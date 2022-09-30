Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots

🤝 Meetings Templates

Use our templates to create and plan effective meetings that people want to attend. Whether it is your daily stand-up meeting or a quarterly meeting with your marketing team, our templates will make it easy for you to build agendas, assign meeting tasks, and track action items.

Team Agenda
Team Agenda
Post-Mortem Meeting Team Agenda
Post-Mortem Meeting Team Agenda
Quarterly Planning Meeting
Quarterly Planning Meeting
Daily Stand-Up Meeting
Daily Stand-Up Meeting
Weekly Team Review
Weekly Team Review
Marketing Team Meeting Agenda
Marketing Team Meeting Agenda
Product Release Planning Meeting Agenda
Product Release Planning Meeting Agenda
Sprint Backlog Meeting
Sprint Backlog Meeting
Productive Board Meetings Checklist
Productive Board Meetings Checklist
Scrum Board
Scrum Board
Remote Team Meeting Agenda
Remote Team Meeting Agenda
Meeting Topics Queue
Meeting Topics Queue
Project Check-In Meeting
Project Check-In Meeting
Remote Decision Meeting
Remote Decision Meeting
1-on-1 Meeting Questions Guide for Managers
1-on-1 Meeting Questions Guide for Managers
Effective Team Meetings
Effective Team Meetings
Product Meeting Checklist
Product Meeting Checklist
Remote Office Meeting
Remote Office Meeting
Sprint Meeting Checklist for Managers
Sprint Meeting Checklist for Managers
Meeting & Presentation Prep Checklist
Meeting & Presentation Prep Checklist
Team Performance Review
Team Performance Review
Quick Board Meeting
Quick Board Meeting
Quick Sync-up Meeting
Quick Sync-up Meeting
Real-Time Team Meeting
Real-Time Team Meeting
Meeting Notes
Meeting Notes
Skip Level Meeting
Skip Level Meeting
Real-Time Meeting Agenda
Real-Time Meeting Agenda
Conference Checklist
Conference Checklist
Team Meeting Prep
Team Meeting Prep
Run a Successful All-Hands Meeting
Run a Successful All-Hands Meeting
Remote Ice Breaker
Remote Ice Breaker
How to Take Meeting Notes with a Remote/Distributed Team
How to Take Meeting Notes with a Remote/Distributed Team

Effective meetings take some preparation, but our free meeting templates can make it easier! 

From icebreakers to team reviews, there are many factors to consider when planning a productive and engaging meeting. If you’re short on time, our templates can help you get organized and on track. 

Try out our templates and see how they can make your meetings more effective.

How Do I Plan a Productive Meeting?

Planning productive and effective meetings doesn’t have to be a hassle! Here’s how to get started:

  • Determine the purpose of the meeting: Why are you holding this meeting? Be clear about the agenda and focus on the most important topics.
  • Consider the length of the meeting, points of discussion, and who will be attending: These factors can all impact the effectiveness of the meeting, so be sure to take them into account as you plan.
  • Respect participants’ time: Keep the information simple but important, and take a few minutes for breaks to maintain focus and energy.
  • End with a call to action: Clearly communicate the specific outcome or result you want from the meeting, and give your team a sense of purpose.

By following these simple tips and using our free meeting templates, you can plan a productive meeting that gets results.

What Are Some Popular Meeting Templates That Taskade Have?

Ease your work and maximize your time by using meeting templates. We have templates for before, during, and after meetings:

  • Team Agenda. Get right on track with sections for your points of discussion, attendees, and any notes or information you want to share.
  • Weekly Team Review. Track the progress of your team by writing down feedback and notes for both your team and for each individual.
  • Meeting Notes. Easily take down notes during meetings. You can even embed videos, add links, and make other annotations.
  • Marketing Team Meeting Agenda. Bursting with marketing ideas? Use this template made specifically for marketing meetings.
  • Remote Ice Breaker Template. Simple but engaging questions to ask your team to start the meeting. Get to know each other better and get on te same page.

Why Should I Use a Template When Preparing for a Meeting?

Don’t walk into your next meeting unprepared! Use one of our free meeting templates to help you speed up your meeting prep. Here are some advantages of using our meeting templates:

  • Saves you time and effort: Creating a meeting plan from scratch can be time-consuming, but templates provide outlines and lists that you can use as a starting point.
  • Easy to edit: If you need to make changes to your agenda or meeting notes, it’s simple to do so whether you’re on your laptop or on mobile.
  • Easy to replicate: No need to start from scratch each time you have a new meeting – templates can be easily reused.

Using one of our free meeting templates when preparing for a meeting can be a valuable tool you and your team can use. Give them a try and see how they can help you streamline and have more effective meetings.

How To Use This Strategy Template in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project in your workspace or folder.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a copy of the template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
semi circlediagonal moon line

All Template Categories

Featured

Automate your workflows with featured templates for free. Taskade is an all-in-one collaboration platform for remote teams with 300+ templates.

Personal

Templates to help you track all your personal task lists, goals, habits, and hobbies. Find templates for bullet journaling, personal task tracking, home hunting, and party planning.

Project Management

Here you will find project management templates to help you and your team complete tasks, collaborate on work, delegate assignments, and communicate effectively on what needs to get done. Everything you need for your scrums, sprints, and agile project solutions as well as simple team task lists to keep your team on track.

Education

Free templates for students and school administrators. Track all your school assignments, exams, org charts, and other activities with our education templates!

Task Management

Looking for free Task Management templates? Automate your workflows and get the upper hand with our free task management templates!

Product Management

Ready to launch the next great product in your market or have you already launched and need to track customer feedback and create a roadmap for future development? Our product management templates give you a great place to get started. You will find templates for roamaps, A/B testing, issue trackers, change requests, and product change logs.

Remote Work

Here you will find templates to help you be more productive working from home or for managing a team of remote workers. There are templates for creating your remote work policies and procedures, building a tech stack, conducting remote meetings with your team, and managing a remote project.

Marketing

Use our ready-made free marketing templates and get a headstart! Organize campaigns and plan your marketing strategy with our templates today.

AI

Use our free AI templates to write faster and smarter with high-quality generative content for your blog and more.

Meetings

Use our templates to create and plan effective meetings that people want to attend. Whether it is your daily stand-up meeting or a quarterly meeting with your marketing team, our templates will make it easy for you to build agendas, assign meeting tasks, and track action items.

Mind Map

Use our free mind map templates to plan, organize, and brainstorm for your next project. You will find templates for product and business launch brainstorming, stand-up meetings, issue tree maps, and more. Use one of our templates to build your own ultimate mind map.

Team Management

Use one of our team management templates to build and guide your team to success. You will find templates for recruiting, onboarding new employees, employee reviews, goal setting meetings, and more.

Roadmap

Templates for product roadmaps, sprints, project overviews, launches and more. Manage where you are going with your product with one of our easy to use templates.

Strategy

Business strategy templates for client proposals, KPI trackers, project kickoffs, SWOT analysis, and more to keep your business on track towards your goals.

Startup

Startups have a lot to keep track of and it can sometimes feel overwhelming. This is why we’ve created some of the best free templates to help your startup stay on track!

Gaming

Here you will find templates built for game designers and developers to help game design teams collaborate, assign tasks, and communicate effectively.

Production

Templates for your video production needs. Create a pre-production checklist and make sure you hit every task with our video production template.

Engineering

Engineering and Programming templates for everything an engineer might need including onboarding, tech stacks, QA testing, managing sprints, and more.

Organizational

Use one of these templates to build your organizational chart. You will find templates for hospitals, tech startups, human resources, educational institutions, and more. Track your team and organization as it grows.

Design

Templates for design team sprints, U/I designs and redesigns, web design and development, and for building SOPs for your design team. You will also find customizable templates you can use to build mobile UI's, product designs, for managing your remote design team.

Research

Use these customizable templates for planning out case studies, gathering and analyzing product feedback, measuring UX metrics, or conducting your next A/B test.

Maintenance

Templates for property management, household maintenance, or creating a store cleanup list.

Y Combinator

Templates for preparing for your Y Combinator interview, weekly planners, and guides from other founders

How-Tos

Utilize one of these templates to create your own list of tips for boosting productivity, managing remote teams, brainstorming a mindmap, or taking better meeting notes.

Trip Planning

These templates will help you to plan your ultimate trip itinerary, for everything from your next family vacation to an exotic getaway. You can also create your very own travel bucket list and check off the destinations as you hit them.

Music

You will find templates you can customize for your music production. You will find templates for everything from producing your next new song to a mixing workflow checklist.

Planning

Prepare for your next event, project, or retrospective meeting with our planning templates. You will find a template for everything from wedding plans, to birthday parties, to your next business trip.

squaressquarescylinder circlesred circles

Contribute to Our Template Gallery

Do you have a template that you’d like to share with the community? Or is there a specific one that you'd like to see in our gallery? We want to hear from you!

TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.