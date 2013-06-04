download dots

Taskade vs UI Bakery

Taskade is the best UI Bakery alternative.

email logo
semi circlesdownload dotsdotscrosssquares

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
UI Bakery
FreeFree
FeatureTaskade (Genesis)UI Bakery
What It IsAI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspaceLow code internal tools builder to create dashboards, CRUD apps, and admin panels with a visual editor and data connectors
Build ApproachNo code workflow inside our tool, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing codeBuild screens with components, define actions and queries, extend with JavaScript and custom logic
Backend And DataYour Taskade workspace is the backend and brain, data lives in projects and tables with permissionsConnect to databases and APIs, query data in the builder, manage environment variables and credentials
AI CapabilitiesNative agents and AI commands across projects and apps, chat to change structure, generate content, and route actionsAdd AI through third party APIs or services you configure
Automations And WorkflowsBuilt in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspaceVisual actions, conditions, and data queries that run on events and user interactions
CollaborationReal time multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls in every appTeam collaboration with roles and environments, editor handoff for builders
DeploymentInstant share and publish inside Taskade, no Git or cloud setup requiredHosted publishing with share links, environment promotion, enterprise options available
Design SystemBlocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UIComponent library, responsive layout, theming and styling controls
ExtensibilityConnect to agents, forms, and workspace data, publish as AI Kits and reuse across teamsREST and database connectors, JavaScript actions, custom code blocks
Learning CurveFast for non technical teams, one prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutesFriendly for builders, deeper apps require learning queries, component states, and performance
Security And Data LocationData stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controlsConnects to your data sources, role based access and credentials managed in the platform
Templates And StartersLibrary of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflowsTemplate gallery for internal tools, dashboards, and admin panels
Ideal Use CasesInternal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, AI assisted operations for business teamsData driven internal tools, admin panels, and CRUD dashboards across existing databases
Pricing SnapshotGenesis in preview, use with Taskade plans for teams and workspacesPaid plans for makers and teams with environments and usage based features
Bottom LineOne prompt to a live, collaborative app that runs on your data with agents and automations, great when you want value now without codeStrong choice for building custom internal tools when you want granular control of queries, components, and data sources

What Is Taskade

Taskade is our AI powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship in one place. You organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time with chat and video, and automate work with AI. Everything lives inside a unified workspace so you can move from ideas to execution without switching tools.

What Is Taskade Genesis

Genesis is our AI app generator. Type a prompt and you get a live, shareable app powered by your Taskade workspace. Your projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations become the app backend, database, and logic. You get no code editing, instant deployment, and real time collaboration.

What Is UI Bakery

UI Bakery is a low code platform for building internal tools. You assemble interfaces with a component library, connect databases and APIs, write queries and actions, and publish web apps for your team. It is designed for dashboards, CRUD apps, and admin panels over existing data.

Why Choose Taskade Over UI Bakery

  • Prompt to live app inside your workspace, you do not manage separate hosting or environments.
  • Workspace as backend, your data, tables, and permissions are built in and consistent across apps.
  • AI agents and automations are native so you orchestrate actions and multi step workflows without custom code.
  • Collaboration for non developers is first class with chat, comments, and video in every app.
  • Flexible views switch between list, board, table, calendar, and mind map without breaking data.
  • Instant sharing and publishing, you clone and embed with a link, no deployment friction.

Who Is Taskade For

  • Founders and product teams that need to launch a working product today.
  • Remote and client facing teams that want collaboration and permissions without code.
  • Agencies and consultants that ship portals and dashboards without engineering overhead.
  • Operators and growth teams that need AI agents and automations to run repeatable processes.

Common Genesis Use Cases

  • Client portals and project hubs with tasks, files, and status dashboards.
  • Lead capture and onboarding forms that trigger automations and create records.
  • Knowledge bases and wikis connected to live workspace data.
  • Product launch workspaces with timelines, approvals, and AI updates.
  • Support desks and intake with routing, SLAs, and agent follow ups.
  • Content calendars and campaign planners with multi view planning and AI drafting.

Taskade Vs UI Bakery, The Bottom Line

If you want a live, workspace powered app you can share now with AI agents, automations, flexible views, and real time collaboration, choose Taskade Genesis. If you want a low code builder focused on internal tools with granular control over data queries and components, UI Bakery is a solid option when you can invest time to model data and actions.

Get Started

Build your first app in minutes. Use our tool to turn a simple prompt into a live app, powered by your workspace, ready for your team or customers.

Try Taskade for freetoday.

More Competitors & Alternatives

View All Alternatives ↗

Momentum

What Is Taskade? Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter. Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize projects […]

Learn More

OmniFocus

What Is Taskade? Taskade is a productivity and collaboration tool that helps remote teams and individuals get work done more efficiently. Founded in 2017 by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang, Taskade offers an all-in-one unified workspace where you can organize projects and tasks, switch between different project views, automate repetitive workflows, and collaborate […]

Learn More

Rytr

Taskade is a versatile task management platform integrating AI features, fostering efficient task organization, and collaboration.

Learn More

Linear

While Linear tracks software issues, Taskade transforms them into intelligent solutions. Experience issue management powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Genesis apps that turn development workflows into live business applications. Build without permission.

Learn More

Workflowy

What Is Workflowy? Workflowy is an outliner software that was founded by Jesse Patel and Mike Turitzin in 2010. Patel created the productivity tool after being frustrated at not having the right tools to manage projects efficiently at his previous job. The task management software has obtained a mass following of loyal fans since its […]

Learn More

Dropbox Paper

What Is Dropbox Paper?  Dropbox Paper is an online document workspace where you can organize and display text, media, and files in one place. Also known as Paper, the collaborative document-editing service brings creation and coordination together. It allows users to work with others easily and access Dropbox Paper documents from anywhere. Dropbox Paper is […]

Learn More

Outline

What Is Taskade? Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter. Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize tasks, […]

Learn More

Smartsheet

What Is Taskade? Taskade is a flexible productivity and project management tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter. Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize entire […]

Learn More

Writer

Writer Vs Taskade Writer and Taskade are both powerful tools, but they serve different purposes. Writer is primarily a writing assistant that uses artificial intelligence to help users create high-quality content. It’s particularly useful for businesses looking to maintain a consistent brand voice and tone. Writer’s AI analyzes text for grammar, style, and plagiarism, and […]

Learn More

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo