tools when you want granular control of queries, components, and data sources
Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.
One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.