Loved by teams at...
Feature Taskade (Genesis) FlutterFlow
Pricing Free tier available $30/month
Build Method Prompt to live app Visual drag-and-drop
Output Live workspace apps Flutter mobile apps
Backend Workspace is the backend Firebase/Supabase required
Deployment Instant share and publish App store submission
AI Agents Built-in autonomous agents No AI agents
Learning Curve Minutes to first app Hours to learn builder
Collaboration Real-time with chat and video Editor collaboration
Automation Visual workflow builder Custom actions
Best For Business apps fast Native mobile apps

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time, and automate work with AI agents. Your workspace becomes the foundation for living software.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator that brings vibe coding to everyone. Describe what you want in plain English and get a live, working application in minutes. Your Taskade workspace becomes the backend with built-in data storage, AI agents, and agentic workflows.

What is FlutterFlow?

FlutterFlow is a visual app builder that generates Flutter code. It uses drag-and-drop components to create mobile applications that can be deployed to iOS and Android app stores. It requires connecting external backends like Firebase or Supabase.

Why choose Taskade over FlutterFlow

  • Prompt, don't drag. Describe your app in words. Genesis builds it. FlutterFlow requires manual visual building.
  • Instant backend. Your workspace data powers your app. FlutterFlow requires Firebase or Supabase setup.
  • Live immediately. Share your app with a link. FlutterFlow apps need app store submission.
  • AI agents built-in. Agents add intelligence to your apps. FlutterFlow has no native AI agents.
  • No learning curve. If you can describe what you want, you can build it. FlutterFlow requires learning the builder.
  • Evolving apps. Your app grows with your workspace. FlutterFlow apps need manual updates.

Who is Taskade for?

  • Teams who need apps today, not next month
  • Founders validating ideas without mobile dev expertise
  • Agencies delivering client solutions quickly
  • Anyone who wants apps without the app store complexity

Get started

Skip the drag-and-drop. Try Taskade Genesis free and turn prompts into live apps in minutes.

