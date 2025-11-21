What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Genesis turns prompts into complete applications with built-in data, AI agents, and automation.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Describe what you need in plain English and get a live, working application. No coding required. Your workspace is the backend.

What is Retool?

Retool is a low-code platform for building internal tools. It connects to databases and APIs, letting developers quickly create admin panels, dashboards, and CRUD apps with pre-built components.

Why choose Taskade over Retool

No code required. Build apps by describing what you need. Retool needs SQL and JavaScript.

AI agents built in. Apps include intelligent agents that reason and execute tasks.

Built-in backend. Data lives in your workspace. No external database setup.

Team collaboration. Real-time editing, chat, and video for everyone.

Faster deployment. Go from idea to live app in minutes, not days.

Visual automation. Build workflows visually, no scripting needed.

Common Genesis use cases

Admin dashboards with live data and AI insights

Customer portals with self-service features

Approval workflows with automated routing

Data entry apps with validation and automation

Reporting tools with real-time updates

Get started

