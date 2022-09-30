Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

The Best Free Mem Alternative

Looking for an alternative to Mem? Meet Taskade

Plan, Organize, and Execute Your Projects.

Brainstorm Ideas

Taskade is the fastest way to get work done!

Try Live Demo 🎉

Taskade vs Mem.ai

Taskade is the best free alternative to Mem.

Paid
Free
Design Freedom
The Visual Playground
?

Develop database orientated templates

Develop customizable templates

Own Your Workspace
?

Customizability is restricted to tables and databases

Fully customizable workspace and progress tracking

Consistency Is Simplicity
?

Data is incompatible with certain views offered

Adaptable data visualization

Collaboration
Let's Talk
?

Comment syncing, no live video call support

Comment syncing, chat support, live video call support

Going Live
?

Real-time syncing

Real-time syncing

The Right Tool For The Right Job
?

Spreadsheet-database hybrid

Remote first design tailored for virtual collaboration

Progress Tracking
Get Back On Track
?

Snapshot history tracking

Completion history tracking

The Big Picture
?

Overview only available through paywall feature

Bird's eye view of workspaces, able to monitor progress on a project level

Mindful Simplicity
Keeping It Clean
?

Tasks are segmented into records

Tasks can be folded and colour-coded

Passing On Your Legacy
?

Extensive documentation required

Simple and intuitive

Launch Speed
Getting Up To Speed
?

Overdependence on tables, onboarding through tooltips

Intuitive UI, quick onboarding process

Quick On Your Feet
?

Bad Performance and unreliable load times

Lightweight, Short load times

Learn more about Mem.ai vs Taskade.

Get Work Done. Remotely.

Taskade is where remote teams chat, organize, and get things done.

