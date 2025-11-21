What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Genesis turns prompts into complete applications with built-in data, AI agents, and automation.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe your app in plain English and get a live, working application. Your workspace is the backend with databases, agents, and workflows.

What is Webflow?

Webflow is a visual website builder that gives designers and developers code-level control without writing code. It excels at marketing websites, portfolios, and CMS-driven content sites.

Why choose Taskade over Webflow

Apps, not just websites. Build functional business applications with data, logic, and AI.

AI agents built in. Your apps include intelligent agents that handle complex tasks.

Real backend. Store and manage data in your workspace. Webflow CMS is for content only.

Instant collaboration. Real-time editing, chat, and video for your whole team.

Workflow automation. Connect to 100+ apps and automate business processes.

Faster launch. Go from idea to live app in minutes with AI generation.

Common Genesis use cases

Client portals with project tracking and file sharing

Internal dashboards with live data and AI insights

Lead capture with automated qualification and follow-up

Knowledge bases with AI-powered search and chat

Support desks with ticket routing and SLA tracking

