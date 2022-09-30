App Integrations
Gmail
Connect your Gmail with Taskade.
Email tasks to your Taskade project.
Apple Calendar
Add tasks to your Apple Calendar and sync it with Taskade.
Box
Upload files directly from Box to Taskade.
Dropbox
Upload files directly from Dropbox to Taskade.
Google Calendar
Add tasks to your Google Calendar and sync it with Taskade
Google Drive
Upload files directly from Google Drive to Taskade.
Upload pictures and videos directly from Instagram to Taskade.
Notion
Embed Taskade on your Notion page.
Outlook
Connect your Outlook email with Taskade.
Outlook Calendar
Connect your Outlook Calendar with Taskade.
Wordpress
Embed Taskade on your Wordpress blog and website.
Zapier
Automate Taskade with Zapier and connect 5000+ apps!