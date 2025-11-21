download dots

Taskade vs Make

Taskade is the best Make (Integromat) alternative for AI-powered automation.

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Feature Taskade (Genesis) Make (Integromat)
Pricing Free tier available $10.59/month (Core)
Automation Approach AI-powered natural language Visual scenario builder
AI Agents Built-in multi-agent orchestration No native AI agents
App Building Full apps from prompts No app building
Complexity Handling AI understands intent Manual branching/routing
Learning Curve Minutes (natural language) Hours (visual builder)
Intelligence AI decision-making Conditional logic only
Collaboration Real-time editing, chat, video Scenario sharing only
Backend Workspace is the backend External databases required
Best For AI-powered business apps Complex visual automation

Taskade Genesis vs Make

Make (formerly Integromat) builds automation through visual scenarios with modules and connections. Taskade Genesis builds intelligent automation through natural language with AI agents that think. Two different philosophies for workflow automation.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app builder and automation platform. Describe what you want in plain English and get complete systems with intelligent workflows. Your workspace becomes the backend - projects store data, agents provide intelligence, automations execute work.

What is Make?

Make (Integromat) is a visual automation platform where you build scenarios by connecting modules. Powerful for complex logic, but requires understanding of data structures, error handling, and visual programming concepts.

Why teams choose Taskade over Make

  • Natural language automation. Describe workflows in plain English, skip the visual builder.
  • AI-powered intelligence. Workflows that think and adapt, not just follow branches.
  • Multi-agent orchestration. AI agents collaborate on complex business processes.
  • Apps + Automation. Build complete applications, not just automated workflows.
  • Zero learning curve. No modules to understand, no scenarios to debug.
  • Workspace as backend. Data, agents, and workflows in one unified system.
  • Real-time collaboration. Teams build automations together with chat and video.

The Approach Difference

Make: Build visual scenarios

  • Connect modules in sequence
  • Configure routers and filters
  • Handle errors explicitly
  • Test and debug visually
  • Maintain complex diagrams

Taskade: Describe what you want

  • "When a customer signs up, welcome them, create their workspace, and notify sales"
  • AI builds the complete workflow
  • Intelligence handles edge cases
  • Refine through conversation
  • No diagrams to maintain

Who is Taskade for?

  • Teams wanting automation without visual programming
  • Founders building apps with intelligent workflows
  • Non-technical users automating business processes
  • Agencies creating client systems quickly
  • Anyone who prefers describing to diagramming

Common automation comparisons

Goal Make Approach Genesis Approach
Lead routing Router module → Filters → Multiple paths "Route leads to the right salesperson based on industry and deal size"
Support triage Iterator → Text parser → Conditionals "Categorize tickets and assign to specialists based on urgency and topic"
Content workflow Aggregator → HTTP → Multiple actions "When I finish a blog post, optimize for SEO, create social posts, and schedule"
Data sync Array functions → Mapping → Error handling "Keep customer data in sync between our CRM and workspace"

The Bottom Line

Make excels at complex visual automation for technical users. We build intelligent automation through natural language for everyone. For AI-powered workflows that think and adapt, choose Taskade Genesis.

