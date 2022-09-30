What Are Planning Templates?

Planning templates are documents that help you organize and plan your work. They can come in the form of a task list, schedule, or diagram.

They’re helpful for quickly and easily organizing your thoughts on specific tasks when you have so much to do. Such templates also help you stay focused, accountable, and on track with your progress while working on your project.

What Are Examples of Planning Templates?

There are many types of planning templates. Some of our free planning templates that you can use include event planners, social media calendars, expense trackers, and even morning productivity guides.

Whether you’re searching for a new job, preparing for a company event, or organizing a holiday party, we have templates for planning your next big project.

Our fully customizable planning templates allow you to use them exactly the way you want to.

Here are some of the many creative ways you use our templates:

Personal Plans

Our planning templates aren’t just for teams and organizations. With so much going on at work and at home every day, it’s easy to lose sight of what matters.

Avoid last-minute surprises and track your job search efforts, monitor your revenue or expenses, and get started on your tax filing.

Events Planning

Events often involve working with teams, suppliers, clients, and other stakeholders. A planning template can help you stay on top of all the details.

Plan any event, including meetups, different types of parties, trade shows, or even your wedding. We also have planning templates for specific event requirements, such as getting in touch with guest speakers, packing supplies, and coordinating your venues.

Marketing Plans

Planning and timing are critical components of marketing, publicity, and promotions. Easily promote your brand or business with our templates for planning daily marketing tasks.

Streamline your process by preparing your social media schedule or calendar, your newsletter publishing plan, and even your visual pitch board.

Boost your marketing efforts with our wide selection of templates.

Project Management

Some of the templates we have for project managers and teams include a project scrum board, an MVP launch checklist, and an Eisenhower matrix.

Use our templates to help your team stay on the same page when working together on a project.

How Can Planning Templates Help Me?

Planning your work or project can be challenging, but using a template can help make your life easier.

Taskade’s templates for planning make everyday work and project implementation simpler and more efficient. Each template is designed to take some of the weight off your shoulders, help you stay on track, and get the job done.

Planning doesn’t have to be complicated. Simply choose a template that best suits your needs and edit the template as you go along.