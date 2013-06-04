Taskade vs Adalo
Taskade is the best Adalo alternative.
|Feature
|Taskade (Genesis)
|Adalo
|What It Is
|AI app generator that turns one prompt into a live app with projects, tables, agents, and automations inside your workspace
|Visual no code builder for mobile and web apps with drag and drop components, database, and publishing to app stores
|Build Approach
|No code workflow inside our tool, edit visually, wire actions and data without writing code
|Design screens and logic in a visual editor, define actions and workflows, extend with components and integrations
|Backend And Data
|Your Taskade workspace is the backend and brain, data lives in projects and tables with permissions
|Built in collections database with roles and permissions, connect external data through APIs and external collections
|AI Capabilities
|Native agents and AI commands across projects and apps, chat to change structure, generate content, and route actions
|Add AI through external APIs, plugins, or custom actions you configure
|Automations And Workflows
|Built in automations with triggers and actions that run inside your app and workspace
|Visual actions and conditional workflows, integrate with Zapier or Make for broader automations
|Collaboration
|Real time multiplayer, comments, chat, and video calls in every app
|Team collaboration in the editor on higher tiers
|Deployment
|Instant share and publish inside Taskade, no Git or cloud setup required
|Publish to iOS and Android stores and to web as PWA, app store submission required for native
|Design System
|Blocks and templates for lists, boards, tables, forms, and pages that match Taskade UI
|Component library with responsive layout, templates and marketplace components
|Extensibility
|Connect to agents, forms, and workspace data, publish as AI Kits and reuse across teams
|Component marketplace, API integrations, custom actions, and external collections
|Learning Curve
|Fast for non technical teams, one prompt to start, edit visually, ship in minutes
|Friendly for non coders, deeper apps require understanding data design and performance
|Security And Data Location
|Data stays in your Taskade workspace with role based access and sharing controls
|Hosted on Adalo with app and collection level permissions and platform security
|Templates And Starters
|Library of AI Kits and app templates for common business workflows
|Template library and marketplace components to jumpstart builds
|Ideal Use Cases
|Internal tools, forms, trackers, dashboards, AI assisted operations for business teams
|Mobile MVPs, directories, and client apps you want in the app stores
|Pricing Snapshot
|Genesis in preview, use with Taskade plans for teams and workspaces
|Free and paid plans with usage tiers and publishing options
|Bottom Line
|One prompt to a live, collaborative app that runs on your data with agents and automations, great when you want value now without code
|Strong choice for shipping mobile apps to iOS and Android, best when you want app store presence and can design screens and workflows
Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.
One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.