App Integrations

Taskade lives where you work.

Gmail

Connect your Gmail with Taskade.

Email

Email tasks to your Taskade project.

Apple Calendar

Add tasks to your Apple Calendar and sync it with Taskade.

Box

Upload files directly from Box to Taskade.

Dropbox

Upload files directly from Dropbox to Taskade.

Google Calendar

Add tasks to your Google Calendar and sync it with Taskade

Google Drive

Upload files directly from Google Drive to Taskade.

Instagram

Upload pictures and videos directly from Instagram to Taskade.

Notion

Embed Taskade on your Notion page.

Outlook

Connect your Outlook email with Taskade.

Outlook Calendar

Connect your Outlook Calendar with Taskade.

Wordpress

Embed Taskade on your Wordpress blog and website.

Zapier

Automate Taskade with Zapier and connect 5000+ apps!

