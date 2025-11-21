What is Taskade?

Taskade is an AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship together. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time, and automate work with AI agents. Your workspace becomes the foundation for living software.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator that brings vibe coding to everyone. Describe what you want in plain English and get a live, working application in minutes. Your Taskade workspace becomes the backend with built-in data storage, AI agents, and agentic workflows. One prompt = one app. No code required.

What is Windsurf?

Windsurf is an AI-powered IDE developed by Codeium. It features "Cascade" - an agentic AI that can understand your codebase context, suggest multi-file edits, and execute terminal commands. Windsurf is designed for professional software development and requires coding knowledge.

Why choose Taskade over Windsurf

Vibe coding vs. traditional coding. Describe what you want and Genesis builds it. Windsurf still requires you to write and understand code.

Describe what you want and Genesis builds it. Windsurf still requires you to write and understand code. Living software. Your apps adapt as your workspace evolves. Windsurf outputs static code that needs manual updates.

Your apps adapt as your workspace evolves. Windsurf outputs static code that needs manual updates. Instant deployment. Apps are live immediately with shareable links. No servers, no DevOps, no deployment pipelines.

Apps are live immediately with shareable links. No servers, no DevOps, no deployment pipelines. Workspace as backend. Data, documents, and knowledge power your apps. No external databases or APIs needed.

Data, documents, and knowledge power your apps. No external databases or APIs needed. AI agents included. Agents reason through problems and execute agentic workflows 24/7. Windsurf's Cascade assists with writing code.

Agents reason through problems and execute agentic workflows 24/7. Windsurf's Cascade assists with writing code. Build without permission. Anyone can create production apps. Windsurf requires technical expertise.

Who is Taskade for?

Founders building MVPs without a dev team

Teams creating internal tools and dashboards

Agencies building client portals and project hubs

Operators automating business workflows

Anyone who believes in building without permission

