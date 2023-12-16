Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
download dots
Categories

📢 AI Public Relations Prompts

Enhance your PR efforts with AI-driven prompts for crafting press releases, managing crises, and building impactful communication strategies.

Negative Publicity Handling Plan

“Master crisis communication with our Negative Publicity Handling Plan guide.”

Corporate Anniversary Announcement

Celebrate milestones with a personalized corporate anniversary announcement template.

Community Outreach Announcement

“Join us to make a lasting community impact; your participation is crucial!”

Employee Spotlight PR

Highlight exceptional employee achievements and contributions in our latest spotlight feature

Crisis Management Plan

“Strategic guide ensuring effective response during unexpected emergencies and crises.”

Brand Collaboration Announcement

“Unveil dynamic partnerships: Release prompt for exciting brand collaboration announcements!”

Influencer PR Campaign

“Craft dynamic influencer campaigns with creative strategies and impactful prompts.”

Media Interview Preparation Checklist

“Master interviews: Comprehensive checklist for media savvy and confident responses.”

Public Statement Draft

Craft compelling public statements effortlessly with our guided draft prompt.

PR Partnership Agreement Draft

“Create tailored PR partnership agreements with our detailed, customizable draft template.”

PR Distribution Channels Guide

“Master PR distribution: Unveil channels, strategies, and expert insights efficiently.”

PR Metrics and Reporting Dashboard

“Optimize performance with insightful PR Metrics and Reporting Dashboard prompt.”

Brand Transparency Statement

“Discover our candid brand values and commitment to transparency in business practices.”

Press Release Drafting

“Craft compelling press releases effortlessly with our expert drafting prompt.”

Event Recap Press Release

“Effortlessly craft impactful event recaps with our concise press release prompt.”

Press Conference Planning Checklist

“Streamline press events effectively with our comprehensive conference planning checklist.”

Executive Profile Feature Pitch

“Create compelling executive profiles with this engaging feature pitch prompt guide.”

Spokesperson Preparation Guide

Master key spokesperson skills with our essential preparation guide and prompts.

Influencer Collaboration Pitch

“Boost brand visibility with our tailored Influencer Collaboration Pitch prompt page.”

Partnership Announcement Draft

“Craft the perfect partnership announcement with our versatile draft prompt guide.”

Local Community Sponsorship Announcement

“Showcase community spirit: Announce and celebrate local sponsorships here!”

Partnership Press Release

Create impactful partnership press releases with our concise and effective prompts.

PR Campaign Planning

“Kickstart PR Success: Strategic Campaign Planning Made Simple and Effective!”

Quarterly PR Report Template

“Streamline reporting with our easy-to-use Quarterly PR Report Template.”

Media Training Guide

“Essential tips for mastering media interactions to boost your public image.”

Issue-Based Campaign Planning

“Strategize effectively with our dynamic Issue-Based Campaign Planning prompt guide!”

Public Policy Advocacy Campaign

“Unleash your voice: Inspire change with our advocacy campaign blueprint.”

Internal Crisis Communication Template

“Streamline communication in crises with this effective internal template guide!”

Awards and Recognition PR

Discover award-winning strategies with our exclusive PR recognition prompts page.

B2B PR Strategy

Empower your B2B communications with strategic, innovative PR insights and guidance.

Customer Success Story PR

“Inspire success with our compelling Customer Success Story PR prompt guide.”

Public Opinion Monitoring

“Engage, share, and shape opinions with our Public Opinion Monitoring prompt.”

Influencer Event Promotion

“Boost engagement with exclusive influencer event promotion tips and strategies.”

Charity Event PR Strategy

Boost your charity’s impact with effective PR event strategies and prompts!

Event Press Release Template

“Effortlessly craft impactful announcements with our Event Press Release Template guide.”

Thought Leadership Article Writing

“Elevate ideas with expert writing prompts for thought leadership articles.”

Podcast Interview Pitch

“Craft compelling pitches: Ace your podcast interview requests effortlessly!”

New Product Launch Press Release

“Create compelling press releases for your innovative product launch effortlessly.”

Crisis Response FAQs

“Essential FAQs for navigating and responding to crisis situations efficiently.”

Brand Crisis Evaluation Report

“Comprehensive guide for crafting insightful Brand Crisis Evaluation Reports.”

Media Contact List Compilation

Access a comprehensive media contact list: boost your outreach efforts today!

Social Media Crisis Response

“Quick guide: Navigate social media crises efficiently with expert response prompts.”

Brand Ambassador Program Design

“Create impactful Brand Ambassador campaigns: Engage, attract, and grow loyal advocates!”

Company Announcement Template

“Streamline announcements with our customizable Company Announcement Template for effective communication.”

Media Pitch Email Template

“Craft perfect media pitches with this concise, customizable email template guide.”

Storytelling for PR Campaigns

“Unlock creativity with our Storytelling for PR Campaigns prompt guide!”

Media Outreach Strategy

“Unlock media potential with targeted outreach strategies for maximum engagement.”

Opinion Piece Drafting

“Craft compelling opinion pieces with our expert-guided drafting prompt.”

Key Messaging Framework

Craft persuasive communication with our concise Key Messaging Framework prompt toolkit.

New Hire Announcement Template

“Streamline onboarding with our customizable New Hire Announcement Template prompt!”

Press Kit Creation

“Craft the perfect press kit: step-by-step guide and inspiration included.”

Business Expansion Press Release

Spark growth with our dynamic Business Expansion Press Release template.

Crisis Communication Messaging

Essential crisis messaging tips for clear, effective, and compassionate communication.

PR Calendar Planning

“Organize and optimize PR efforts with our strategic calendar planning prompt.”

Executive Endorsement Plan

“Unlock leadership potential with our comprehensive Executive Endorsement Plan guide.”

Product Recall Response

“Efficiently manage product recalls with our quick response prompt tool.”

Partnership Collaboration Story

Inspire creative partnerships with this engaging collaboration story prompt page!

PR Campaign Post-Mortem Review

Reflect and optimize: Uncover insights from your PR campaign post-mortem prompt.

Community Engagement Plan

“Guide to crafting impactful community engagement plans for meaningful collaboration.”

Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Engagement Plan

“Craft impactful KOL strategies with our expert engagement plan prompts.”

Newsjacking Opportunities

“Stay ahead: Seize timely news trends with strategic promotional insights.”

Brand Reputation Management Plan

“Craft your strategic Brand Reputation Management Plan for enhanced public perception.”

Media Relations Strategy

“Craft effective media relations strategies with expert-driven prompts and insights.”

Sponsorship Opportunity Pitch

“Unlock potential: Partner with us for impactful sponsorship opportunities today!”

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Announcement

“Empower impact: Craft your company’s transformative Corporate Social Responsibility announcement today!”

Company Milestone Press Release

“Craft impactful milestone press releases with our expert prompt guide.”

semi circlediagonal moon line

All Prompts Categories