Taskade vs Windsurf

3M
Nike
Tesla
Netflix
Airbnb
Disney
Adobe
ESPN
Booking.com
Lyft
Feature Taskade (Genesis) Windsurf
Pricing Free tier available $15/month
Target User Everyone, no code required Developers and engineers
App Building Prompt to live app in minutes AI-assisted code writing
Backend Workspace is the backend You build and host your own
Deployment Instant share and publish You manage deployment
Collaboration Real-time multiplayer with chat and video Code collaboration
AI Agents Built-in agents that execute tasks AI code flows and completions
Automation Visual workflow builder with 100+ integrations Write automation code
Learning Curve Minutes to first app Requires coding knowledge
Best For Business apps without code Professional development

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time, and automate work with AI agents. Your workspace becomes the foundation for living software.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator that brings vibe coding to everyone. Describe what you want in plain English and get a live, working application in minutes. Your Taskade workspace becomes the backend with built-in data storage, AI agents, and agentic workflows. One prompt = one app. No code required.

What is Windsurf?

Windsurf is an AI-powered IDE developed by Codeium. It features "Cascade" - an agentic AI that can understand your codebase context, suggest multi-file edits, and execute terminal commands. Windsurf is designed for professional software development and requires coding knowledge.

Why choose Taskade over Windsurf

  • Vibe coding vs. traditional coding. Describe what you want and Genesis builds it. Windsurf still requires you to write and understand code.
  • Living software. Your apps adapt as your workspace evolves. Windsurf outputs static code that needs manual updates.
  • Instant deployment. Apps are live immediately with shareable links. No servers, no DevOps, no deployment pipelines.
  • Workspace as backend. Data, documents, and knowledge power your apps. No external databases or APIs needed.
  • AI agents included. Agents reason through problems and execute agentic workflows 24/7. Windsurf's Cascade assists with writing code.
  • Build without permission. Anyone can create production apps. Windsurf requires technical expertise.

Who is Taskade for?

  • Founders building MVPs without a dev team
  • Teams creating internal tools and dashboards
  • Agencies building client portals and project hubs
  • Operators automating business workflows
  • Anyone who believes in building without permission

More Competitors & Alternatives

Lovable

Compare Taskade Genesis and Lovable.dev. Taskade turns a prompt into a live, workspace-powered app with agents, automations, flexible views, and real-time collaboration.

Jasper

What is Jasper? Rytr is an AI writing tool that generates content using given prompts. It employs natural language processing and machine learning to create text for blogs, social media, and marketing. Users provide topics or briefs, and Rytr produces relevant text, helping writers save time. Jasper Vs Taskade Jasper and Taskade are two distinct […]

Basecamp

While Basecamp provides simple project organization, Taskade transforms it into intelligent collaboration. Experience team coordination powered by AI agents, automation that thinks, and Taskade apps that turn project ideas into live business systems. Build without permission.

Zoom

What Is Zoom? Zoom is a videoconferencing and online meeting platform that allows users to connect and collaborate remotely. It was lauched in 2013 and is currently available as a web-based application and has mobile apps for Android and iOS devices. With Zoom, you can host and participate in video meetings, webinars, and video conference […]

Cursor

Compare Taskade Genesis and Cursor IDE. Taskade turns prompts into live workspace apps with no code, while Cursor is an AI-powered code editor for developers.

Writer

Writer Vs Taskade Writer and Taskade are both powerful tools, but they serve different purposes. Writer is primarily a writing assistant that uses artificial intelligence to help users create high-quality content. It’s particularly useful for businesses looking to maintain a consistent brand voice and tone. Writer’s AI analyzes text for grammar, style, and plagiarism, and […]

Quip

What Is Taskade? Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter. Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize projects […]

Mem.ai

Taskade and Mem.ai offer unique solutions. However, Taskade’s innovative AI-powered features and versatile project management capabilities set it apart. This article delves into the specifics of why Taskade may be a superior choice. AI-Powered Features in Taskade Taskade’s integration of AI into its platform provides a significant edge in productivity and user experience. AI Generators […]

Zenkit

What Is Zenkit? Zenkit is a project management platform developed by a team from the German company, Axonic Information Systems. Launched in 2016, this collaborative software was created to provide a simple, flexible solution to project management that teams can use everyday.  Zenkit is an option for teams looking for a solution that will allow […]

