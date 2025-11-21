download dots

Taskade vs Retool

Taskade is the best Retool alternative.

email logo
semi circlesdownload dotsdotscrosssquares

Imagine It. Run It Live.Imagine It. Run It Live.

One prompt. One app. Powered by your real-time workspace.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Loved by teams at...
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Feature Taskade (Genesis) Retool
Pricing Free tier available Paid, per-user pricing
Technical Level No code, prompt-based Low-code, requires SQL/JS
AI Agents Built-in agents that reason and act No native AI agents
App Generation Prompt to complete app Build components manually
Backend Workspace is your database Connect external databases
Collaboration Real-time editing, chat, video Developer collaboration
Automation Visual workflow builder Requires scripting
Deployment Instant with shareable links On-prem or cloud deploy
Learning Curve Minutes to first app Days to weeks
Best For Everyone building business apps Engineers building internal tools

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Genesis turns prompts into complete applications with built-in data, AI agents, and automation.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe what you need in plain English and get a live, working application. No coding required. Your workspace is the backend.

What is Retool?

Retool is a low-code platform for building internal tools. It connects to databases and APIs, letting developers quickly create admin panels, dashboards, and CRUD apps with pre-built components.

Why choose Taskade over Retool

  • No code required. Build apps by describing what you need. Retool needs SQL and JavaScript.
  • AI agents built in. Apps include intelligent agents that reason and execute tasks.
  • Built-in backend. Data lives in your workspace. No external database setup.
  • Team collaboration. Real-time editing, chat, and video for everyone.
  • Faster deployment. Go from idea to live app in minutes, not days.
  • Visual automation. Build workflows visually, no scripting needed.

Common Genesis use cases

  • Admin dashboards with live data and AI insights
  • Customer portals with self-service features
  • Approval workflows with automated routing
  • Data entry apps with validation and automation
  • Reporting tools with real-time updates

Get started

Build your first internal tool in minutes. Try Taskade Genesis free.

More Competitors & Alternatives

View All Alternatives ↗

Gamma

Compare Taskade and Gamma. Taskade is a complete AI workspace with agents, apps, and collaboration, while Gamma creates AI-powered presentations.

Learn More

Relevance AI

Taskade vs Relevance AI: Don’t just build AI tools, get work done with AI. Taskade integrates powerful AI Agents & Kits into a unified workspace for instant productivity & automation, unlike Relevance AI’s complex builder platform. Discover the smarter choice for team collaboration.

Learn More

Base44

Compare Taskade Genesis and Base44. Taskade turns a prompt into a live, workspace-powered app with agents, automations, flexible views, and real-time collaboration.

Learn More

Crew

What Is Crew? Crew is a mobile-first communication and scheduling solution developed by Speramus and launched in 2015. This frontline employee app aims to help companies streamline communication, scheduling, recognition, and more across distributed teams. This tool helps connect employees with the people and information they need to get work done. Crew helps to reduce […]

Learn More

Evernote

What Is Evernote? Evernote is a digital note-taking application. It was founded by Russian engineer Stepan Pachikov, who was fascinated by the way that humans store information. He created Evernote to help people organize their thoughts and store more information. Pachikov started working on an Evernote prototype in 2002. He worked on it for 6 […]

Learn More

FlutterFlow

Compare Taskade Genesis and FlutterFlow. Taskade creates live apps from prompts instantly, while FlutterFlow requires visual drag-and-drop building for mobile apps.

Learn More

Momentum

What Is Taskade? Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter. Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize projects […]

Learn More

Adalo

Compare Taskade Genesis with Adalo. Our tool turns one prompt into a live workspace app with agents, automations, and real time collaboration.

Learn More

Trello

While Trello organizes cards, Taskade organizes intelligence. Experience Kanban boards powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Genesis apps that turn visual workflows into live applications. Build without permission.

Learn More

Your Workspace. Your Agents. Your App.

One prompt = one app. Turn ideas into living, breathing software that works instantly. Your workspace becomes the backend, your agents become the team, and your automations become the execution.

email logo