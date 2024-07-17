HelpLog inSign upSign up for free
✅ Task Automations

Discover a collection of ready-to-use task automations that can transform your productivity. Find the perfect automation to streamline your workflow, save valuable time, and elevate your efficiency. Explore our solutions and start automating your tasks today!

Create a Follow-Up Task For New Comments

Automatically create follow-up tasks with every new comment.

Generate a Summary of Completed Tasks

Unlock the full potential of your productivity by automatically generating concise summaries of completed tasks.

Summarize New Comments With AI

Use AI to summarize new comments.

Automatically Log Completed Tasks In Google Sheets

Revolutionize your productivity with our cutting-edge automation that instantly logs completed tasks in Google Sheets.

Generate Tasks From New Rows Added to Google Sheets

Unlock the future of productivity with our groundbreaking automation that generates tasks directly from new rows in Google Sheets.

Create Tasks From Email

Transform your inbox into a powerhouse of productivity with this task from email automation that effortlessly converts emails into tasks. What Can You Do With This Automation? This Email to Tasks automation simplifies your workflow by turning your emails into actionable tasks directly within your project management tool. This feature enhances productivity and ensures nothing […]

Create a Review Task After Project Completion

This automation effortlessly generates review tasks the moment your projects cross the finish line.

