Taskade Genesis vs Make

Make (formerly Integromat) builds automation through visual scenarios with modules and connections. Taskade Genesis builds intelligent automation through natural language with AI agents that think. Two different philosophies for workflow automation.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app builder and automation platform. Describe what you want in plain English and get complete systems with intelligent workflows. Your workspace becomes the backend - projects store data, agents provide intelligence, automations execute work.

What is Make?

Make (Integromat) is a visual automation platform where you build scenarios by connecting modules. Powerful for complex logic, but requires understanding of data structures, error handling, and visual programming concepts.

Why teams choose Taskade over Make

Natural language automation. Describe workflows in plain English, skip the visual builder.

AI-powered intelligence. Workflows that think and adapt, not just follow branches.

Multi-agent orchestration. AI agents collaborate on complex business processes.

Apps + Automation. Build complete applications, not just automated workflows.

Zero learning curve. No modules to understand, no scenarios to debug.

Workspace as backend. Data, agents, and workflows in one unified system.

Real-time collaboration. Teams build automations together with chat and video.

The Approach Difference

Make: Build visual scenarios

Connect modules in sequence

Configure routers and filters

Handle errors explicitly

Test and debug visually

Maintain complex diagrams

Taskade: Describe what you want

"When a customer signs up, welcome them, create their workspace, and notify sales"

AI builds the complete workflow

Intelligence handles edge cases

Refine through conversation

No diagrams to maintain

Who is Taskade for?

Teams wanting automation without visual programming

Founders building apps with intelligent workflows

Non-technical users automating business processes

Agencies creating client systems quickly

Anyone who prefers describing to diagramming

Common automation comparisons

Goal Make Approach Genesis Approach Lead routing Router module → Filters → Multiple paths "Route leads to the right salesperson based on industry and deal size" Support triage Iterator → Text parser → Conditionals "Categorize tickets and assign to specialists based on urgency and topic" Content workflow Aggregator → HTTP → Multiple actions "When I finish a blog post, optimize for SEO, create social posts, and schedule" Data sync Array functions → Mapping → Error handling "Keep customer data in sync between our CRM and workspace"

The Bottom Line

Make excels at complex visual automation for technical users. We build intelligent automation through natural language for everyone. For AI-powered workflows that think and adapt, choose Taskade Genesis.

