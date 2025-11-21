What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Genesis turns prompts into complete applications with built-in data, AI agents, and automation.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe your app and get a live, working application with databases, AI agents, and workflow automation.

What is Framer?

Framer is a website design tool that creates beautiful, animated marketing websites. It excels at landing pages, portfolios, and brand sites with advanced interactions.

Why choose Taskade over Framer

Build apps, not just sites. Create functional applications with real data and logic.

Create functional applications with real data and logic. AI agents included. Apps come with intelligent agents that work autonomously.

Apps come with intelligent agents that work autonomously. Real backend. Store data in your workspace. Framer sites are static.

Store data in your workspace. Framer sites are static. Team workspace. Full collaboration with projects, tasks, and communication.

Full collaboration with projects, tasks, and communication. Automation. Connect apps and automate workflows with 100+ integrations.

Connect apps and automate workflows with 100+ integrations. AI generation. Prompt to live app in minutes. Framer generates static sites.

Common Genesis use cases

Client dashboards with live project data

Lead management with automated nurturing

Internal tools for team operations

Knowledge bases with AI chat

Form-driven workflows with automation

Get started

Build your first app in minutes. Try Taskade Genesis free.