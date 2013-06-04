Free Free

Feature Taskade (Genesis) Adalo

What It Is AI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspace Visual no code builder for mobile and web apps with drag and drop components, database, and publishing to app stores

Build Approach No code workflow inside our tool, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing code Design screens and logic in a visual editor, define actions and workflows, extend with components and integrations

Backend And Data Your Taskade workspace is the backend and brain, data lives in projects and tables with permissions Built in collections database with roles and permissions, connect external data through APIs and external collections

AI Capabilities Native agents and AI commands across projects and apps, chat to change structure, generate content, and route actions Add AI through external APIs, plugins, or custom actions you configure

Automations And Workflows Built in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspace Visual actions and conditional workflows, integrate with Zapier or Make for broader automations

Collaboration Real time multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls in every app Team collaboration in the editor on higher tiers

Deployment Instant share and publish inside Taskade, no Git or cloud setup required Publish to iOS and Android stores and to web as PWA, app store submission required for native

Design System Blocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UI Component library with responsive layout, templates and marketplace components

Extensibility Connect to agents, forms, and workspace data, publish as AI Kits and reuse across teams Component marketplace, API integrations, custom actions, and external collections

Learning Curve Fast for non technical teams, one prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutes Friendly for non coders, deeper apps require understanding data design and performance

Security And Data Location Data stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controls Hosted on Adalo with app and collection level permissions and platform security

Templates And Starters Library of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflows Template library and marketplace components to jumpstart builds

Ideal Use Cases Internal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, AI assisted operations for business teams Mobile MVPs, directories, and client apps you want in the app stores

Pricing Snapshot Genesis in preview, use with Taskade plans for teams and workspaces Free and paid plans with usage tiers and publishing options