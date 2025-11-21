What is Taskade?
Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Genesis turns prompts into complete applications with built-in data, AI agents, and automation.
What is Taskade Genesis?
Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe your app and get a live, working application with databases, AI agents, and workflow automation.
What is Framer?
Framer is a website design tool that creates beautiful, animated marketing websites. It excels at landing pages, portfolios, and brand sites with advanced interactions.
Why choose Taskade over Framer
- Build apps, not just sites. Create functional applications with real data and logic.
- AI agents included. Apps come with intelligent agents that work autonomously.
- Real backend. Store data in your workspace. Framer sites are static.
- Team workspace. Full collaboration with projects, tasks, and communication.
- Automation. Connect apps and automate workflows with 100+ integrations.
- AI generation. Prompt to live app in minutes. Framer generates static sites.
Common Genesis use cases
- Client dashboards with live project data
- Lead management with automated nurturing
- Internal tools for team operations
- Knowledge bases with AI chat
- Form-driven workflows with automation
Get started
Build your first app in minutes. Try Taskade Genesis free.