🧠 AI Workspace Builder Generators

What Is a Workspace in Taskade Genesis?

A workspace is a shared hub where you keep tasks, dashboards, docs, and automations together. It replaces scattered files and turns your work into a living system. Powered by Projects & Memory, workspaces remember context and grow with your needs.

How Is a Workspace Different from a Project?

A project is usually one file. A workspace is a full environment with multiple views, pages, boards, and Automations all connected. Think of it as your digital headquarters.

Can I Create Separate Workspaces for Clients and Teams?

Yes. Create as many workspaces as you need — for internal teams, clients, or partners. Each has its own permissions, views, and AI Agents.

Do Taskade Workspaces Support AI?

Yes. Add AI Agents to summarize updates, generate content, or run Automations that keep everything current.

Why Workspaces Beat Single Documents

Documents scatter information. Workspaces centralize everything:

Complete Systems: Projects, views, agents, and automations in one place

Projects, views, agents, and automations in one place Living Organization: Workspaces adapt as your needs change

Workspaces adapt as your needs change Team-Ready: Collaboration, permissions, and real-time sync included

Collaboration, permissions, and real-time sync included AI-Powered: Built-in AI Agents understand your workspace context

Built-in AI Agents understand your workspace context Integration Hub: Connect to external tools via Automations

Workspace Types You Can Build

Team Hubs: Central coordination for projects and communication

Central coordination for projects and communication Knowledge Bases: Organized information with AI-powered search

Organized information with AI-powered search Operations Centers: Dashboards, metrics, and workflows

Dashboards, metrics, and workflows Creative Studios: Content planning, production, and publishing

Content planning, production, and publishing Client Workspaces: Dedicated spaces for each client or project

How To Build Your Workspace?

Follow our step-by-step tutorial or get started in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and describe your workspace needs The AI generates a complete workspace structure Customize projects, views, and organization Add AI Agents for intelligence and assistance Configure Automations for routine tasks

Learn more about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA.

Build your digital second brain today — workspaces alive and working for you. Explore ready-made templates in our Community Gallery.