Y Combinator Templates

Preparing for a Y Combinator pitch can be overwhelming, but with some guidance and organization, you’ll be able to communicate your vision to potential investors and partners in no time.

Take the time to carefully plan and prepare using our templates designed specifically for teams like yours by folks who have gone through the same process.

What Is Y Combinator?

Y Combinator is a Silicon Valley seed money startup accelerator founded in 2005. It helps early-stage startups with funding, mentorship, and resources.

Twice a year, Y Combinator invests $500,000 in promising startups, with a select few of applicants accepted into the program. Airbnb, Quora, Reddit, Stripe, Webflow, and Taskade (that’s us!) are among the thousands of companies the accelerator has supported.

What Can I Use These Y Combinator Templates For?

You can use our specially designed templates throughout every phase of your Y Combinator journey.



We have several templates to help you prepare for (and ace) that stressful panel interview with the Y Combinator team. We also offer a checklist to help you plan for the intensive eight-week Startup School.

We also have templates for getting the most out of the Y Combinator experience including a pocket guide of essential advice from Y Combinator alumni.

What Are Some Popular Y Combinator Templates That Taskade Have?

Are you looking to get into Y Combinator? Is your business idea strong enough to be accepted into the program? Our top Y Combinator templates can help guide you toward getting your startup off the ground.

Some of our most popular Y Combinator templates include:

Why Should I Use a Y Combinator Template?

Using our custom-designed Y Combinator templates offers many perks, including:

Saving you time and effort. Instead of getting caught up in details like formatting and design, go straight to building a compelling product.

Our team communication features—like chat, messaging, and video conferencing—make it easy for you and your co-founders to discuss right on a project page. Learning from our own Y Combinator experience. Since we’ve been through the accelerator program ourselves, we’ve created these templates inspired by our journey.

How Do I Use One of These Y Combinator Templates?

Getting started with one of our Y Combinator templates is easy.

Simply add your chosen template to your Taskade Workspace or Folder to get started!

Sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template page and click the ➕ New Project button. Choose the Workspace or Folder where you want to add the template.

Customize the template using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.