download dots

Taskade vs Adalo

Taskade is the best Adalo alternative.

email logo
semi circlesdownload dotsdotscrosssquares

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Adalo
FreeFree
FeatureTaskade (Genesis)Adalo
What It IsAI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspaceVisual no code builder for mobile and web apps with drag and drop components, database, and publishing to app stores
Build ApproachNo code workflow inside our tool, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing codeDesign screens and logic in a visual editor, define actions and workflows, extend with components and integrations
Backend And DataYour Taskade workspace is the backend and brain, data lives in projects and tables with permissionsBuilt in collections database with roles and permissions, connect external data through APIs and external collections
AI CapabilitiesNative agents and AI commands across projects and apps, chat to change structure, generate content, and route actionsAdd AI through external APIs, plugins, or custom actions you configure
Automations And WorkflowsBuilt in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspaceVisual actions and conditional workflows, integrate with Zapier or Make for broader automations
CollaborationReal time multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls in every appTeam collaboration in the editor on higher tiers
DeploymentInstant share and publish inside Taskade, no Git or cloud setup requiredPublish to iOS and Android stores and to web as PWA, app store submission required for native
Design SystemBlocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UIComponent library with responsive layout, templates and marketplace components
ExtensibilityConnect to agents, forms, and workspace data, publish as AI Kits and reuse across teamsComponent marketplace, API integrations, custom actions, and external collections
Learning CurveFast for non technical teams, one prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutesFriendly for non coders, deeper apps require understanding data design and performance
Security And Data LocationData stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controlsHosted on Adalo with app and collection level permissions and platform security
Templates And StartersLibrary of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflowsTemplate library and marketplace components to jumpstart builds
Ideal Use CasesInternal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, AI assisted operations for business teamsMobile MVPs, directories, and client apps you want in the app stores
Pricing SnapshotGenesis in preview, use with Taskade plans for teams and workspacesFree and paid plans with usage tiers and publishing options
Bottom LineOne prompt to a live, collaborative app that runs on your data with agents and automations, great when you want value now without codeStrong choice for shipping mobile apps to iOS and Android, best when you want app store presence and can design screens and workflows

What Is Taskade

Taskade is our AI powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship in one place. You organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time with chat and video, and automate work with AI. Everything lives inside a unified workspace so you can move from ideas to execution without switching tools.

What Is Taskade Genesis

Genesis is our AI app generator. Type a prompt and you get a live, shareable app powered by your Taskade workspace. Your projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations become the app backend, database, and logic.

You get no-code editing, instant deployment, and real time collaboration.

What Is Adalo

Adalo is a no code app builder for mobile and web. You design screens and data in a visual editor, wire actions and workflows, add marketplace components, and publish to iOS, Android, or the web as a PWA. It focuses on shipping native style apps without writing traditional code.

Why Choose Taskade Over Adalo

  • Prompt to live app inside your workspace, you do not manage separate hosting or stores.
  • Workspace as backend, your data, tables, and permissions are built in and consistent across apps.
  • Native AI agents and automations orchestrate actions and multi step workflows without plugins.
  • Collaboration for non developers is first class with chat, comments, and video in every app.
  • Flexible views switch between list, board, table, calendar, and mind map without breaking data.
  • Instant sharing and publishing, you clone and embed with a link, no deployment friction.
  • Visual editing for layout, data, and logic, developers are optional when you need speed.

Who Is Taskade For

  • Founders and product teams that need to launch a working app today.
  • Remote and client facing teams that want collaboration and permissions without code.
  • Agencies and consultants that ship portals and dashboards without engineering overhead.
  • Operators and growth teams that need AI agents and automations to run repeatable processes.

Common Genesis Use Cases

  • Client portals and project hubs with tasks, files, and status dashboards.
  • Lead capture and onboarding forms that trigger automations and create records.
  • Knowledge bases and wikis connected to live workspace data.
  • Product launch workspaces with timelines, approvals, and AI updates.
  • Support desks and intake with routing, SLAs, and agent follow ups.
  • Content calendars and campaign planners with multi view planning and AI drafting.

Taskade Vs Adalo, The Bottom Line

If you want a live, workspace powered app you can share now with AI agents, automations, flexible views, and real time collaboration, choose Taskade Genesis. If you want to design mobile apps for the app stores with granular screen control, Adalo is a solid choice when you can invest time to learn layouts, data, and publishing.

Get Started

Build your first app in minutes. Use our tool to turn a simple prompt into a live app, powered by your workspace, ready for your team or customers.

Try Taskade for freetoday.

More Competitors & Alternatives

View All Alternatives ↗

Things

What Is Taskade? Taskade is a flexible productivity and project management tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter. Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize […]

Learn More

Miro

What Is Miro? Miro is a visual collaboration platform that was founded in 2011 by Andrey Khusid. Khusid originally created a digital whiteboard called RealtimeBoard in 2011 to communicate his ideas with his remote clients. This eventually evolved into Miro, which has over 20 million users worldwide today. Recently in 2022, Miro raised $400 million […]

Learn More

Microsoft Teams

What Is Microsoft Teams? Microsoft Teams is a communication tool that was created by Microsoft. Launched in 2017, Teams is one of the most popular video conferencing applications in the market, besides Zoom and Google Meet. Slack is also one of the companies that compete with Microsoft Teams in the communication field.  Designed as part of Microsoft’s suite of […]

Learn More

Writer

Writer Vs Taskade Writer and Taskade are both powerful tools, but they serve different purposes. Writer is primarily a writing assistant that uses artificial intelligence to help users create high-quality content. It’s particularly useful for businesses looking to maintain a consistent brand voice and tone. Writer’s AI analyzes text for grammar, style, and plagiarism, and […]

Learn More

Workflowy

What Is Workflowy? Workflowy is an outliner software that was founded by Jesse Patel and Mike Turitzin in 2010. Patel created the productivity tool after being frustrated at not having the right tools to manage projects efficiently at his previous job. The task management software has obtained a mass following of loyal fans since its […]

Learn More

Bitrix24

While Bitrix24 centralizes business processes, Taskade transforms them into intelligent systems. Experience CRM and project management powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Genesis apps that turn business ideas into live applications. Build without permission.

Learn More

XMind

What Is XMind? XMind is a mind mapping application founded by Brian Sun in 2008. The popular mind mapping tool was created with the aim of helping people brainstorm more ideas and organize them via mind maps. If you’re thinking of getting started with mind maps, XMind is one of the best mind mapping applications […]

Learn More

Roam Research

What Is Taskade? T﻿askade is an online productivity and project management tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter. Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize […]

Learn More

Monday.com

While Monday.com operates workflows, Taskade transforms them into intelligent applications. Experience work management powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Genesis apps that turn spreadsheet-style boards into live business systems. Build without permission.

Learn More

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo