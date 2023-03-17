🤖 Introducing Taskade AI – now on all platforms! Try for free and experience the future of productivity.    

Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
zigzagdotszigzag

Designed for Your
Productivity Needs

Here are the ways to use Taskade to its fullest potential

AI Notes

AI-powered Note-taking

Second Brain

Build a second brain for you and your team.

AI Chat

AI Chat powered by ChatGPT

AI Tasks

AI-Powered Task Management

AI App

Introducing Taskade AI, the future of productivity.

AI Mind Map

Create Mind Maps With Taskade

AI Outline

AI-powered Outliner

AI Agency

Taskade AI for Agencies

AI Designer

Taskade AI for Designers

AI Developer

Taskade AI for Developer

AI Education

Taskade AI for Education

AI Marketing

Taskade AI for Marketing

AI Nonprofits

Taskade AI for Nonprofits

AI Startups

Taskade AI for Startups

AI Writer

Taskade AI for Writers

Remote Work Tools

Remote Work Tool for Team Collaboration

All Template Categories

Featured

Automate your workflows with featured templates for free. Taskade is an all-in-one collaboration platform for remote teams with 500+ AI-powered templates.

ChatGPT

Use our free AI templates to write faster and smarter with high-quality generative content for your blog and more.

Personal

Templates to help you track all your personal task lists, goals, habits, and hobbies. Find templates for bullet journaling, personal task tracking, home hunting, and party planning.

Project Management

Here you will find project management templates to help you and your team complete tasks, collaborate on work, delegate assignments, and communicate effectively on what needs to get done. Everything you need for your scrums, sprints, and agile project solutions as well as simple team task lists to keep your team on track.

Task Management

Looking for free Task Management templates? Automate your workflows and get the upper hand with our free task management templates!

Engineering

Engineering and Programming templates for everything an engineer might need including onboarding, tech stacks, QA testing, managing sprints, and more.

Education

Free templates for students and school administrators. Track all your school assignments, exams, org charts, and other activities with our education templates!

Design

Templates for design team sprints, U/I designs and redesigns, web design and development, and for building SOPs for your design team. You will also find customizable templates you can use to build mobile UI's, product designs, for managing your remote design team.

Marketing

Use our ready-made free marketing templates and get a headstart! Organize campaigns and plan your marketing strategy with our templates today.

Mind Map

Use our free mind map templates to plan, organize, and brainstorm for your next project. You will find templates for product and business launch brainstorming, stand-up meetings, issue tree maps, and more. Use one of our templates to build your own ultimate mind map.

Organizational

Use one of these templates to build your organizational chart. You will find templates for hospitals, tech startups, human resources, educational institutions, and more. Track your team and organization as it grows.

Planning

Prepare for your next event, project, or retrospective meeting with our planning templates. You will find a template for everything from wedding plans, to birthday parties, to your next business trip.

Meetings

Use our templates to create and plan effective meetings that people want to attend. Whether it is your daily stand-up meeting or a quarterly meeting with your marketing team, our templates will make it easy for you to build agendas, assign meeting tasks, and track action items.

Team Management

Use one of our team management templates to build and guide your team to success. You will find templates for recruiting, onboarding new employees, employee reviews, goal setting meetings, and more.

Strategy

Business strategy templates for client proposals, KPI trackers, project kickoffs, SWOT analysis, and more to keep your business on track towards your goals.

Gaming

Here you will find templates built for game designers and developers to help game design teams collaborate, assign tasks, and communicate effectively.

Production

Templates for your video production needs. Create a pre-production checklist and make sure you hit every task with our video production template.

Product Management

Ready to launch the next great product in your market or have you already launched and need to track customer feedback and create a roadmap for future development? Our product management templates give you a great place to get started. You will find templates for roamaps, A/B testing, issue trackers, change requests, and product change logs.

Startup

Startups have a lot to keep track of and it can sometimes feel overwhelming. This is why we’ve created some of the best free templates to help your startup stay on track!

Remote Work

Here you will find templates to help you be more productive working from home or for managing a team of remote workers. There are templates for creating your remote work policies and procedures, building a tech stack, conducting remote meetings with your team, and managing a remote project.

Y Combinator

Templates for preparing for your Y Combinator interview, weekly planners, and guides from other founders

Roadmap

Templates for product roadmaps, sprints, project overviews, launches and more. Manage where you are going with your product with one of our easy to use templates.

Maintenance

Templates for property management, household maintenance, or creating a store cleanup list.

How-Tos

Utilize one of these templates to create your own list of tips for boosting productivity, managing remote teams, brainstorming a mindmap, or taking better meeting notes.

Research

Use these customizable templates for planning out case studies, gathering and analyzing product feedback, measuring UX metrics, or conducting your next A/B test.

Music

You will find templates you can customize for your music production. You will find templates for everything from producing your next new song to a mixing workflow checklist.

Trip Planning

These templates will help you to plan your ultimate trip itinerary, for everything from your next family vacation to an exotic getaway. You can also create your very own travel bucket list and check off the destinations as you hit them.

dotssquares

Join the 82,967 teams who collaborate on Taskade.

Unleash the power of remote teamwork with Taskade. Chat, organize, get things done, all in one place. No more scattered to-do lists, cluttered inboxes, or disorganized work. Get organized, productive, and connected.

email logo
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
ProductsTaskade AIAI ChatAI TasksAI NotesAI WriterAI OutlineAI AgencyAI DesignerAI Mind MapAI MarketingAI DevelopersAI for StartupsAI for NonprofitsAI for EducationSecond Brain
TemplatesFeaturedChatGPTPersonalProject ManagementTask ManagementEngineeringEducation
PlanningMeetingsTeam ManagementStrategyGamingProductionProduct ManagementStartupRemote WorkY CombinatorRoadmapMaintenanceHow-TosResearchMusicTrip Planning
GeneratorsAIAI Content
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.
PrivacyTermsSecurity