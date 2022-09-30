Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

💻 Team Management Templates

Use one of our team management templates to build and guide your team to success. You will find templates for recruiting, onboarding new employees, employee reviews, goal setting meetings, and more.

5S Office Audit
New Hire Onboarding Employee Checklist
Employee Objectives & Performance Review Checklist
Crisis Management Checklist
Job Recruitment Tracker
Onboarding Checklist
Weekly Team Update Meeting
Experience‐Based Sharing (Gestalt Language Protocol)
New Employee Information Mapping
Manager Checklist
Team Review Checklist
1-on-1 Feedback
HR Guide to Hiring & Retaining Remote Employees
Job Interview
Front-End Developer Interview Questions
Remote Technical Interview Structure Outline – Engineering Hiring
Hiring Candidate Profile
How to Improve Employee Morale
Team Reference Check
Employee Review Status Checklist
Employee Termination Checklist
Office Move – Company Relocation Checklist
Team Employee Info Directory
Team Objectives & Plan Tracker
Company-Wide Prioritization
Personnel Activity/Hiring Recruiting Tracker
Interview Candidates Mapping
Critical Incidents Checklist
How to Build a Remote Work Policy for Your Distributed Team
How to Be a Team Productivity Leader
How to Train & Onboard Remote Employees
Diffusing Conflict in a Remote Workplace
Postmortem Report Analysis
Kaizen Team Culture
Team Leadership Tricks
Team Confidence Building
Team Peer Review
Engineer Onboarding Checklist
As a manager, you need to have the tools of the trade at your disposal so that you can lead your team to success. Team management templates are instrumental in ensuring that you and your team accomplish your tasks and implement your projects in the best way possible.

What Is Team Management?

Team management is the ability to lead a group of people toward a shared goal. As a team leader, you will need to set clear goals, communicate with your team regularly, and review how they are performing. It is also important to address any conflicts that may arise within the team.

Effective team management is key to keeping everyone on the same page and providing each member of the team with what they need to perform well and produce high-quality output. 

What Is Required for Successful Team Management?

Managing a winning team can be a tough but very rewarding endeavor. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to team management, there are still some key elements that are applicable to any kind of team.

Successful team management requires:

  • Setting clear goals. Make sure that your team understands what exactly they are working towards and why it matters. This helps give them direction.
  • Delegating tasks. Assign your team members different tasks and give them the resources they need to accomplish these well.
  • Communicating effectively. Always practice active listening to better understand your teammates and their concerns.
  • Providing consistent feedback. Contribute to your team’s growth by sharing feedback on what they are doing well and what they can improve. 
  • Keeping team members motivated. Build a positive working environment that prioritizes work-life balance and taking care of your team’s health.

How Can These Team Management Templates Help Me?

Our wide range of team management templates cover the end-to-end process of team management from putting your team together, to providing your teammates with the resources they need to do their jobs, and measuring their performance effectively.

These templates also provide different management styles and strategies such as Kaizen culture or the Gestalt language protocol, so that you can choose which would work best for your team. 

Here’s what you can do with team management templates:

  • Standardize your processes. Using templates consistently can help you establish stable and efficient working habits.
  • Cover the essentials. Each template or checklist can help ensure that you aren’t missing anything important.
  • Streamline human resources processes. There are templates that cover recruitment, onboarding, and performance management to guide you through taking care of your team.
  • Communicate constructively. Whether one-on-one or in groups, you can use the templates to keep your team in the loop
  • Resolve issues effectively. Maintain a positive working environment for everyone by using these templates to diffuse disputes and improve team morale.

How To Use These Team Management Templates in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project instantly in your workspace.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a reusable template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
All Template Categories

Featured

Automate your workflows with featured templates for free. Taskade is an all-in-one collaboration platform for remote teams with 300+ templates.

Personal

Templates to help you track all your personal task lists, goals, habits, and hobbies. Find templates for bullet journaling, personal task tracking, home hunting, and party planning.

Project Management

Here you will find project management templates to help you and your team complete tasks, collaborate on work, delegate assignments, and communicate effectively on what needs to get done. Everything you need for your scrums, sprints, and agile project solutions as well as simple team task lists to keep your team on track.

Education

Free templates for students and school administrators. Track all your school assignments, exams, org charts, and other activities with our education templates!

Task Management

Looking for free Task Management templates? Automate your workflows and get the upper hand with our free task management templates!

Product Management

Ready to launch the next great product in your market or have you already launched and need to track customer feedback and create a roadmap for future development? Our product management templates give you a great place to get started. You will find templates for roamaps, A/B testing, issue trackers, change requests, and product change logs.

Remote Work

Here you will find templates to help you be more productive working from home or for managing a team of remote workers. There are templates for creating your remote work policies and procedures, building a tech stack, conducting remote meetings with your team, and managing a remote project.

Marketing

Use our ready-made free marketing templates and get a headstart! Organize campaigns and plan your marketing strategy with our templates today.

AI

Use our free AI templates to write faster and smarter with high-quality generative content for your blog and more.

Meetings

Use our templates to create and plan effective meetings that people want to attend. Whether it is your daily stand-up meeting or a quarterly meeting with your marketing team, our templates will make it easy for you to build agendas, assign meeting tasks, and track action items.

Mind Map

Use our free mind map templates to plan, organize, and brainstorm for your next project. You will find templates for product and business launch brainstorming, stand-up meetings, issue tree maps, and more. Use one of our templates to build your own ultimate mind map.

Team Management

Use one of our team management templates to build and guide your team to success. You will find templates for recruiting, onboarding new employees, employee reviews, goal setting meetings, and more.

Roadmap

Templates for product roadmaps, sprints, project overviews, launches and more. Manage where you are going with your product with one of our easy to use templates.

Strategy

Business strategy templates for client proposals, KPI trackers, project kickoffs, SWOT analysis, and more to keep your business on track towards your goals.

Startup

Startups have a lot to keep track of and it can sometimes feel overwhelming. This is why we’ve created some of the best free templates to help your startup stay on track!

Gaming

Here you will find templates built for game designers and developers to help game design teams collaborate, assign tasks, and communicate effectively.

Production

Templates for your video production needs. Create a pre-production checklist and make sure you hit every task with our video production template.

Engineering

Engineering and Programming templates for everything an engineer might need including onboarding, tech stacks, QA testing, managing sprints, and more.

Organizational

Use one of these templates to build your organizational chart. You will find templates for hospitals, tech startups, human resources, educational institutions, and more. Track your team and organization as it grows.

Design

Templates for design team sprints, U/I designs and redesigns, web design and development, and for building SOPs for your design team. You will also find customizable templates you can use to build mobile UI's, product designs, for managing your remote design team.

Research

Use these customizable templates for planning out case studies, gathering and analyzing product feedback, measuring UX metrics, or conducting your next A/B test.

Maintenance

Templates for property management, household maintenance, or creating a store cleanup list.

Y Combinator

Templates for preparing for your Y Combinator interview, weekly planners, and guides from other founders

How-Tos

Utilize one of these templates to create your own list of tips for boosting productivity, managing remote teams, brainstorming a mindmap, or taking better meeting notes.

Trip Planning

These templates will help you to plan your ultimate trip itinerary, for everything from your next family vacation to an exotic getaway. You can also create your very own travel bucket list and check off the destinations as you hit them.

Music

You will find templates you can customize for your music production. You will find templates for everything from producing your next new song to a mixing workflow checklist.

Planning

Prepare for your next event, project, or retrospective meeting with our planning templates. You will find a template for everything from wedding plans, to birthday parties, to your next business trip.

Contribute to Our Template Gallery

Do you have a template that you’d like to share with the community? Or is there a specific one that you'd like to see in our gallery? We want to hear from you!

