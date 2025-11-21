download dots

Taskade vs Gamma

Taskade is the best Gamma alternative for teams.

Feature Taskade Gamma
Pricing Free tier available Free tier with limits
Primary Use AI workspace for teams AI presentations
AI Generation Apps, documents, mind maps, workflows Presentations and docs
AI Agents Multiple agents that research and execute No agents
Workspace Full project management suite Presentation storage
Collaboration Real-time editing, chat, video Real-time editing
Task Management Lists, boards, calendars, timelines No task features
Automation 100+ integrations with workflows No automation
App Generation Build complete apps with Genesis No app building
Views 7+ views including mind maps Presentation view
Best For Team productivity and apps Beautiful presentations

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. AI agents help with research, writing, and task execution while you collaborate in real time.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe what you need and get a complete application with databases, AI agents, and automation.

What is Gamma?

Gamma is an AI-powered tool for creating presentations and documents. It generates beautiful slides from prompts and content, with modern templates and layouts.

Why choose Taskade over Gamma

  • Complete workspace. Presentations are just one part. Get projects, tasks, docs, and apps.
  • AI agents. Agents research, write, and execute tasks. Not just content generation.
  • Build apps. Create functional applications with Genesis, not just presentations.
  • Task management. Full project management with lists, boards, and timelines.
  • Automation. Connect to 100+ apps and automate workflows.
  • Multiple views. Mind maps, org charts, calendars beyond presentations.

Common use cases

  • Project planning with visual mind maps and task boards
  • Documentation with AI-assisted writing and formatting
  • Knowledge bases with AI-powered search
  • Team dashboards with Genesis apps
  • Automated workflows for content and projects

Taskade vs UseMotion: While UseMotion uses AI for scheduling, Taskade deploys advanced AI Agents & Kits for true workflow automation in a flexible, collaborative workspace.

Compare Taskade Genesis with Adalo. Our tool turns one prompt into a live workspace app with agents, automations, and real time collaboration.

Compare Taskade Genesis and Glide. Taskade builds AI-powered apps from prompts with agents and automation, while Glide creates apps from spreadsheets.

While Airtable organizes data, Taskade transforms it into intelligent applications. Experience database management powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Taskade apps that turn spreadsheets into live business systems.

Writer Vs Taskade Writer and Taskade are both powerful tools, but they serve different purposes. Writer is primarily a writing assistant that uses artificial intelligence to help users create high-quality content. It's particularly useful for businesses looking to maintain a consistent brand voice and tone.

What Is Miro? Miro is a visual collaboration platform that was founded in 2011 by Andrey Khusid. Khusid originally created a digital whiteboard called RealtimeBoard in 2011 to communicate his ideas with his remote clients. This eventually evolved into Miro, which has over 20 million users worldwide today.

What Is Taskade? Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Compare Taskade Genesis and Figma AI. Taskade turns prompts into live apps with built-in backend, while Figma AI assists with design mockups that still need development.

While Asana manages projects, Taskade transforms them into intelligent applications. Experience AI agents that work autonomously, automations that think, and Genesis app building that turns ideas into live software instantly.

