Lovable
Free
FeatureTaskade (Genesis)Lovable.dev
One prompt to live appCreate a live, shareable app in minutes with a running backend, data, and UI connected to your workspaceGenerates app code from prompts with preview and one-click deploy to managed hosting
Workspace as backendYour Taskade workspace is the backend and brain. Projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations power the appNo native workspace backend. Connect external data sources or use platform defaults
Live knowledge and data syncApps read and write to projects, tables, and files. Changes stay in sync across viewsCode persistence when configured. No built-in knowledge base that stays synced with documents
AI agents and automationsBuilt-in multi-agent orchestration plus trigger-based automations that plan and execute workFocus on code generation and iteration. No native in-app agent orchestration for operations
CollaborationReal-time multiuser editing with built-in chat and video across apps and projectsMultiplayer building in the editor. No built-in chat or video inside generated apps
Multi-view UISwitch between list, board, table, calendar, and mind map. The same data stays consistentOutputs a single UI per build. Layouts are extended in code
No-code editingDesign, edit, and extend apps visually inside Taskade. No code requiredCode-first customization. Iterate with prompts and code edits
Deployment and sharingInstant share, clone, and embed with a link. Permissioned access in your workspacePreview and one-click deploy on platform hosting. Export or migrate for other stacks
End-to-end workflowIdea to live app to ongoing operations in one platform with tasks, docs, agents, and automationsStrong for idea to prototype and deploy. Ops, tasking, and workflow live in other tools
Scales with your teamApps scale as your workspace grows. Agents and automations adapt without rebuildsScale by modifying code and upgrading hosting. More developer ownership as apps grow
Free planGenerous free tier to build live apps and try AI agents and automationsFree plan with daily credit limits and public projects
Best forTeams that want live, workspace-powered apps with automation, collaboration, and zero setupTeams that want AI to generate full-stack code fast and deploy to a managed host

What is Taskade?

Taskade is our AI-powered workspace where teams plan, build, and ship in one place. Organize projects across flexible views, collaborate in real time with chat and video, and automate work with AI. Everything lives in one workspace so you can move from ideas to execution without switching tools.

What is Taskade Genesis?

Genesis is our AI app generator. Type a prompt and you get a live app that runs on your workspace. Your projects, tasks, docs, files, agents, and automations become the backend and logic. You can share, clone, and embed instantly. No code required.

What is Lovable.dev?

Lovable is an AI platform that creates apps and websites by chatting with AI. It generates code from prompts, supports multiplayer building, and lets you preview and deploy to managed hosting. It is useful when you want AI to draft code that engineers can own and extend.

Why choose Taskade over Lovable.dev

  • Prompt to live app, not just code. Enter your prompt and go straight to usage.
  • Your workspace is the backend. Data, docs, and knowledge stay in sync.
  • Agents and automations included. Trigger work from forms, events, schedules, and data updates.
  • Collaboration inside the app. Real-time editing, chat, and video built in.
  • Flexible views without refactors. Switch views while data stays consistent.
  • Instant sharing. Publish, clone, and embed with a link.

Common Taskade Genesis use cases

  • Client portals and project hubs with tasks, files, and status dashboards.
  • Lead capture and onboarding forms that create records and trigger automations.
  • Knowledge bases and wikis that stay synced with workspace documents.
  • Support desks and intake with routing, SLAs, and agent follow-ups.
  • Content calendars and campaign planners with AI drafting and multi-view planning.

Get started

Build your first app in minutes. Use our tool to turn a simple prompt into a live app that is powered by your workspace and ready for your team or customers.

