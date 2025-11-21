What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time, and automate work with AI agents. Your workspace becomes the foundation for living software.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator that brings vibe coding to everyone. Describe what you want in plain English and get a live, working application in minutes. Your Taskade workspace becomes the backend with built-in data storage, AI agents, and agentic workflows.

What is FlutterFlow?

FlutterFlow is a visual app builder that generates Flutter code. It uses drag-and-drop components to create mobile applications that can be deployed to iOS and Android app stores. It requires connecting external backends like Firebase or Supabase.

Why choose Taskade over FlutterFlow

Prompt, don't drag. Describe your app in words. Genesis builds it. FlutterFlow requires manual visual building.

Instant backend. Your workspace data powers your app. FlutterFlow requires Firebase or Supabase setup.

Live immediately. Share your app with a link. FlutterFlow apps need app store submission.

AI agents built-in. Agents add intelligence to your apps. FlutterFlow has no native AI agents.

No learning curve. If you can describe what you want, you can build it. FlutterFlow requires learning the builder.

Evolving apps. Your app grows with your workspace. FlutterFlow apps need manual updates.

Who is Taskade for?

Teams who need apps today, not next month

Founders validating ideas without mobile dev expertise

Agencies delivering client solutions quickly

Anyone who wants apps without the app store complexity

