download dots

Taskade vs Framer

Taskade is the best Framer alternative for apps.

email logo
semi circlesdownload dotsdotscrosssquares

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Feature Taskade (Genesis) Framer
Pricing Free tier available Free tier with Framer badge
Primary Use Business apps with AI Marketing websites
AI Features AI agents, app generation, automation AI site generation
Backend/Data Built-in databases and projects No backend, static sites
Interactivity Full app logic with agents Animations and interactions
Collaboration Real-time workspace collaboration Designer collaboration
Automation 100+ integrations with workflows Limited integrations
Deployment Instant shareable links Framer hosting
Best For Internal tools and business apps Landing pages and portfolios

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Genesis turns prompts into complete applications with built-in data, AI agents, and automation.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe your app and get a live, working application with databases, AI agents, and workflow automation.

What is Framer?

Framer is a website design tool that creates beautiful, animated marketing websites. It excels at landing pages, portfolios, and brand sites with advanced interactions.

Why choose Taskade over Framer

  • Build apps, not just sites. Create functional applications with real data and logic.
  • AI agents included. Apps come with intelligent agents that work autonomously.
  • Real backend. Store data in your workspace. Framer sites are static.
  • Team workspace. Full collaboration with projects, tasks, and communication.
  • Automation. Connect apps and automate workflows with 100+ integrations.
  • AI generation. Prompt to live app in minutes. Framer generates static sites.

Common Genesis use cases

  • Client dashboards with live project data
  • Lead management with automated nurturing
  • Internal tools for team operations
  • Knowledge bases with AI chat
  • Form-driven workflows with automation

Get started

Build your first app in minutes. Try Taskade Genesis free.

More Competitors & Alternatives

View All Alternatives ↗

Perplexity

Compare Taskade and Perplexity AI. Taskade combines AI research with a full productivity workspace, while Perplexity focuses on AI-powered search and answers.

Learn More

Google Tasks

What Is Google Tasks?  Google Tasks is an easy-to-use, straightforward mobile application focused on helping you get your tasks done right and fast. Google Tasks is Google’s standalone task management application that helps users create, organize, and manage tasks until completion. It was initially developed as a feature of Gmail and Google Calendar until it […]

Learn More

Coda.io

What Is Coda.io? Coda.io was founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui in 2014. Mehrotra had previously been a head of product at YouTube, where he managed his team mainly using Google Sheets and Google Docs. The idea behind Coda was to create a modern-day tool that people could use to get more work done. […]

Learn More

Mem.ai

Taskade and Mem.ai offer unique solutions. However, Taskade’s innovative AI-powered features and versatile project management capabilities set it apart. This article delves into the specifics of why Taskade may be a superior choice. AI-Powered Features in Taskade Taskade’s integration of AI into its platform provides a significant edge in productivity and user experience. AI Generators […]

Learn More

Gamma

Compare Taskade and Gamma. Taskade is a complete AI workspace with agents, apps, and collaboration, while Gamma creates AI-powered presentations.

Learn More

Any.do

While Any.do manages simple tasks, Taskade transforms them into intelligent workflows. Experience task management powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Taskade apps that turn to-do lists into live productivity systems. Build without permission.

Learn More

Bitrix24

While Bitrix24 centralizes business processes, Taskade transforms them into intelligent systems. Experience CRM and project management powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Taskade apps that turn business ideas into live applications. Build without permission.

Learn More

Microsoft Teams

What Is Microsoft Teams? Microsoft Teams is a communication tool that was created by Microsoft. Launched in 2017, Teams is one of the most popular video conferencing applications in the market, besides Zoom and Google Meet. Slack is also one of the companies that compete with Microsoft Teams in the communication field.  Designed as part of Microsoft’s suite of […]

Learn More

Logseq

What is Taskade? Taskade combines traditional project management with advanced AI technology, revolutionizing work and productivity. It offers essential features like task assignments, timeline tracking, and real-time collaboration for efficient project management. The AI aspect of Taskade takes productivity to new heights. AI agents within the platform specialize in automating repetitive tasks, freeing up valuable […]

Learn More

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo