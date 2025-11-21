download dots
🐙 AI GitHub Automations

Automate GitHub workflows with issue tracking, PR notifications, and release management. Connect development events to your project management.

GitHub Issue to Task Automation

Automatically create Taskade tasks when GitHub issues are opened. Categorize with AI, assign to team members, and track resolution in your project man...

Pull Request Review Notifications

Notify reviewers when PRs are opened, track review status, and alert on merge-ready PRs. Keep your code review process moving efficiently.

Release Notes & Changelog Generator

Automatically generate release notes when new releases are published. Create changelogs, post announcements, and update documentation.

GitHub Development Automation

Connect GitHub to Taskade to automate your development workflows. Track issues, manage pull requests, and coordinate releases with automations that keep your entire team in sync.

What You Can Automate

  • Issue Management: Create tasks from issues, track progress, notify assignees
  • Pull Request Workflows: Review notifications, merge tracking, deployment triggers
  • Release Management: Changelog generation, announcement posting, documentation updates
  • Team Coordination: Slack notifications, task assignments, sprint tracking
