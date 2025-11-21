What is Taskade?
Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Genesis turns prompts into complete applications with built-in data, AI agents, and automation.
What is Taskade Genesis?
Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe what you need in plain English and get a live, working application. No coding required. Your workspace is the backend.
What is Retool?
Retool is a low-code platform for building internal tools. It connects to databases and APIs, letting developers quickly create admin panels, dashboards, and CRUD apps with pre-built components.
Why choose Taskade over Retool
- No code required. Build apps by describing what you need. Retool needs SQL and JavaScript.
- AI agents built in. Apps include intelligent agents that reason and execute tasks.
- Built-in backend. Data lives in your workspace. No external database setup.
- Team collaboration. Real-time editing, chat, and video for everyone.
- Faster deployment. Go from idea to live app in minutes, not days.
- Visual automation. Build workflows visually, no scripting needed.
Common Genesis use cases
- Admin dashboards with live data and AI insights
- Customer portals with self-service features
- Approval workflows with automated routing
- Data entry apps with validation and automation
- Reporting tools with real-time updates
