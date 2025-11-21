What is Taskade?
Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Genesis turns prompts into complete applications with built-in data, AI agents, and automation.
What is Taskade Genesis?
Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe your app in plain English and get a live, working application. Your workspace is the backend with databases, agents, and workflows.
What is Webflow?
Webflow is a visual website builder that gives designers and developers code-level control without writing code. It excels at marketing websites, portfolios, and CMS-driven content sites.
Why choose Taskade over Webflow
- Apps, not just websites. Build functional business applications with data, logic, and AI.
- AI agents built in. Your apps include intelligent agents that handle complex tasks.
- Real backend. Store and manage data in your workspace. Webflow CMS is for content only.
- Instant collaboration. Real-time editing, chat, and video for your whole team.
- Workflow automation. Connect to 100+ apps and automate business processes.
- Faster launch. Go from idea to live app in minutes with AI generation.
Common Genesis use cases
- Client portals with project tracking and file sharing
- Internal dashboards with live data and AI insights
- Lead capture with automated qualification and follow-up
- Knowledge bases with AI-powered search and chat
- Support desks with ticket routing and SLA tracking
Get started
Build your first app in minutes. Try Taskade Genesis free.