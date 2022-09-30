Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more

About Taskade In a world where teams need to communicate and coordinate remotely, across time zones, the complexities compound with each new tool hired to do the job. At Taskade, we believe the future of work is remote, asynchronous, and real-time. And using one unified workspace is key to getting work done, remotely. Taskade brings your team tasks, notes, and communication into one unified workspace, to help your team get work done together, faster, and smarter.

Simplicity is the key to sophistication.

Taskade helps teams stay competitive in the modern workplace by cutting down the unnecessary friction in planning, organizing, and decision making. There is no maze of functionality or context switching between multiple tools, so you and your team can focus on getting work done from day one.

What does Taskade mean?

Taskade is a portmanteau, a blend and combination of the words task and cascade. Cascade is a series of small falls where water descends down the rocky steps. Each step belongs in a natural hierarchy, with the uppermost levels facing the strongest current. By imitating this natural phenomenon, Taskade turns the chaos of everyday commitments into an organized hierarchy of cascading tasks. From bite-sized errands to cornerstone ventures, we help you visualize every project as the sum of its parts. It may be overwhelming as a whole, but manageable and attainable when completed one check at a time. Breaking complex problems into smaller chunks will let you and your team connect the dots, reveal the big picture, and focus on the work that really matters. But there’s more to a list of tasks than meets the eye. Taskade lets you transform your projects into checklists, kanban boards, org charts, and mind maps, and turn an ephemeral stream into a creative torrent. Because a task is just the first step.

