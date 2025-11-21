Taskade vs Gamma

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. AI agents help with research, writing, and task execution while you collaborate in real time.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe what you need and get a complete application with databases, AI agents, and automation.

What is Gamma?

Gamma is an AI-powered tool for creating presentations and documents. It generates beautiful slides from prompts and content, with modern templates and layouts.

Why choose Taskade over Gamma

Complete workspace. Presentations are just one part. Get projects, tasks, docs, and apps.

AI agents. Agents research, write, and execute tasks. Not just content generation.

Build apps. Create functional applications with Genesis, not just presentations.

Task management. Full project management with lists, boards, and timelines.

Automation. Connect to 100+ apps and automate workflows.

Multiple views. Mind maps, org charts, calendars beyond presentations.

Common use cases

Project planning with visual mind maps and task boards

Documentation with AI-assisted writing and formatting

Knowledge bases with AI-powered search

Team dashboards with Genesis apps

Automated workflows for content and projects

Get started

Try Taskade free and see how AI transforms your team's productivity.