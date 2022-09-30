Effective meetings take some preparation, but our free meeting templates can make it easier!

From icebreakers to team reviews, there are many factors to consider when planning a productive and engaging meeting. If you’re short on time, our templates can help you get organized and on track.

Try out our templates and see how they can make your meetings more effective.

How Do I Plan a Productive Meeting?

Planning productive and effective meetings doesn’t have to be a hassle! Here’s how to get started:

Consider the length of the meeting, points of discussion, and who will be attending: These factors can all impact the effectiveness of the meeting, so be sure to take them into account as you plan.

Respect participants' time: Keep the information simple but important, and take a few minutes for breaks to maintain focus and energy.

End with a call to action: Clearly communicate the specific outcome or result you want from the meeting, and give your team a sense of purpose.

By following these simple tips and using our free meeting templates, you can plan a productive meeting that gets results.

What Are Some Popular Meeting Templates That Taskade Have?

Ease your work and maximize your time by using meeting templates. We have templates for before, during, and after meetings:

Weekly Team Review . Track the progress of your team by writing down feedback and notes for both your team and for each individual.

Meeti n g Notes . Easily take down notes during meetings. You can even embed videos, add links, and make other annotations.

Marketing Team Meeting Agenda . Bursting with marketing ideas? Use this template made specifically for marketing meetings.

Remote Ice Breaker Template. Simple but engaging questions to ask your team to start the meeting. Get to know each other better and get on te same page.

Why Should I Use a Template When Preparing for a Meeting?

Don’t walk into your next meeting unprepared! Use one of our free meeting templates to help you speed up your meeting prep. Here are some advantages of using our meeting templates:

Easy to edit: If you need to make changes to your agenda or meeting notes, it's simple to do so whether you're on your laptop or on mobile.

Easy to replicate: No need to start from scratch each time you have a new meeting – templates can be easily reused.

Using one of our free meeting templates when preparing for a meeting can be a valuable tool you and your team can use. Give them a try and see how they can help you streamline and have more effective meetings.

