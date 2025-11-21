Taskade Genesis vs Make
Make (formerly Integromat) builds automation through visual scenarios with modules and connections. Taskade Genesis builds intelligent automation through natural language with AI agents that think. Two different philosophies for workflow automation.
What is Taskade Genesis?
Genesis is our AI app builder and automation platform. Describe what you want in plain English and get complete systems with intelligent workflows. Your workspace becomes the backend - projects store data, agents provide intelligence, automations execute work.
What is Make?
Make (Integromat) is a visual automation platform where you build scenarios by connecting modules. Powerful for complex logic, but requires understanding of data structures, error handling, and visual programming concepts.
Why teams choose Taskade over Make
- Natural language automation. Describe workflows in plain English, skip the visual builder.
- AI-powered intelligence. Workflows that think and adapt, not just follow branches.
- Multi-agent orchestration. AI agents collaborate on complex business processes.
- Apps + Automation. Build complete applications, not just automated workflows.
- Zero learning curve. No modules to understand, no scenarios to debug.
- Workspace as backend. Data, agents, and workflows in one unified system.
- Real-time collaboration. Teams build automations together with chat and video.
The Approach Difference
Make: Build visual scenarios
- Connect modules in sequence
- Configure routers and filters
- Handle errors explicitly
- Test and debug visually
- Maintain complex diagrams
Taskade: Describe what you want
- "When a customer signs up, welcome them, create their workspace, and notify sales"
- AI builds the complete workflow
- Intelligence handles edge cases
- Refine through conversation
- No diagrams to maintain
Who is Taskade for?
- Teams wanting automation without visual programming
- Founders building apps with intelligent workflows
- Non-technical users automating business processes
- Agencies creating client systems quickly
- Anyone who prefers describing to diagramming
Common automation comparisons
|Goal
|Make Approach
|Genesis Approach
|Lead routing
|Router module → Filters → Multiple paths
|"Route leads to the right salesperson based on industry and deal size"
|Support triage
|Iterator → Text parser → Conditionals
|"Categorize tickets and assign to specialists based on urgency and topic"
|Content workflow
|Aggregator → HTTP → Multiple actions
|"When I finish a blog post, optimize for SEO, create social posts, and schedule"
|Data sync
|Array functions → Mapping → Error handling
|"Keep customer data in sync between our CRM and workspace"
The Bottom Line
Make excels at complex visual automation for technical users. We build intelligent automation through natural language for everyone. For AI-powered workflows that think and adapt, choose Taskade Genesis.
