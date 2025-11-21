download dots
🧠 AI Workspace Builder Generators

Build flexible workspaces for projects, clients, and teams. Turn any idea into a living workspace with tasks, dashboards, and AI agents in one place — no code needed.

AI Business Operations Workspace

Run your entire business from one workspace. Tasks, CRM, finance, and operations in a unified hub.

AI CRM Workspace

Manage customer relationships in a dedicated workspace. Contacts, deals, pipeline, and communication.

AI Team Task Workspace

Coordinate team work in a shared workspace. Tasks, projects, deadlines, and collaboration in one hub.

AI Project Management Workspace

Manage projects end-to-end in a dedicated workspace. Planning, execution, tracking, and reporting.

AI Finance Tracking Workspace

Monitor finances in a dedicated workspace. Budgets, expenses, cash flow, and financial reports.

AI Support Operations Workspace

Manage customer support in a dedicated workspace. Tickets, knowledge base, metrics, and team coordination.

AI Investor Relations Workspace

Manage investor communications in one workspace. Updates, metrics, documents, and stakeholder access.

AI Creative Studio Workspace

Run creative projects in a dedicated workspace. Briefs, assets, feedback, and production in one hub.

AI Event Planning Workspace

Plan and execute events in a dedicated workspace. Schedules, vendors, guests, and logistics.

AI Study & Learning Workspace

Organize learning in a dedicated workspace. Courses, notes, flashcards, and progress tracking.

AI Coaching Practice Workspace

Run your coaching practice from one workspace. Clients, sessions, resources, and progress tracking.

AI Wellness & Self-Care Workspace

Support your wellbeing with a dedicated workspace. Mood tracking, habits, meditation, and self-reflection.

AI Book & Reading Workspace

Track your reading in a dedicated workspace. Book lists, notes, highlights, and reading goals.

AI Store Management Workspace

Run retail operations from one workspace. Inventory, orders, staff, and sales in a unified hub.

AI Maintenance Tracking Workspace

Manage maintenance schedules in one workspace. Equipment, schedules, work orders, and history.

AI Content Aggregation Workspace

Aggregate and organize content in one workspace. RSS feeds, news, research, and curated resources.

Build Workspaces That Think and Grow With Your Team. Create shared workspaces for projects, clients, and operations. Combine dashboards, docs, tasks, and AI agents in one living space that updates itself with Taskade Genesis.

What Is a Workspace in Taskade Genesis?

A workspace is a shared hub where you keep tasks, dashboards, docs, and automations together. It replaces scattered files and turns your work into a living system. Powered by Projects & Memory, workspaces remember context and grow with your needs.

How Is a Workspace Different from a Project?

A project is usually one file. A workspace is a full environment with multiple views, pages, boards, and Automations all connected. Think of it as your digital headquarters.

Can I Create Separate Workspaces for Clients and Teams?

Yes. Create as many workspaces as you need — for internal teams, clients, or partners. Each has its own permissions, views, and AI Agents.

Do Taskade Workspaces Support AI?

Yes. Add AI Agents to summarize updates, generate content, or run Automations that keep everything current.

Why Workspaces Beat Single Documents

Documents scatter information. Workspaces centralize everything:

  • Complete Systems: Projects, views, agents, and automations in one place
  • Living Organization: Workspaces adapt as your needs change
  • Team-Ready: Collaboration, permissions, and real-time sync included
  • AI-Powered: Built-in AI Agents understand your workspace context
  • Integration Hub: Connect to external tools via Automations

Workspace Types You Can Build

  • Team Hubs: Central coordination for projects and communication
  • Knowledge Bases: Organized information with AI-powered search
  • Operations Centers: Dashboards, metrics, and workflows
  • Creative Studios: Content planning, production, and publishing
  • Client Workspaces: Dedicated spaces for each client or project

How To Build Your Workspace?

Follow our step-by-step tutorial or get started in minutes:

  1. Open Taskade Genesis and describe your workspace needs
  2. The AI generates a complete workspace structure
  3. Customize projects, views, and organization
  4. Add AI Agents for intelligence and assistance
  5. Configure Automations for routine tasks

Learn more about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA.

Build your digital second brain today — workspaces alive and working for you. Explore ready-made templates in our Community Gallery.

